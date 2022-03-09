PM Ciuca: Democratic resistance models from communist period should inspire our actions

Stiri Recomandate

Romania produces enough to cover domestic consumption, it has sufficient raw material stocks (AgriMin)

Romania produces enough to cover domestic consumption, it has sufficient raw material stocks (AgriMin)

Romania produces enough to cover domestic consumption and has the capacity to support itself in terms of food, and there are currently enough stocks of raw materials, announced the Minister of Agriculture,…

VIDEO! Autostrada Pitești-București. Convoi cu blindate cu însemnele Franței, transportate pe trailere olandeze

VIDEO! Autostrada Pitești-București. Convoi cu blindate cu însemnele Franței, transportate pe trailere olandeze

În această dimineață, pe autostrada Pitești – București a fost filmat un convoi militar format din mai multe autospeciale care transportă echipament. Blindatele au însemnele…

Se foloseau de copilași de un an pentru a cerși, în Dej

Se foloseau de copilași de un an pentru a cerși, în Dej

Ieri, polițiștii Compartimentul de Proximitate din cadrul Poliției municipiului Dej s-au sesizat din oficiu, fiind derulate cercetări în cadrul unui dosar penal care vizează săvârșirea infracțiunii de folosire a unui minor în scop de cerșetorie, faptă prevăzută și pedepsită de Codul…

IPJ Iasi: Buletin de presa - Sprijin unor persoane din Ucraina

IPJ Iasi: Buletin de presa - Sprijin unor persoane din Ucraina

Nr. 111.309 din 9 martie 2022 POLITISTII IESENI AU ACORDAT SPRIJIN UNOR PERSOANE DIN UCRAINA Ieri, 08 martie a.c., un apel la 112 anunta politistii Sectiei nr. 8 Politie Rurala Letcani despre un accident rutier ce avusese loc pe DE 583. Politistii s au deplasat de indata la fata…

Champions League: Real Madrid vs PSG - Toți ochii sunt pe Mbappe

Champions League: Real Madrid vs PSG - Toți ochii sunt pe Mbappe

Pe tabloul optimilor de finală ale Ligii Campionilor la fotbal, miercuri, de la ora 22:00, Real Madrid are de recuperat golul primit de la Kylian Mbappe (23 de ani). Vor fi față-n față, pe stadionul „ Santiago Bernabeu", liderii clasamentului din Spania și Franța: Real…

Avertizare meteo de vreme deosebit de rece și ger noaptea și dimineața

Avertizare meteo de vreme deosebit de rece și ger noaptea și dimineața

Administratia Nationala de Meteorologie a emis o INFORMARE METEOROLOGICĂ, valabilă în perioada, 9 - 12 martie, de vreme deosebit de rece și ger noaptea și dimineața si intensificări ale vântuluiConform ANM, în intervalul menționat vremea va fi deosebit de…

New York Times îşi retrage toți corespondenții din Rusia, pentru prima dată în mai bine de un secol

New York Times îşi retrage toți corespondenții din Rusia, pentru prima dată în mai bine de un secol

Publicația New York Times (NYT) își retrage toți corespondenții din Rusia, fiind pentru prima dată în mai bine de un secol când ziarul nu va avea reporteri de teren în…

Premierul Nicolae Ciuca, intalnire cu reprezentantii companiei Last Energy. Ce teme au fost discutate

Premierul Nicolae Ciuca, intalnire cu reprezentantii companiei Last Energy. Ce teme au fost discutate

In continuarea eforturilor de asigurare a independentei energetice a Romaniei, prim ministrul Nicolae Ionel Ciuca a avut o intrevedere cu reprezentantii Last Energy, o companie americana sustinuta de…

INFORMARE METEOROLOGICĂ de vreme rea. Ger noaptea și dimineața, vânt puternic!

INFORMARE METEOROLOGICĂ de vreme rea. Ger noaptea și dimineața, vânt puternic!

ANM a emis o INFORMARE METEOROLOGICĂ de vreme rea, privind ger noaptea și dimineața și vânt puternic, în intervalul 9 – 12 martie. Zone afectate: conform textului. În intervalul menționat vremea va fi deosebit de rece pentru această perioadă.…

Britain announces new aviation sanctions against Russia

Britain announces new aviation sanctions against Russia

Britain announced new aviation sanctions on Wednesday which give the power to detain any Russian aircraft and banning exports of aviation or space-related goods to Russia, saying it had already impounded one plane, according to Reuters. The measures to strengthen action against Russian aircraft…


PM Ciuca: Democratic resistance models from communist period should inspire our actions

Publicat:
PM Ciuca: Democratic resistance models from communist period should inspire our actions

History's lessons need to be learned, those guilty of crimes and abuse should be punished, and the democratic resistance models during the communist era should inspire our actions, PM said on Wednesday, on the occasion of Day of anti-communist political detainees during the period of 1944-1989.

MAE on Verbal Note from Russian Embassy: It did not present characteristics of protest note

00:06, 03.03.2022 - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) confirmed, on Wednesday evening, the reception of a Verbal Note from the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Bucharest (registered with MAE on March 2), by which the latter informs on unspecified, unfounded actions by which the social and property rights of…

Commemoration ceremony of Liviu Cornel Babes, 33 years after his martyrdom

20:21, 02.03.2022 - The martyr hero Liviu Cornel Babes, who set himself on fire, 33 years ago, on the Bradul slope in central Poiana Brasov in protest against the communist regime, was commemorated on Wednesday by his family, representatives of the associations of revolutionaries and of the authorities, through a religious…

Bucharest City Hall directorates requested to update record of staff with military obligations

17:46, 02.03.2022 - Bucharest City Hall has announced on Wednesday that Municipality Directorates were requested to update their staff with military obligations, this action having no connection with the war in Ukraine. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Premier Ciuca, NGOs plead for maintaining dialogue, coordination of humanitarian actions on Ukraine

21:01, 28.02.2022 - Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca on Monday attended a meeting with representatives of the civil society on the coordination of "Ukraine - together we help more" campaign. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

Bogdan Aurescu speaks with AMRO president, also addressing security situation in the region

20:20, 23.02.2022 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, welcomed, on Wednesday, Eric Stewart, the executive president of the American Romanian Business Council (AMRO). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

MEP Traian Basescu: Russia should be excluded from the international banking system

14:15, 22.02.2022 - Former President of Romania and current MEP Traian Basescu considers that the Russian Federation should be excluded from the international banking system. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…

Draft law on implementation of technical surveillance warrants ordered in criminal law, unconstitutional (sources)

14:46, 16.02.2022 - The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) admitted, on Wednesday, the notifications regarding the draft law for the approval of OUG 6/2016 on some measures for the execution of the technical surveillance warrants ordered in the criminal process, specified sources from CCR. Fii la curent cu…

HealthMin Rafila: Law says protective masks continue to be mandatory in all indoor spaces

13:00, 16.02.2022 - The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, on Wednesday stated, at the beginning of the government meeting, that Law No. 55/2020 provides for the continued use of the mask in all indoor spaces. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…


