PM Orban: We can celebrate Saint Andrew with the same faith at home

Stiri Recomandate

Toți românii sunt invitați să facă o faptă bună de GivingTuesday

Toți românii sunt invitați să facă o faptă bună de GivingTuesday

Ziua României marchează începutul Săptămânii Generozității, pentru că anul acesta GivingTuesday are loc de marți până marți, în perioada 1 - 8 decembrie; Echipa GivingTuesday România desfășoară în această perioadă „Comandă cu inima” - inițiativa în cadrul căreia… [citeste mai departe]

PSD: Klaus Iohannis şi Guvernul Orban vând românilor iluzia unui vaccin anti-coronavirus

PSD: Klaus Iohannis şi Guvernul Orban vând românilor iluzia unui vaccin anti-coronavirus

Social-democraţii au transmis că preşedintele Klaus Iohannis şi Guvernul Orban vând românilor iluzia unui vaccin anti-coronavirus şi precizează că „miile de medici din ţară ştiu şi ei la fel de bine că nici n-ar avea unde… [citeste mai departe]

Iată cine vor fi consilierii Maiei Sandu

Iată cine vor fi consilierii Maiei Sandu

CHIȘINĂU, 30 nov – Sputnik. Maia Sandu a Sandu spus că din echipa ei de consilieri vor face parte Ala Nemerenco (care a deținut funcția de ministru al Sănătății, Muncii și Protecției Sociale în Guvernul Maiei Sandu), Veaceslav Negruță (ministru al Finanțelor al Republicii Moldova între anii 2009 - 2013) și Olesea Stamate… [citeste mai departe]

Palestinienii prevăd un rol pozitiv al Statelor Unite sub noua administraţie Biden

Palestinienii prevăd un rol pozitiv al Statelor Unite sub noua administraţie Biden

Autoritatea Palestiniană şi Liga Arabă au estimat, duminică, într-un comunicat că noua administraţie americană a lui Joe Biden va avea un "rol pozitiv" în crearea unui stat palestinian independent, relatează France Presse. Comunicatul… [citeste mai departe]

Ianis Hagi, umilit de fani după revenirea pe teren. Toată Scoția a văzut asta

Ianis Hagi, umilit de fani după revenirea pe teren. Toată Scoția a văzut asta

Ianis Hagi a revenit printre titularii lui Glasgow Rangers, după mai bine de o lună. A fost chiar integralist în victoria pe care echipa sa a reușit-o în Cupa Ligii, cu Falkirk, formație din liga a treia. Doar că atacantul român nu a reușit… [citeste mai departe]

Redeschiderea circulaţiei feroviare pe podul de peste râul Argeş, între Vidra şi Comana, va costa peste 655 milioane lei

Redeschiderea circulaţiei feroviare pe podul de peste râul Argeş, între Vidra şi Comana, va costa peste 655 milioane lei

Durata de execuţie este de doi ani. Linia de cale ferată Bucureşti Nord – Jilava - Giurgiu Nord - Giurgiu Nord Frontieră este parte a reţelei centrale… [citeste mai departe]

Nava turcă Oruç Reis se întoarce în port după operațiunile de exploatare a gazelor naturale din estul Mării Mediterane

Nava turcă Oruç Reis se întoarce în port după operațiunile de exploatare a gazelor naturale din estul Mării Mediterane

Nava turcă de explorare seismică Oruç Reis s-a întors în port luni, după ce a efectuat operaţiuni în vederea căutării de zăcăminte de hidrocarburi într-o… [citeste mai departe]

Alegeri parlamentare 2020 Romania. Care este diferența dintre un senator și un deputat

Alegeri parlamentare 2020 Romania. Care este diferența dintre un senator și un deputat

Alegerile parlamentare din 2020 vor avea loc pe 6 decembrie, iar cu această ocazie sute de deputați și senatori vor fi aleși în funcție. În prezent, există 465 de parlamentari, dintre care 329 de deputați și 136 de senatori.  [citeste mai departe]

Circulaţia trenurilor va fi OPRITĂ în zona Teiuș pentru lucrări la un nod rutier pe Autostrada Sebeș-Turda. Perioada vizată

Circulaţia trenurilor va fi OPRITĂ în zona Teiuș pentru lucrări la un nod rutier pe Autostrada Sebeș-Turda. Perioada vizată

Circulaţia trenurilor pe distanţele Teiuş – Coşlariu şi Teiuş – Pod Mureş (în direcţia Blaj) se va desfăşura în condiţii speciale în zilele… [citeste mai departe]

