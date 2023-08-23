Poland suspends benefits for thousands of Ukrainian refugees who left

Stiri Recomandate

FOTO – NU există sens giratoriu fără probleme: Bordurile celui din zona spitalului, distruse

Șoferii se plâng că noile sensuri giratorii din oraș sunt proiectate prost. Cel realizat în apropierea spitalului are deja borduri distruse. ”E perfect pentru mașini cu volan pe dreapta” – susțin șoferii. Noile… [citeste mai departe]

Rebel Moon: Teaser-ul și datele lansării pentru ambele părți

Zack Snyder, regizorul filmelor 300, Man of Steel și Army of the Dead, aduce REBEL MOON, un eveniment epic științifico-fantastic, aflat în lucru de decenii. Când o colonie pașnică de la marginea galaxiei este amenințată de armate tiranice, Kora (Sofia Boutella), o străină… [citeste mai departe]

Ionuț Stroe, despre cazul 2 Mai: Raportul preliminar, făcut public astăzi. Vineri vor fi expuse măsurile şi deciziile, cu maximă exigenţă

”Este evident că există carenţe şi deficienţe în funcţionarea acestui sistem, de altfel tragedia de la mare ne-a… [citeste mai departe]

[P] 5 ani de distracție responsabilă cu Vlad Cazino

Poate că 5 ani nu înseamnă mare lucru în viața unui vampir, însă pentru Vlăduț, vampirul care pune la cale distracția șmecherifică la care tot mai mulți români iau parte, aniversarea actuală înseamnă foarte mult. [citeste mai departe]

Viaţa Mariei Tãnase continuã sã inspire artiştii

Una dintre cele mai recente producţii a fost realizatã la Filarmonica de Stat din Sibiu. E vorba de concertul – educativ pentru copii „Maria Tãnase -melodii culese de Harry Brauner". Spectacolul are la bazã povestea Mariei Tănase scrisã de Cristina Andone în cartea „Nesupusele", spune povestea… [citeste mai departe]

Gitanas Nausėda, președintele Lituaniei, a vizitat Kiev cu o zi înainte de Ziua Națională a Ucrainei

Preşedintele lituanian Gitanas Nausėda efectuează miercuri o vizită la Kiev, cu o zi înaintea Zilei Naţionale a Ucrainei, relatează CNN.ituania este unul dintre aliaţii Ucrainei de la începutul… [citeste mai departe]

Ilie Năstase are informații „din culisele” cazului Simona Halep. „Nu a plecat pe munte, să rămână închisă, are șanse să revină”

Ilie Năstase este convins că Simona Halep nu este o sportivă terminată și spune că jucătoarea se va întoarce… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă într-o tabără la Lacul Roșu: 36 de copii de 13 ani, simptome grave de toxiinfecție alimentară – Câți sunt în spital

  Zeci de copii din Constanța aflați în tabără în stațiunea Lacul Roșu, județul Harghita, au fost afectați după ce au luat masa la o… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Idei separatiste în Găgăuzia: Se dorește crearea „Republicii” după modelul „LNR” sau „DNR” din Ucraina. „Poporul cere acest lucru”

Președintele Adunării Populare Găgăuze, Dmitri Konstantinov, a declarat într-un reportaj… [citeste mai departe]

În perioada 1 iunie - 15 august, aproximativ 40% dintre zborurile locale au avut întârzieri

Aeroportul din Bucureşti, cel mai mare terminal după numărul de pasageri, a avut cele mai multe zboruri întârziate, anunță Ziarul Financiar. Aeroportul din Iaşi este pe primul loc la anulări de zboruri, cu o rată… [citeste mai departe]


Poland suspends benefits for thousands of Ukrainian refugees who left

Publicat:
Poland has suspended payment of childcare benefits for thousands of Ukrainian war refugees due to them leaving the country, the (ZUS) said, according to Euractiv. , ZUS suspended the payment of 18,000 zlotys (E4,027), said the spokesman for ZUS, . As he explained, ZUS has a statutory obligation to withhold […] The post Poland suspends benefits for thousands of Ukrainian refugees who left appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Rusia a distrus o nava de recunoastere a armatei ucrainene la Marea Neagra

11:30, 22.08.2023 - Rusia anunta marti ca a ”distrus” o nava de recunoastere a armatei ucrainene la Marea Neagra, unde atat atacuri rusesti, cat si ucrainene se multiplica dupa retragerea Rusiei, in iulie, din acordul exportul cerealelor ucrainene, relateaza AFP. #StatecraftInTheNews: ???????? A Russian warplane has destroyed…

Commission sues Poland for challenging primacy of EU law

10:31, 20.07.2023 - The European Commission has filed a complaint against Poland over the legitimacy of its constitutional tribunal, which undermines the primacy of EU law, the Commission said on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. The complaint concerns the Tribunal’s rulings from 14 July and 7 October 2021, in which it…

Schengen accession may come up at October’s Justice and Home Affairs Council

11:00, 04.07.2023 - Bulgaria and Romania’s access to the Schengen may be a talking point during the Justice and Home Affairs (JHA) meeting in October, the Spanish ambassador to Romania said during a press conference on Monday, according to Euractiv. The Schengen area must function “respecting its original spirit, i.e.…

EU Commission freezes part of Romanian EU recovery funds

09:35, 28.06.2023 - Romania will receive part of the funds it requested for the second payment of the EU recovery plan in December, according to Tuesday’s announcement from the European Commission, which said it would freeze E53 million due to two unfulfilled milestones related to the energy sector, according to Euractiv. …

Romanian agriculture minister to request Ukrainian grain ban extension until end of year

09:05, 15.06.2023 - Florin Barbu, the Minister-designate for the portfolio of Agriculture and Rural Development in Romania, will ask the EU Commission to extend the restrictions on grain imports from Ukraine until the end of the year, according to Euractiv. ”The ban is until 15 September. I will have a discussion with…

Hundreds feared dead in migrant shipwreck off Greece

08:16, 15.06.2023 - The bodies of at least 79 migrants who drowned early on Wednesday were recovered, while hundreds more were missing and feared dead after their overloaded boat capsized and sank in open seas off Greece, in one of Europe’s deadliest shipping disasters in recent years, according to Euractiv.  As a painstaking…

Half a million march in Warsaw against Poland’s ruling party

09:40, 05.06.2023 - An estimated 500,000 people marched through downtown Warsaw Sunday afternoon in a huge rally against the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, held on the 34th anniversary of the breakthrough election that effectively ended communist rule in Poland, according to Politico. The march was called by Donald…


