PM Orban: We will certainly increase pensions
The Government will "certainly" increase pensions, the decision to be made depending on the report regarding the state of the economy and the state of the budget after the first six months of the year and the prognoses that will be conducted, said, on Monday night in a press conference at the Victoria governmental Palace, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban.
"As you well know, in accordance with the Stability Pact, which is transposed through the Law of fiscal-budgetary responsibility, after the first six months of each year the Ministry of Finance must present a report regarding the state of…
