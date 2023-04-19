Poland agrees to let Ukrainian food shipments resume across its territory

Stiri Recomandate

Atac îngrozitor în vestul țării – o femeie a fost nenorocită în bătaie în plină stradă de un necunoscut – nimeni nu a intervenit să o apere

Atac îngrozitor în vestul țării – o femeie a fost nenorocită în bătaie în plină stradă de un necunoscut – nimeni nu a intervenit să o apere

O angajată a Primăriei din Arad a fost bătută cu sălbăticie, în centrul oraşului, de un recidivist,… [citeste mai departe]

Un client Genius activ în cele 4 aplicații din suita eMAG plasează 15 comenzi pe lună

Un client Genius activ în cele 4 aplicații din suita eMAG plasează 15 comenzi pe lună

Clienții Genius au de acum acces în timp real, direct în contul lor de client, la informații legate de economiile pe care le fac în cele patru aplicații de ecommerce- eMAG , Tazz, Fashion Days și Freshful. Astfel, utilizatorii… [citeste mai departe]

Judecătorii au constatat că dosarul în care este judecat viceprimarul Lucian Harșovschi ...

Judecătorii au constatat că dosarul în care este judecat viceprimarul Lucian Harșovschi ...

Dosarul legat de scandalul privind microbuzele care opreau în toate stațiile din Suceava, în care printre cei trimiși în judecată se află viceprimarul municipiului Suceava, Lucian Harșovschi, pare a se îndrepta… [citeste mai departe]

De la periferia șanselor la aglomerația din centru

De la periferia șanselor la aglomerația din centru

 Foarte palpitant a devenit play-off-ul din campionatul nostru cel de toate etapele, cred că sunteți de acord. Avem podium cu echipe înșirate la câte un punct distanță! Ceea ce era previzibil s-a întâmplat, chiar și fără să exceleze, FCSB n-a mai scăpat-o din mână pe Farul. Totuși, aș coborî și… [citeste mai departe]

SmokeMania – Totul despre pasiunea pentru fumat

SmokeMania – Totul despre pasiunea pentru fumat

Fumatul a fost o activitate controversată de-a lungul istoriei, dar pasionații de tutun continuă să găsească plăcere în ritualul de a aprinde o țigară sau un trabuc și a savura aroma și gustul fumului Pentru cei care caută produse de calitate și accesorii pentru fumat, SmokeMania este destinația potrivită.… [citeste mai departe]

Fenomenul uimitor care te va ține cu ochii pe cer, joi, 20 aprilie. Cum îl poți urmări

Fenomenul uimitor care te va ține cu ochii pe cer, joi, 20 aprilie. Cum îl poți urmări

Cel mai rar tip de eclipsă are loc joi, 20 aprilie. Eclipsa hibridă va avea loc peste părți din Australia, Timorul de Est și Papua de Vest. În mare parte, însă, va fi peste ocean. Există doar două locuri pe Pământ în care… [citeste mai departe]

Bentley: 20 de ani de Continental GT, marcați de un exemplar unicat

Bentley: 20 de ani de Continental GT, marcați de un exemplar unicat

În 2003, Bentley lansa un model nou pentru o eră nouă. Este vorba despre Continental GT, un coupe de lux cu performanțe demne de un supercar: viteza maximă depășea 300 de km/h, iar repriza 0 - 100 km/h dura 4.8 secunde. Imediat, modelul constructorului din Crewe a… [citeste mai departe]

A murit piteșteanca Iulia Marin. Jurnalista ar fi împlinit 33 de ani peste câteva zile

A murit piteșteanca Iulia Marin. Jurnalista ar fi împlinit 33 de ani peste câteva zile

Jurnalista Iulia Marin a fost găsită fără suflare în propria locuinţă din Bucureşti. Pe 30 aprilie ar fi împlinit 33 de ani.Tânăra lucra la Libertatea. Cauzele decesului nu sunt deocamdată cunoscute. Anunţul a fost făcut chiar… [citeste mai departe]

Gigi Becali, derapaj grosolon în încercarea de a-l apăra pe Dan Diaconescu, acuzat de relații intime cu minore. „Fetele alea nu sunt copii, nu le-ai văzut la televizor?”

