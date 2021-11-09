Poland closes border with Belarus amid migrant crisis Poland has closed a border crossing along its eastern border with Belarus as Minsk warned Warsaw against “any provocations” amid a continuing migration crisis that has alarmed the European Union, according to RFE/RL. The closure of the Bruzhi-Kuznica border crossing early on Tuesday came after migrants on the Belarusian side attempted to break through razor-wire […] The post Poland closes border with Belarus amid migrant crisis appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Poland is stepping up security at its border with Belarus as tensions at its eastern border may intensify on Monday as hundreds of migrants gathering at the Belarusian side are expected to try to enter the European Union country in one group, according to Bloomberg. “We’re now seeing the largest attempt…

- Poland‘s prime minister repeatedly came under criticism during a tense debate in the European Parliament on Tuesday, with the EU’s chief executive warning Warsaw that its challenge to the supremacy of the 27-nation bloc’s law would not go unpunished, according to Reuters. “You’re arguments are not…

- The European Commission announced on Friday that it has coordinated a shipment to Romania of 250 oxygen concentrators, crucial devices to boost the supply of medical oxygen which is needed to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients, according to Reuters. Countries in the European Union have sent COVID-19…

- The Polish Council of Ministers has approved a draft law to build a high, solid barrier with a monitoring system and motion sensors at the border with Belarus, aiming to curb migrants illegally crossing into Polish territory, according to Politico. “The Council of Ministers has just adopted a bill…

- Twelve member states have urged the European Union to pay for countries to build walls to prevent illegal migration, in a letter sent to the bloc’s executive arm. Ministers from nations including Austria, Greece, Hungary and Poland describe a physical barrier as an effective border measure that serves…

- Poland has joined a growing group of countries seeking European Union action to curb surging gas and energy prices, as governments take steps to protect consumers from higher bills, according to Reuters. Benchmark European gas prices have rocketed as tight supply has collided with high demand in economies…

- The Romanian government announced on Tuesday that the number of new Covid-19 infections in the country rose by a record high of 11,049 in the past 24 hours and that Romania suffers the consequences of having the European Union’s second-least-vaccinated population, according to Reuters. Romania has vaccinated…

- Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said on Wednesday that the European Union (EU) is not in a position to deal with a repeat of the migration crisis in 2015 and must try to keep people from fleeing the growing conflict in Afghanistan, according to Reuters. Mitararchi, who last week co-signed a…