Emilia Popescu, despre relația cu Ștefan Bănică Jr. „Singura noapte pe care am petrecut-o împreună…”

Emilia Popescu, despre relația cu Ștefan Bănică Jr. „Singura noapte pe care am petrecut-o împreună…”

Emilia Popescu a urcat pe scena iUmor, pentru un roast de senzație la adresa juraților și colegilor de scenă. Momentul a fost difuzat în ediția de duminică seara, 30 noiembrie,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

PM Orban: We can celebrate Saint Andrew with the same faith at home

Publicat:
PM Orban: We can celebrate Saint Andrew with the same faith at home

wishes "Many happy returns of the day" to those who are celebrating their name day, adding that in the context of the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, can be celebrated with the same faith from people's homes, according to AGERPRES.

"Many happy returns of the day to all those who are named Andrei, Andreea! has a special meaning for us, being Romanians' protector, the one who brought Christianity to these places. This year, even if we cannot enjoy this holiday as we used to, we can celebrate with the same faith,…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Orban: Ionel Bratianu is remembered for dedicating his life to the great national ideals

08:40, 25.11.2020 - Ionel Bratianu went down in Romania's history for his calling as a visionary leader and for dedicating his life to great national ideals, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban says in a message commemorating the former Liberal leader, according to AGERPRES. "With a strong sense of responsibility towards…

Ludovic Orban: PNL stops electoral campaign, out of respect for victims of Piatra Neamt fire

19:45, 15.11.2020 - PNL (National Liberal Party) leader and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Sunday announced that the Liberals are stopping for two days the electoral campaign out of respect for the victims of the fire at the Piatra Neamt County Hospital. "I would like to announce that we have decided to postpone our…

Orban: We haven't closed markets, we have suspended for 30 days operation of indoor markets

20:00, 12.11.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that the government, through the recently adopted restrictive measures, has not closed the markets, but has suspended for 30 days the operation of the ones indoor."Don't use the term market closure anymore. Once again I am telling you about markets,…

PSD's Ciolacu: Iohannis, Orban lost virus fight, but continue to sweep trash under rug

15:45, 12.11.2020 - The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated on Thursday that President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban 'have lost the fight against the virus, but continue to serenely sweep the trash under the rug", according to AGERPRES."Iohannis and Orban lost…

PM Orban to Romanians in Paris: Romania is poorer without you; never forget that Romania is 'home'

09:05, 28.10.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban told the leaders of the Romanian community in France he met on Tuesday evening at the Romanian Embassy in Paris that Romania is "a little poorer" without them, urging them to never forget that Romania is "home" and help it "when needed", according to AGERPRES."I…

Orban: If people follow the rules, transmission risk decreases and no other restrictions are needed

08:50, 27.10.2020 - In Paris on Monday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that as long as the public complies with the rules, the risk of transmitting the novel coronavirus is drastically reduced and no new restrictive measures will be needed, according to AGERPRES."We have adopted a set of measures that take…

ParliamentaryElection2020/Orban: December 6 ballot decisive for Romania, PSD's attempts to postpone it are in vain

15:00, 20.10.2020 - Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban declared on Tuesday that the December 6 general election is decisive for Romania and that the Social Democratic Party's (PSD) efforts to postpone the ballot are in vain, as the Liberals will use all the legal and constitutional…

PM Orban: Teachers need to adapt so that they can teach in classroom, online

12:15, 02.09.2020 - Teachers need to adapt so that they can teach both the children in the classroom and those who follow the lessons online, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday. "Adaptation is needed, teachers need to understand that the situation we are in is a situation where we need to put children's…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 30 noiembrie 2020
Bucuresti -3°C | 2°C
Iasi -6°C | 5°C
Cluj-Napoca -9°C | 3°C
Timisoara -8°C | 4°C
Constanta 0°C | 6°C
Brasov -8°C | 1°C
Baia Mare -7°C | 4°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 29.11.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 341.936,16 6.771.204,48
II (5/6) 3 37.992,90 -
III (4/6) 331 344,34 -
IV (3/6) 5.514 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 7.164.581,92
Note:

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 27 noiembrie 2020
USD 4.0922
EUR 4.8738
CHF 4.5042
GBP 5.4621
CAD 3.146
XAU 238.747
JPY 3.9242
CNY 0.6224
AED 1.1141
AUD 3.0127
MDL 0.2382
BGN 2.4919

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec