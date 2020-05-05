PM Orban: We will certainly increase pensions

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Restrictions will be lifted gradually after May 15, based on a single criterion, the one related to the epidemiological risk, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Monday. "Our intention is to lift restrictions gradually after May 15, by having one single criterion in mind, namely that of the epidemiological…

- The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) and Pro Romania MPs have in mind to file a censure motion, but a date hasn't yet been established, it could take place after 15 May or in the beginning of autumn, ALDE Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Monday. "We are considering a censure motion.…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated that, after May 15, the authorities will lift "those restrictions that pose the smallest epidemiological risk," and that the entire process will be gradual. "Everybody awaits answers that we cannot yet give. In the first phase, we will lift those restrictions…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that the application which allows the IMM Invest programme to be operational will start to work on Tuesday and voiced his confidence that it was submitted to verifications, so that it will no longer be vulnerable to cyber attacks. "Tomorrow [Tuesday], the…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that for the time being, the movement restrictions imposed on people will certainly be lifted after May 15, adding, however that this will occur under certain conditions."For now, it is certain that what President Klaus Iohannis has announced will…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday that the same lines of action will be maintained in the fight against the new coronavirus, the fundamental goal being to defend the health and life of the citizens, to reduce the spread of the virus and to improve diagnostic capacity.Orban made these…

- The Government's objective is to increase the testing capacity for COVID-19 to over 2,000 tests per day and even to 2,500 in a period of 5-7 days, said Prime Minister Ludovic Orban. "Our goal, over a period of 5-7 days, is to increase the testing capacity to over 2,000 tests, even with a trend of…

- CNIPMMR representatives propose a 40 pct increase of pensions between 500 and 800 lei, which represents a budget effort of 1.3 billion euro annually, that may be supported, given the annual economic growth, while the pensions over 5,000 lei can be capped, said, on Monday, Florin Jianu, chairman of…