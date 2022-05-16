PM Ciuca congratulates Elisabeth Borne on her appointment as Prime Minister of France

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca reiterated on Monday that in a crisis situation, as the one Romania is going through, the only solution is investment, and the role of the Government is to support them through public policies that have as a purpose ensuring stability and economic development.

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, announced on Monday evening that it was decided in the governing coalition not to take the measure of deferring the payment of bank installments for the time being.

The measures in the "Support for Romania" program will enter into force no earlier than May 1, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Monday during a press conference held by coalition leaders to present the package of social and economic measures.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca thanked, on Monday, the Government in Sofia for its commitment to complete the Bulgaria-Greece interconnector, emphasizing the importance of ensuring natural gas resources, necessary also to obtain chemical fertilizer.

The Government will adopt this week a set of solutions that include caps and compensations on the price of electrical energy and natural gas for one year, starting with April 1, announced, on Monday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

The Minister of Labor, Marius Budai, declared on Monday that 223 persons, refugees from Ukraine, have currently been employed in Romania, in the areas of production and services.

Poland is joining the NATO forces for the defense of the Eastern flank, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Thursday.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will hold a new meeting with members of the Cabinet on Monday, at 17:30, at the Victoria Governmental Palace, on the management of the effects of the increase in energy prices.