Poland suspends benefits for thousands of Ukrainian refugees who leftPublicat:
Poland has suspended payment of childcare benefits for thousands of Ukrainian war refugees due to them leaving the country, the Social Insurance Institution (ZUS) said, according to Euractiv. From June, ZUS suspended the payment of 18,000 zlotys (E4,027), said the spokesman for ZUS, Pawel Zebrowski. As he explained, ZUS has a statutory obligation to withhold […] The post Poland suspends benefits for thousands of Ukrainian refugees who left appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
