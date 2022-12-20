Putin orders FSB to step up surveillance of Russians and borders

Stiri Recomandate

Yachting / Yanis Pop, reprezentantul României la regata Euromed Mapfre Championship, din Malta

Yachting / Yanis Pop, reprezentantul României la regata Euromed Mapfre Championship, din Malta

Deşi în această perioadă, sporturile de iarnă sunt la putere, nici reuniunile nautice nu au intrat în vacanţă. Astfel, în golful Mellieha, din Malta, zilele acestea se desfăşoară întrecerile concursului Euromed… [citeste mai departe]

TNL Cluj a sărit în ajutorul persoanelor nevoiașe din mediul rural

TNL Cluj a sărit în ajutorul persoanelor nevoiașe din mediul rural

Pe deviza „Dar din dar se face rai!”, tinerii liberali clujeni au desfășurat în acest weekend o acțiune caritabilă, de sprijin a persoanelor cu posibilități reduse. „În acest an, am venit în ajutorul a 2 familii, din localitatea Agriș, comuna Iara și localitatea… [citeste mai departe]

ANAF, despre obligațiile utilizatorilor de aparate de marcat electronice fiscale

ANAF, despre obligațiile utilizatorilor de aparate de marcat electronice fiscale

ANAF transmite următoarele informații cu privire la obligațiile utilizatorilor de aparate de marcat electronice fiscale:  „Ținând cont de numărul mare de contribuabili, utilizatori de aparate de... [citeste mai departe]

Din nou scumpiri! ANRE va decide miercuri tarifele la căldură pentru locuitorii din Bălți

Din nou scumpiri! ANRE va decide miercuri tarifele la căldură pentru locuitorii din Bălți

Agenția Națională de Reglementare în Energetică (ANRE) anunță ședință publică unde urmează să decidă majorarea tarifelor la căldură pentru locuitorii de la Bălți, scrie Realitatea.md . Majorările de tarif vor operate… [citeste mai departe]

Crăciun cu rația în Ungaria: 1 kg de cartofi și 1 l de lapte pentru fiecare cumpărător

Crăciun cu rația în Ungaria: 1 kg de cartofi și 1 l de lapte pentru fiecare cumpărător

După ce guvernul Orban a decis să plafoneze preţurile la produsele alimentare de bază, mai multe lanțuri de magazine din Ungaria au decis să limiteze vânzările, ca urmare a creşterii cererii. [citeste mai departe]

Postul intermitent ar putea inversa diabetul de tip 2. BENEFICIILE neștiute ale unui plan de dietă bazat pe alternanța orelor de masă

Postul intermitent ar putea inversa diabetul de tip 2. BENEFICIILE neștiute ale unui plan de dietă bazat pe alternanța orelor de masă

Dietele de post intermitent au devenit populare în ultimii ani ca metodă eficientă de slăbit. În postul intermitent, mâncatul… [citeste mai departe]

De ce i se spunea lui Dem Rădulescu „Bibanul”? Porecla actorului îți dă fiori și după 22 ani de la moartea sa

De ce i se spunea lui Dem Rădulescu „Bibanul”? Porecla actorului îți dă fiori și după 22 ani de la moartea sa

Au trecut peste 22 ani de la decesul marelui actor Dem Rădulescu. Fanii săi au la cunoștință moartea tragică și cariera sa tumultoasă, dar detaliile din culise abia… [citeste mai departe]

Bătaie ca în vestul sălbatic în Bistrița-Năsăud! Cinci tineri au fost reținuți

Bătaie ca în vestul sălbatic în Bistrița-Năsăud! Cinci tineri au fost reținuți

Bătaie cu pari și lopeți la Primăria Șieuț din județul Bistrița-Năsăud. Cinci cetățeni moldoveni au fost reținuți pentru 24 de ore și urmează să fie prezentați instanței cu propunere de arestare preventivă, în urma unui scandal… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 20 de persoane, inclusiv cinci copii, evacuate dintr-un bloc de locuit din orașul Căușeni în urma unui incendiu: O persoană a decedat

