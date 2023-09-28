Oil prices climb on crude draw, tight global supply

Stiri Recomandate

„Podul lui Arsene“, scoaterea ruineler din apa Siretului costă mai mult decât reabilitarea lui

„Podul lui Arsene“, scoaterea ruineler din apa Siretului costă mai mult decât reabilitarea lui

■ la Consiliului Județean, a fost semnat contractul de lucrări cu firmele care vor elibera albia râului Siret de ruinele podului prăbușit ■ lucrările au o valoare de 7.815.941 de lei, în timp ce reparațiile… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Captură de marijuana de circa 2,5 milioane de lei, ridicată în regiuni din țară. Patru persoane au fost reținuți de oamenii legii

VIDEO. Captură de marijuana de circa 2,5 milioane de lei, ridicată în regiuni din țară. Patru persoane au fost reținuți de oamenii legii

Procurorii PCCOCS, de comun cu ofițerii Poliției de Frontieră, anunță o captură de marijuana în Chișinău, Comrat,… [citeste mai departe]

Fructele de toamnă care, deşi au efecte detox, ne îngroaşă stratul de grăsime pe burtă

Fructele de toamnă care, deşi au efecte detox, ne îngroaşă stratul de grăsime pe burtă

Toamna vine cu o ofertă bogată de fructe. Însă, deşi au multe vitamine şi minerale, vin la pachet cu mult zahăr mai ales dacă sunt foarte coapte. Ce spune nutriționistul Mihaela Bilic despre fructele care "fac grăsime… [citeste mai departe]

ANAT susține că industria turismului va contribui cu 11% la PIB-ul global

ANAT susține că industria turismului va contribui cu 11% la PIB-ul global

Industria călătoriilor şi a turismului va contribui în acest an cu aproximativ 11% la PIB-ul global, în timp ce numărul pasagerilor care vor călători cu companiile aeriene programate este estimat la 5 miliarde în 2023, potrivit Asociaţiei Naţionale a… [citeste mai departe]

Strategii Avansate pentru Maximizarea Câștigurilor la Rotirile Casino

Strategii Avansate pentru Maximizarea Câștigurilor la Rotirile Casino

Industria cazinourilor este plină de distracție și emoție, iar jocurile de rotiri (sloturi) sunt printre cele mai populare opțiuni pentru jucători. Cu toate acestea, pentru a obține câștiguri consistente la rotirile de cazino, este necesar să aveți o strategie… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr de 25 de ani din Bârlad, care lucra într-o staţiune pe litoral, a fost dat dispărut de familie

Un tânăr de 25 de ani din Bârlad, care lucra într-o staţiune pe litoral, a fost dat dispărut de familie

Un bărbat în vârstă de 25 de ani din municipiul Bârlad, plecat să lucreze într-o staţiune de pe litoral, a fost dat dispărut de familie, potrivit reprezentanţilor Inspectoratului de… [citeste mai departe]

E cea mai mare țeapă dată cetățeanului

E cea mai mare țeapă dată cetățeanului

Pilonul II de pensii ar trebui să fie opțional- este mesajul transmis de Olguța Vasilescu, fost ministru al Muncii. Aceasta spune că pensiile private obligatorii sunt de fapt cea mai mare țeapă dată românilor. Iar fostul ministru vine și cu date: după 10 ani de cotizare, un om primește la pensionare nu mai puțin… [citeste mai departe]

Ofertă de nerefuzat pentru români: Primesc casă, teren și 23.000 de euro să se mute pe o insulă exotică

Ofertă de nerefuzat pentru români: Primesc casă, teren și 23.000 de euro să se mute pe o insulă exotică

Pe insula grecească Antikythera, autoritățile oferă aproximativ 23.000 de euro persoanelor care doresc să se stabilească aici, într-un efort de a atrage mai mulți locuitori. Prin această… [citeste mai departe]

Parjoleste sudul tarii! La Giurgiu au ars aproape 15 hectare si o portiune de cale ferata

Parjoleste sudul tarii! La Giurgiu au ars aproape 15 hectare si o portiune de cale ferata

Pompierii giurgiuveni au intervenit in ultimele ore pentru localizarea si lichidarea mai multor incendii care s au declansat in cateva localitati, precum Greaca, Putineiu, Gradinari, Palanca, Bacu si Gogosari Potrivit ISU… [citeste mai departe]

„Golden Tulip” – concurs internațional de muzică, pentru copii și tineri, la Pitești!

„Golden Tulip” – concurs internațional de muzică, pentru copii și tineri, la Pitești!

„Golden Tulip” – concurs internațional de muzică, pentru copii și tineri, la Pitești! Laleaua de Aur – o tradiție a Piteștiului uitată – fuzionează cu cel mai prolific organizator de concursuri de muzică pentru… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Oil prices climb on crude draw, tight global supply

Publicat:
Oil prices climb on crude draw, tight global supply

US oil futures jumped to their highest in more than a year on Thursday as a drop in crude stocks in the added to worries over tight global supplies from OPEC+ output cuts, according to Reuters.  US crude futures (WTI) were up 85 cents at $94.53 a barrel by 0649 […] The post Oil prices climb on crude draw, tight global supply appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU’s Simson calls for phase-out of imports of Russian LNG

13:35, 14.09.2023 - The European Union must reduce Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and aim to phase them out completely, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Simson said the EU has imported 12.4 billion cubic metres (bcm) of Russian LNG over the past 12 months. This year’s…

Food prices resume decline despite lingering supply threats

14:00, 08.09.2023 - Global food prices resumed declines to the lowest in more than two years amid ample supplies of cooking oils and dairy, even as worries persist over flows of key staples from some regions, according to Bloomberg. An index of food-commodity costs fell 2.1% last month on subdued demand and good output…

Europe’s renewables push undermines Russian weaponization of energy: Kerry

10:31, 08.09.2023 - Europe is making itself stronger against Russian attempts to weaponize energy by switching to clean sources faster, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Kerry also said countries like Romania and Bulgaria could use natural gas in their transition…

Oil prices climb on expectations of lower OPEC+ exports in August

10:05, 21.08.2023 - Oil prices rose on Monday as global supply is tightening with lower exports from Saudi Arabia and Russia, offsetting nagging concerns about global demand growth amid high-interest rates, according to Reuters. Brent crude climbed 75 cents to $85.55 a barrel by 0301 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate…

Ukraine announces ‘humanitarian corridor’ for ships stuck in Black Sea ports

16:05, 10.08.2023 - Ukraine announced a “humanitarian corridor” on Thursday to let dozens of cargo ships trapped in its ports since the outbreak of war last year sail into the Black Sea, where shipping routes are under scrutiny since Russia quit a deal to allow grain exports, according to Reuters. At least initially, the…

Oil prices slip as bearish China data fuels demand concerns

10:36, 09.08.2023 - Oil prices eased on Wednesday as concerns over slow demand from top crude importer China grew after bearish trade and inflation data, eclipsing fears over tighter supply arising from output cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, according to Reuters. Brent crude futures fell 21 cents, or 0.2%, to $85.96 a…

Romania to clear 30 ships from Ukrainian river ports by Friday

16:55, 03.08.2023 - Romania said on Thursday it will clear customs for up to 30 ships waiting to enter Romania from Ukrainian ports on the Danube River over the next two days, a sign that trade has not halted despite a Russian attack on Ukraine‘s main river port, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top…

Global central banks begin policy shift as inflation cools

13:00, 28.07.2023 - Top central banks continued with another round of interest rate hikes this week despite cooling inflation but have now switched to a more cautious posture about further moves in a sign that a year-long round of global monetary tightening could be at an end, according to Reuters. The U.S. Federal Reserve and…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 27 septembrie 2023
USD 4.7112
EUR 4.9743
CHF 5.1393
GBP 5.7209
CAD 3.4804
XAU 287.074
JPY 3.1578
CNY 0.6442
AED 1.2826
AUD 3.0033
MDL 0.2584
BGN 2.5433

Urmareste stirile pe: