Poland should not stay in EU at all costs, says minister

Stiri Recomandate

Comoara imobiliară de 4 milioane de euro. Primarul care vrea să fure casa de cultură

Comoara imobiliară de 4 milioane de euro. Primarul care vrea să fure casa de cultură

Dragoș Frumosu, presedintele Federaţiei Sindicatelor din Industria Alimentară, spune că sunt 4 mari confederații patronale care se erijează în urmașele fostei UGSR - Uniunea Generală a Sindicatelor din România. Frumosu susține… [citeste mai departe]

Gabi Bădălău și Claudia Pătrășcanu au ajuns din nou în fața instanței. Ce a cerut omul de afaceri. „Nu aș fi vrut să ajung aici”

Gabi Bădălău și Claudia Pătrășcanu au ajuns din nou în fața instanței. Ce a cerut omul de afaceri. „Nu aș fi vrut să ajung aici”

Gabi Bădălău și Claudia Pătrășcanu se află în plin procespentru custodia celor doi copii. Cei doi au ajuns din nou… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul din Limanu a devenit prim-vicepresedinte al PSD Constanta

Primarul din Limanu a devenit prim-vicepresedinte al PSD Constanta

Acesta va avea ca sarcina principala coordonarea intregii activitati de partid a organizatiilor PSD din sudul judetului ConstantaBiroul Permanent Judetean al PSD Constanta s a intrunit in sedinta sa lunara, in care au fost discutate problemele curente ale activitatii… [citeste mai departe]

Circulația trenurilor spre litoral, îngreunată vineri dimineață. Întârzieri de până la 30 de minute din cauza rafalelor de vânt

Circulația trenurilor spre litoral, îngreunată vineri dimineață. Întârzieri de până la 30 de minute din cauza rafalelor de vânt

Trenurile care au tranzitat stația CFR de la Lehliu au avut întârzieri de până la jumătate de oră din cauza unei defecțiuni la… [citeste mai departe]

Pompierii au fost solicitati joi in cartierul Porolissum

Pompierii au fost solicitati joi in cartierul Porolissum

Pompierii au fost solicitati joi in jurul orei 16:45 sa intervina pentru a indeparta elemente ce erau sa cada de pe fatada blocului P 91 din cartierul Porolissum din municipiul Zalau. Ajunsi la fata locului cu 2 mașini dintre care una e cu scara, au cerut ajutorul Politiei locale, care au… [citeste mai departe]

Diavolul se încalță de la Nike: limited edition AirMax cu sânge uman inclus

Diavolul se încalță de la Nike: limited edition AirMax cu sânge uman inclus

We ❤️ sneakers! Unii dintre noi ajung să dețină zeci de perechi, doar de dragul unei ediții limitate sau a unor combinații de culori care vin mănușă pe stilul vestimentar. Iar companiile producătoare de sneakers exploatează la sânge (sic!) avântul… [citeste mai departe]

Experții britanici acuză Organizația Mondială a Sănătății despre strategia anti-fumat

Experții britanici acuză Organizația Mondială a Sănătății despre strategia anti-fumat

Experții britanici au acuzat Organizația Mondială a Sănătății că pune în pericol viețile a milioane de oameni prin faptul că îndeamnă guvernele să ia măsuri drastice împotriva țigărilor electronice.… [citeste mai departe]

Noi avertizări de vijelii și ploi torențiale. ANM a emis COD PORTOCALIU, dar și GALBEN – HARTA. Ce anunță prognoza specială pentru București

Noi avertizări de vijelii și ploi torențiale. ANM a emis COD PORTOCALIU, dar și GALBEN – HARTA. Ce anunță prognoza specială pentru București

Sunt mesaje de ultimă oră venite de la meteorologi, prin intermediul cărora sunt anunțate noi ploi,… [citeste mai departe]

Organizaţia Mondială a Sănătăţii recomandă continuarea alăptării în timpul infecţiei COVID-19 şi după vaccinare

Organizaţia Mondială a Sănătăţii recomandă continuarea alăptării în timpul infecţiei COVID-19 şi după vaccinare

Pentru a marca Săptămâna Mondială a Alăptării, OMS îndeamnă femeile care alăptează să se vaccineze împotriva COVID-19. Alăptarea este una dintre cele mai… [citeste mai departe]

76 de ani de la bombardamentul atomic de la Hiroshima

76 de ani de la bombardamentul atomic de la Hiroshima

Japonia comemorează 76 de ani de la bombardamentul atomic de la Hiroshima. Comemorarea din acest an vine cu o controversă legată de refuzul Comitetului Internaţional Olimpic ca sportivii să se alăture ceremoniei şi să ţină un minut de reculegere la Jocurile Olimpice Tokyo 2020, informează AFP. [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Poland should not stay in EU at all costs, says minister

Publicat:
Poland should not stay in EU at all costs, says minister

Poland should not remain a member of the at all costs, the justice minister said in an interview published on Friday, as he railed against what he called “blackmail” from the bloc over Poland’s judicial reforms, according to Reuters. The comments come as tensions between Warsaw and Brussels are intensifying, with a long-running […] The post Poland should not stay in EU at all costs, says minister appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Eurozone rebounds strongly, inflation above ECB target

13:25, 30.07.2021 - The European Union‘s statistics office Eurostat said on Friday that its initial estimate of gross domestic product in the 19 countries was the growth of 2.0% quarter-on-quarter and 13.7% year-on-year, according to Reuters. The Eurozone pulled more strongly than expected out of the recession caused by…

Britain tells EU on Brexit deal: it wasn’t going to last forever

11:30, 22.07.2021 - British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Thursday the European Union had been inflexible over renegotiating the Northern Ireland part of the Brexit divorce accord and cautioned Brussels that it was not a deal that would last forever, according to Reuters.  “A deal is a deal but it wasn’t something…

Eiffel Tower reopens to public after eight-month COVID closure

14:40, 16.07.2021 - The Eiffel Tower reopened on Friday after an eight-month shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, its longest closure since World War Two, according to Reuters.  As a countdown clock at the foot of the tower turned to zero, there were cheers and applause from visitors queuing to get in, a brass band…

PM Orban: Hungary to offer third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

10:35, 16.07.2021 - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday that Hungary will offer the option of taking a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from 1 August and will make vaccines mandatory for all healthcare workers, according to Reuters.  Orban said doctors will decide which vaccine people should…

EU Summit to discuss strategy for relations with Russia

16:10, 24.06.2021 - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, that the European Union should resume dialogue with Russia to safeguard the stability of the continent, according to Reuters.  “We need dialogue to defend our interests (…) It is a dialogue necessary for the stability of the European continent,” Macron…

Brussels is waiting for Biden’s Europe trip: “America is back”

11:51, 08.06.2021 - The chairman of EU summits said that the U.S. President, Joe Biden’s trip to Europe this week will signal that multilateralism has survived the Trump years, and set the stage for transatlantic cooperation on challenges from China and Russia to climate change, according to Reuters.  “America is back,”…

EU to ban Belarus overflights from midnight, diplomats say

13:10, 04.06.2021 - European Union ambassadors on Friday adopted a plan to ban Belarus airlines from flying over EU territory or landing in EU airports and prohibiting EU airlines from flying over Belarus, three diplomats said, according to Reuters. The decision is part of broader economic sanctions against Belarus in…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 06 august 2021
Bucuresti 16°C | 32°C
Iasi 15°C | 29°C
Cluj-Napoca 12°C | 26°C
Timisoara 15°C | 29°C
Constanta 21°C | 31°C
Brasov 13°C | 25°C
Baia Mare 13°C | 23°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 05.08.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 244.170,00 3.844.700,80
II (5/6) 1 81.390,00 -
III (4/6) 188 432,92 -
IV (3/6) 3.763 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 4.120.370,80

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 05 august 2021
USD 4.1551
EUR 4.9176
CHF 4.582
GBP 5.7837
CAD 3.3214
XAU 241.93
JPY 3.7908
CNY 0.6431
AED 1.1312
AUD 3.0793
MDL 0.2323
BGN 2.5143

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec