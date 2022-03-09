PM Ciuca: Democratic resistance models from communist period should inspire our actions History's lessons need to be learned, those guilty of crimes and abuse should be punished, and the democratic resistance models during the communist era should inspire our actions, PM Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday, on the occasion of Day of anti-communist political detainees during the period of 1944-1989. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) confirmed, on Wednesday evening, the reception of a Verbal Note from the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Bucharest (registered with MAE on March 2), by which the latter informs on unspecified, unfounded actions by which the social and property rights of…

- The martyr hero Liviu Cornel Babes, who set himself on fire, 33 years ago, on the Bradul slope in central Poiana Brasov in protest against the communist regime, was commemorated on Wednesday by his family, representatives of the associations of revolutionaries and of the authorities, through a religious…

- Bucharest City Hall has announced on Wednesday that Municipality Directorates were requested to update their staff with military obligations, this action having no connection with the war in Ukraine. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca on Monday attended a meeting with representatives of the civil society on the coordination of "Ukraine - together we help more" campaign. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, welcomed, on Wednesday, Eric Stewart, the executive president of the American Romanian Business Council (AMRO). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

- Former President of Romania and current MEP Traian Basescu considers that the Russian Federation should be excluded from the international banking system. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…

- The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) admitted, on Wednesday, the notifications regarding the draft law for the approval of OUG 6/2016 on some measures for the execution of the technical surveillance warrants ordered in the criminal process, specified sources from CCR. Fii la curent cu…

- The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, on Wednesday stated, at the beginning of the government meeting, that Law No. 55/2020 provides for the continued use of the mask in all indoor spaces. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…