Gigi Becali, derapaj grosolon în încercarea de a-l apăra pe Dan Diaconescu, acuzat de relații intime cu minore. „Fetele alea nu sunt copii, nu le-ai văzut la televizor?”

Gigi Becali a încercat să-l apere pe Dan Diaconescu,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Poland agrees to let Ukrainian food shipments resume across its territory

Publicat:
Poland agrees to let Ukrainian food shipments resume across its territory

Poland struck a compromise on Tuesday to resume the transit of Ukrainian farm products across its territory to other countries, de-escalating a row that blew up last weekend when Warsaw slapped a unilateral ban on all food imports, according to Politico.  ban last Saturday came in response to protests by farmers hit by a supply glut that […] The post Poland agrees to let Ukrainian food shipments resume across its territory appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania’s Social Democrat party seeks Ukrainian grain import ban

18:25, 18.04.2023 - Romania’s ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD) said it will ask the coalition government to impose a temporary ban on Ukrainian grain imports, mirroring moves by other central and eastern European states to protect their domestic agriculture, according to Reuters. Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have already…

Eastern Europeans face Brussels backlash over Ukraine grain bans

09:30, 18.04.2023 - European Union politicians and officials have rounded on the front-line Eastern states of Poland, Hungary and Slovakia for imposing import bans on Ukrainian farm produce, denouncing the curbs as illegal and counterproductive, according to Politico. The three countries banned imports of Ukrainian grain…

Polish, Romanian PMs ask EU for mechanism to trace Ukraine grain exports

12:55, 28.03.2023 - Romania and Poland are in talks with the European Commission over export tracing mechanisms for Ukrainian grains to ensure local farmers are not hurt by a flood of cheap imports, the Polish and Romanian prime ministers said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Ukraine, one of the world’s largest grain…

Belarus says it decided to host Russian nuclear weapons after NATO pressure

12:00, 28.03.2023 - Belarus said on Tuesday it had decided to host Russian tactical nuclear weapons after years of pressure from the United States and its allies aimed at changing its political and geopolitical direction, according to Reuters. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Moscow would in future…

Romania’s Iohannis wants Commission to revisit EU aid for ‘abandoned farmers’

10:20, 24.03.2023 - The European Commission must review the amount of aid it intends to send Romanian farmers for the ‘huge sacrifices’ they made to facilitate the export of cheap Ukrainian grain into the EU, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said ahead of the EU summit on Thursday, according to Euractiv. Romania, along…

Russia strikes Ukraine with biggest missile barrage in weeks

13:16, 09.03.2023 - Russia on Thursday launched a massive attack against Ukraine, using kamikaze drones and a barrage of missiles, in the first major assault against Ukrainian energy and civil infrastructure in weeks, according to Politico. Authorities in several regions across Ukraine reported casualties and damage. Authorities…

Biden, after trip to Ukraine, in Poland to meet NATO allies

10:20, 21.02.2023 - President Joe Biden will tell U.S. allies on Tuesday that the United States is behind Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion and will stress American support for NATO’s eastern flank, according to Reuters. Biden arrived in Warsaw late on Monday after a surprise visit to Kyiv, where he stood…

EU to launch platform to fight Russian, Chinese disinformation

13:55, 07.02.2023 - The European Union will launch a new platform to counter disinformation campaigns by Russia and China amid growing worries, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday, Politico reports. A so-called Information Sharing and Analysis Center within the EU’s foreign services —the European External…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 18 aprilie 2023
USD 4.4994
EUR 4.9372
CHF 5.0172
GBP 5.5946
CAD 3.3659
XAU 289.366
JPY 3.3536
CNY 0.654
AED 1.2253
AUD 3.0305
MDL 0.2487
BGN 2.5243

Urmareste stirile pe: