Poland closes border with Belarus amid migrant crisis

Un nou traseu turistic la Borsec

Un nou traseu turistic la Borsec

Este vorba de traseul „Panorama" amenajat de către Salvamont cu sprijinul Consiliului Județean Harghita. Traseul are o lungime de peste 12 km și trece prin câteva dintre cele mai importante repere montane ale zonei, fără a avea un grad de dificultate ridicat. Este marcat cu cruci roșii, iar pe parcurs există puncte de odihnă cu […] Articolul… [citeste mai departe]

Dacian Cioloș cântă prohodul liberalilor

Dacian Cioloș cântă prohodul liberalilor

Liderul USR, Dacian Cioloș, a declarat marți, despre decizia PNL de a face guvernare cu PSD, că opțiunea liberalilor va dăuna partidului. Întrebat dacă ar mai face alianță pe viitor cu PNL, Cioloș a răspuns: `PNL? Care PNL? Adica cu ce va ramane din PNL dupa ce vor fi trecut printr-o guvernare cu PSD?'. `USR va lucra… [citeste mai departe]

Marius Croitoru a fost declarat antrenorul etapei a 15-a în Liga 1

Marius Croitoru a fost declarat antrenorul etapei a 15-a în Liga 1

Liga Profesionistă de Fotbal a anunțat, marți, componența echipei ideale a etapei cu numărul 15, în Liga 1. Cel mai bun unsprezece îl are ca antrenor al rundei pe Marius Croitoru. CFR Cluj, Rapid București și... [citeste mai departe]

Google îți poate găsi animalul de companie în diverse lucrări de artă

Google îți poate găsi animalul de companie în diverse lucrări de artă

Fiecare animal este un obiect de artă pentru stăpânul lui. Fie că ai o pisică, un cățel, o găinușă sau un porcușor, cu siguranță există un tablou sau o sculptură în care să existe deja. Cel puțin asta spune Google care e gata să te ajute să-ți identifici… [citeste mai departe]

Deputatul Cristina Elena Dinu - PSD își asumă responsabilitatea de a scoate România din criză

Deputatul Cristina Elena Dinu - PSD își asumă responsabilitatea de a scoate România din criză

Consiliul Politic Național al PSD a decis în unanimitate de voturi începerea negocierilor cu PNL, UDMR şi minorităţi pentru alcătuirea unui guvern cu o largă majoritate parlamentară. În vederea realizării… [citeste mai departe]

Carrefour se mută în online. Investiție de trei miliarde de euro pentru a accelera expansiunea comerţului electronic

Carrefour se mută în online. Investiție de trei miliarde de euro pentru a accelera expansiunea comerţului electronic

Carrefour s-a angajat marţi să cheltuiască trei miliarde de euro în perioada 2022 - 2026 pentru a accelera expansiunea comerţului electronic, un element cheie al… [citeste mai departe]

Nicușor Dan: „PUZ Sector 6 a fost anulat definitiv de instanță. Se confirmă că urbanismul din București a fost o golănie”

Nicușor Dan: „PUZ Sector 6 a fost anulat definitiv de instanță. Se confirmă că urbanismul din București a fost o golănie”

Planul de Urbanism Zonal (PUZ) al Sectorului 6 a fost anulat definitiv de instanța de judecată, susține primarul general al Capitalei, Nicușor… [citeste mai departe]

Maraton de vaccinare drive-through, în Argeș

Maraton de vaccinare drive-through, în Argeș

  Premieră în vaccinare în județul Argeș! Organizăm maraton de vaccinare drive-through. Sâmbătă și duminică, cei care doresc să se imunizeze vor găsi echipe medicale în parcarea centrului comercial VIVO! Pitești, până la miezul  noptii. Vor fi două fluxuri, iar vaccinurile disponibile sunt Pfizer și Johnson… [citeste mai departe]

Zilele școlii muzicale timișorene se desfășoară în acest an online

Zilele școlii muzicale timișorene se desfășoară în acest an online

Liceul de Artă „Ion Vidu”  împreună cu Inspectoratul Școlar Județean Timiș, organizează ediția a XIX-a a  evenimentul cultural-educațional „Zilele școlii muzicale timișorene”, de această dată on-line. Evenimentul își propune să evidențieze calitatea educațională… [citeste mai departe]

Tariful în facturi va fi de 11,08 lei/metrul cub și nu 10,26: Taxa pe Valoare Adăugată e „de vină”

Tariful în facturi va fi de 11,08 lei/metrul cub și nu 10,26: Taxa pe Valoare Adăugată e „de vină”

Tariful la gazul natural în facturi pentru consumatorii casnici va fi de 11,08 lei pentru un metru cub și nu 10,26. Motivul este Taxa pe Valoare Adăugată, care nu a fost inclusă în prețul… [citeste mai departe]


Poland closes border with Belarus amid migrant crisis

Publicat:
Poland closes border with Belarus amid migrant crisis

Poland has closed a border crossing along its eastern border with Belarus as Minsk warned Warsaw against “any provocations” amid a continuing migration crisis that has alarmed the , according to RFE/RL. The closure of the Bruzhi-Kuznica border crossing early on Tuesday came after migrants on the Belarusian side attempted to break through razor-wire […] The post Poland closes border with Belarus amid migrant crisis appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

