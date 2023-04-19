Poland agrees to let Ukrainian food shipments resume across its territory Poland struck a compromise on Tuesday to resume the transit of Ukrainian farm products across its territory to other countries, de-escalating a row that blew up last weekend when Warsaw slapped a unilateral ban on all food imports, according to Politico. The Polish ban last Saturday came in response to protests by farmers hit by a supply glut that […] The post Poland agrees to let Ukrainian food shipments resume across its territory appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

