PM Ciuca congratulates Elisabeth Borne on her appointment as Prime Minister of France

Lovitură dură pentru buzunarul oligarhului rus Mihail Fridman: Kievul îi confiscă 420 de milioane de dolari

Un tribunal ucrainean a decis luni confiscarea unor active în valoare de 12,4 miliarde de grivne (420 de milioane de dolari) ale oligarhului rus Mihail Fridman, transmite Reuters,… [citeste mai departe]

De ce ar trebui să pui gălbenușul de la un ou fiert în salata de icre. Secretul bucătarilor profesioniști

Dacă îți place salata de icre, iată câteva trucuri geniale cu ajutorul cărora poți să-i dai un gust cu adevărat savuros. Multe dintre gospodine preferă să o gătească acasă, în loc… [citeste mai departe]

Macron a numit-o pe Elisabeth Borne în funcţia de premier al Franţei. Ea devine prima femeie care ocupă această funcţie în ultimii 30 de ani

Preşedintele francez Emmanuel Macron, a numit-o, luni, pe Elisabeth Borne în funcţia de premier al ţării,… [citeste mai departe]

S-a depus prima plângere penală pentru îngroparea de gunoaie. Amendă de 30.000 de lei

A fost depusă prima plângere penală pentru infracţiunea de îngropare de deşeuri, potrivit Ministerului Mediului. Pe un teren din incinta unei staţii de sortare din București ar fi fost îngropate deşeuri din construcţii, amestecate… [citeste mai departe]

RĂZBOI ÎN UCRAINA, ziua 82. Kievul susține că rușii suferă „pierderi semnificative” în timp ce încearcă să avanseze spre vest UPDATE 3 Ministerul rus al Apărării: Coridor de evacuare, convenit pentru soldații răniți la Azovstal

UPDATE… [citeste mai departe]

Irlanda afirmă că UE este pregătită să colaboreze cu Marea Britanie, dar protocolul trebuie respectat

Ministrul irlandez de externe, Simon Coveney, a declarat luni că Uniunea Europeană este pregătită să discute cu Marea Britanie pentru a rezolva problemele din disputa comercială nord-irlandeză,… [citeste mai departe]

„Rusia va pierde războiul până la sfârșitul anului”. De ce cred oficialii de la Kiev și din Occident tot mai mult într-o victorie a Ucrainei

Evaluările oficialilor din SUA și Europa arată că ofensiva Rusiei în Donbas a intrat într-un impas.… [citeste mai departe]

Suedia și Finlanda încep negocieri cu Turcia pentru a-l convinge pe Erdogan să accepte intrarea lor în NATO

Reprezentanți de rang înalt ai Suediei și Finlandei vor merge în Turcia pentru discuții al căror scop este să înlăture obiecțiile Ankarei în legătură cu aderarea la NATO a celor… [citeste mai departe]

PM Ciuca congratulates Elisabeth Borne on her appointment as Prime Minister of France

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Monday, in a Twitter message, congratulated Elisabeth Borne, the current French Minister of Labor, for her appointment as Prime Minister of France, and assured her as cooperation within the Strategic… [citeste mai departe]


PM Ciuca congratulates Elisabeth Borne on her appointment as Prime Minister of France

on Monday, in a Twitter message, congratulated , the current of Labor, for her appointment as Prime Minister of France, and assured her as cooperation within the between the two states.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