Peste 20 de persoane, inclusiv cinci copii, evacuate dintr-un bloc de locuit din orașul Căușeni în urma unui incendiu: O persoană a decedat

În această dimineață de marți, pompierii au fost alertați pentru a lichida un incendiu izbucnit într-un apartament… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Putin orders FSB to step up surveillance of Russians and borders

Publicat:
Putin orders FSB to step up surveillance of Russians and borders

on Monday ordered the to step up surveillance of Russian society and the country’s borders to prevent risks from abroad and traitors at home, according to Reuters. Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s – widely celebrated in Russia – Putin said the “emergence of new threats” increases the […] The post Putin orders FSB to step up surveillance of Russians and borders appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU chiefs shocked by European Parliament corruption probe

13:10, 12.12.2022 - European Union foreign ministers expressed dismay on Monday over a Belgian investigation into allegations that World Cup host Qatar had lavished cash and gifts on European Parliament officials to influence decision-making, according to Reuters. Prosecutors searched 16 houses and seized 600,000 euros…

Swedish PM vows firmer stance in search for Turkey’s approval for NATO bid

13:46, 08.11.2022 - Sweden‘s new prime minister vowed on Tuesday a firmer stance on fighting crime and terrorism during a visit to Turkey where he will seek the approval of President Tayyip Erdogan for his country’s bid to join NATO, according to Reuters.  Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO in May in response to Russia’s…

Germany wants new trade talks with US after midterm elections

15:45, 07.11.2022 - The German government wants the EU to enter swiftly into renewed trade talks with the U.S. following the midterm elections on Tuesday, a spokesperson said Monday, according to Politico. “There is a desire to have conversations [with the U.S. administration on a new trade deal] and move forward quickly,”…

UK’s Truss says she is resigning as PM

15:50, 20.10.2022 - Liz Truss announced on Thursday she was resigning as UK’s prime minister, brought down by her economic programme that sent shockwaves through the markets and divided her Conservative Party just six weeks after she was appointed, according to Reuters.  A leadership election will be completed within the…

EU lawmakers pass single charger reform for electronic devices

14:05, 04.10.2022 - The European Parliament approved new rules on Tuesday that will introduce in the European Union a single charging port for mobile phones, tablets and cameras by 2024, a world first that is expected to affect iPhone maker Apple more than its rivals, Reuters reports. The vote confirms an earlier agreement…

Romania’s gas storage facilities more than 80% full for winter

11:46, 03.10.2022 - Romanian natural gas storage facilities have been filled above a targeted 80% capacity and could reach 90% by Nov. 1, deputy Energy Minister Dan Dragan said on Monday, according to Reuters. Unlike other countries in the region, Romania relies less on Russian gas. It produces about 90% of its required…

Republic of Moldova considers sanctions for citizens who fight for Russia in Ukraine

14:50, 26.09.2022 - The Republic of Moldova may revoke the citizenship of its nationals who go to fight for Russia in Ukraine after being called up because they also hold Russian passports, pro-Western President Maia Sandu said on Monday, according to Reuters.  Russia launched a “partial” mobilization last week to reinforce…

EU says members will need joint position on Russians arriving at borders

15:36, 22.09.2022 - The European Union will need to establish a joint position on requests for entry by Russians fleeing their country due to the war in Ukraine, the bloc’s executive said on Thursday, according to Reuters. The European Commission said that member states will have to assess requests on a case-by-case basis,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 20 decembrie 2022
Bucuresti -5°C | 2°C
Iasi -5°C | 2°C
Cluj-Napoca -6°C | -0°C
Timisoara -4°C | 4°C
Constanta -1°C | 4°C
Brasov -5°C | 3°C
Baia Mare -3°C | 2°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 19 decembrie 2022
USD 4.6333
EUR 4.9176
CHF 4.9751
GBP 5.6544
CAD 3.3967
XAU 267.543
JPY 3.4029
CNY 0.6644
AED 1.2616
AUD 3.1126
MDL 0.2384
BGN 2.5143

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec