NATO to respond if Baltic Sea pipeline damage deliberate says Stoltenberg NATO will discuss damage to a gas pipeline and data cable running between member states Finland and Estonia, and will mount a “determined” response if a deliberate attack is proven, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Damage to the Balticconnector pipeline and telecommunications cable was confirmed on Tuesday after one of the […] The post NATO to respond if Baltic Sea pipeline damage deliberate says Stoltenberg appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania will work with Ukraine over the next 30 days on a grain export control plan that will help protect Romanian farmers, Agriculture Minister Florin Barbu said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Romania is among five eastern European Union countries along with Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia,…

- Hungary has agreed with Romania, Slovakia and Bulgaria that the four countries would impose national bans on Ukrainian grain imports to protect their markets if the EU does not extend a ban that expires on September 15, Hungary’s farm minister said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Ukraine has become…

- Germany‘s coalition government on Wednesday listed Georgia and the Republic of Moldova as safe countries of origin in a bid to cut asylum applications from those nations, which are almost always rejected, according to Reuters. The cabinet passed a draft law by Interior Minister Nancy Faeser as part…

- Russia’s largest air strike on Kyiv since spring killed two people early on Wednesday, with the debris of downed missiles falling on buildings, a park and a school, Ukrainian officials said, according to Reuters. Three others were hurt in the overnight strike on Ukraine’s capital, and combat drones…

- Polish pipeline operator PERN said on Tuesday that it had restored the Druzhba oil pipeline to full functionality as expected, after a leak had been discovered, according to Reuters. PERN halted pumping through a section of the pipeline, which connects Russia to Europe, after detecting a leak in central…

- Polish pipeline operator PERN said it had halted pumping through a section of the Druzhba pipeline, which connects Russia to Europe, after detecting a leak in central Poland on Saturday, but it expects flows to resume on Tuesday, according to Reuters. PERN said there was no indication a third party…

- France will evacuate French and European citizens from Niger, starting on Tuesday, its foreign ministry said, days after a junta seized power in the west African country, according to Reuters. The overthrow last Wednesday of President Mohamed Bazoum – the seventh military takeover in less than three…

- The port of Odesa, one of the main export points for Ukrainian grain on the Black Sea, was hit by a barrage of six Russian Kalibr cruise missiles overnight, Kyiv said Tuesday, hours after Moscow pulled out of a U.N.-backed deal designed to allow Ukraine to continue feeding the world, according to Politico.…