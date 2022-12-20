Putin orders FSB to step up surveillance of Russians and bordersPublicat:
President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered the Federal Security Services to step up surveillance of Russian society and the country’s borders to prevent risks from abroad and traitors at home, according to Reuters. Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s Security Services Day – widely celebrated in Russia – Putin said the “emergence of new threats” increases the […] The post Putin orders FSB to step up surveillance of Russians and borders appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
