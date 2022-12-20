Putin orders FSB to step up surveillance of Russians and borders

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- European Union foreign ministers expressed dismay on Monday over a Belgian investigation into allegations that World Cup host Qatar had lavished cash and gifts on European Parliament officials to influence decision-making, according to Reuters. Prosecutors searched 16 houses and seized 600,000 euros…

- Sweden‘s new prime minister vowed on Tuesday a firmer stance on fighting crime and terrorism during a visit to Turkey where he will seek the approval of President Tayyip Erdogan for his country’s bid to join NATO, according to Reuters. Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO in May in response to Russia’s…

- The German government wants the EU to enter swiftly into renewed trade talks with the U.S. following the midterm elections on Tuesday, a spokesperson said Monday, according to Politico. “There is a desire to have conversations [with the U.S. administration on a new trade deal] and move forward quickly,”…

- Liz Truss announced on Thursday she was resigning as UK’s prime minister, brought down by her economic programme that sent shockwaves through the markets and divided her Conservative Party just six weeks after she was appointed, according to Reuters. A leadership election will be completed within the…

- The European Parliament approved new rules on Tuesday that will introduce in the European Union a single charging port for mobile phones, tablets and cameras by 2024, a world first that is expected to affect iPhone maker Apple more than its rivals, Reuters reports. The vote confirms an earlier agreement…

- Romanian natural gas storage facilities have been filled above a targeted 80% capacity and could reach 90% by Nov. 1, deputy Energy Minister Dan Dragan said on Monday, according to Reuters. Unlike other countries in the region, Romania relies less on Russian gas. It produces about 90% of its required…

- The Republic of Moldova may revoke the citizenship of its nationals who go to fight for Russia in Ukraine after being called up because they also hold Russian passports, pro-Western President Maia Sandu said on Monday, according to Reuters. Russia launched a “partial” mobilization last week to reinforce…

- The European Union will need to establish a joint position on requests for entry by Russians fleeing their country due to the war in Ukraine, the bloc’s executive said on Thursday, according to Reuters. The European Commission said that member states will have to assess requests on a case-by-case basis,…