PM Ciuca congratulates Elisabeth Borne on her appointment as Prime Minister of France

PM Ciuca congratulates Elisabeth Borne on her appointment as Prime Minister of FrancePublicat:
Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Monday, in a Twitter message, congratulated Elisabeth Borne, the current French Minister of Labor, for her appointment as Prime Minister of France, and assured her as cooperation within the Strategic Partnership between the two states.
