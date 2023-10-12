NATO to respond if Baltic Sea pipeline damage deliberate says Stoltenberg

Stiri Recomandate

Traficanți de droguri, prinși în flagrant la Timișoara

Cantități importante de droguri au fost confiscate după descinderile de miercuri în Timiș, Cluj și Mehedinți. O grupare vindea droguri pe străzi, mai ales în... The post Traficanți de droguri, prinși în flagrant la Timișoara appeared first on Special Arad · ultimele știri din Arad . [citeste mai departe]

ROMÂNIA REALĂ – Judecătoare reținută pentru luare de mită și deținere de droguri

Procurorul de caz din cadrul Secției de urmărire penală din PÎCCJ a dispus punerea în mișcare a acțiunii penale și măsura reținerii pentru 24 de ore față de o judecătoare în cadrul unei instanțe din județul Suceava, sub… [citeste mai departe]

Criză a medicamentelor pentru bolnavii cronici: „De mai bine de 10 ani nu am mai avut asemenea situaţii”

Criză a medicamentelor pentru bolnavii cronici: „De mai bine de 10 ani nu am mai avut asemenea situaţii” Criză a medicamentelor pentru bolnavii cronici: „De mai bine de 10 ani nu am… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 120.000 de oameni au ajuns până acum la moaștele Sfintei Parascheva

Peste 120.000 de oameni au ajuns până acum la Catedrala Mitropolitană din Iaşi. Printre ei mulți copii, care au stat răbdători la rând în ciuda vremii reci. O delegaţie de preoţi greci a adus mâna Sfântului Andrei Criteanul la catedrala Mitropolitană… [citeste mai departe]

Netanyahu: Fiecare membru Hamas este „un om mort”

Premierul israelian Benjamin Netanyahu a declarat că miercuri seara că „fiecare membru Hamas” este „un om mort”. Declarația a fost făcută după prima întrunire a guvernului de urgență creat de Netanyahu împreună cu liderul opoziției israeliene, Benny Gantz, informează BBC. [citeste mai departe]

ANAF scoate din nou MAȘINI la vânzare. Autovehiculele pe care le poți cumpăra aproape pe nimic

Fiscul scoate din nou la licitație mai multe mașini confiscate de-a lungul timpului. Există și autoturisme care pot fi achiziționate la prețuri de pomană. Ce licitații cu mașini au loc în octombrie 2023 la… [citeste mai departe]

Judecătoare reţinută pentru că se droga, lua mită şi dădea informaţii din dosare

O judecătoare de la Tribunalul Suceava, căreia i se aduc mai multe acuzaţii, a fost reţinută pentru 24 de ore. Ea ar fi dat persoanelor vizate informaţii din dosare instrumentate de DIICOT, inclusiv că urmează percheziţii şi… [citeste mai departe]

Vicepreședintele Asociației Magistraților, despre legea pensiilor speciale: „Naște anumite semne de întrebare pe discriminare”

Cezar Filip, vicepreşedintele Asociaţiei Magistraţilor din România, a declarat miercuri, despre noua formă a legii pensiilor speciale,… [citeste mai departe]

Cum face Sorin Bontea pâinea. Rețeta juratului de la Chefi la Cuțite, folosește un singur gram de drojdie

Puține lucruri se pot compara cu aroma reconfortantă de pâine caldă ce învăluie locuința toamna. Chef Sorin Bontea a dezvăluit ce rețetă respectă pentru a prepara pâine de casă. Nu folosește… [citeste mai departe]

Pensionarii români ar putea primi bani în schimbul biletelor de tren neutilizate

Potrivit unui nou proiect de lege, depus miercuri în Camera Deputaților, biletele de tren oferite anual cu preț redus pentru pensionari, ar putea fi compensate dacă nu sunt utilizate. Inițiativa a fost înregistrată la Secretariatul General… [citeste mai departe]


NATO to respond if Baltic Sea pipeline damage deliberate says Stoltenberg

NATO will discuss damage to a gas pipeline and data cable running between member states Finland and Estonia, and will mount a “determined” response if a deliberate attack is proven, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Damage to the Balticconnector pipeline and telecommunications cable was confirmed on Tuesday after one of the […] The post NATO to respond if pipeline damage deliberate says Stoltenberg appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Romania, Ukraine to work on import-export licensing system

09:50, 21.09.2023 - Romania will work with Ukraine over the next 30 days on a grain export control plan that will help protect Romanian farmers, Agriculture Minister Florin Barbu said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Romania is among five eastern European Union countries along with Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia,…

Hungary signals national ban on Ukrainian grains imports beyond Sept 15

12:21, 13.09.2023 - Hungary has agreed with Romania, Slovakia and Bulgaria that the four countries would impose national bans on Ukrainian grain imports to protect their markets if the EU does not extend a ban that expires on September 15, Hungary’s farm minister said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Ukraine has become…

Germany adds Georgia and Republic of Moldova to list of safe countries of origin

16:10, 30.08.2023 - Germany‘s coalition government on Wednesday listed Georgia and the Republic of Moldova as safe countries of origin in a bid to cut asylum applications from those nations, which are almost always rejected, according to Reuters. The cabinet passed a draft law by Interior Minister Nancy Faeser as part…

Two killed in Russia’s biggest air strike on Ukraine’s capital in months

12:40, 30.08.2023 - Russia’s largest air strike on Kyiv since spring killed two people early on Wednesday, with the debris of downed missiles falling on buildings, a park and a school, Ukrainian officials said, according to Reuters. Three others were hurt in the overnight strike on Ukraine’s capital, and combat drones…

Poland says it fixes leak in Druzhba oil pipeline

12:40, 08.08.2023 - Polish pipeline operator PERN said on Tuesday that it had restored the Druzhba oil pipeline to full functionality as expected, after a leak had been discovered, according to Reuters.  PERN halted pumping through a section of the pipeline, which connects Russia to Europe, after detecting a leak in central…

Poland hopes to fix leak in Russia’s Druzhba oil pipeline by Tuesday

11:00, 07.08.2023 - Polish pipeline operator PERN said it had halted pumping through a section of the Druzhba pipeline, which connects Russia to Europe, after detecting a leak in central Poland on Saturday, but it expects flows to resume on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  PERN said there was no indication a third party…

France will start evacuation of French, EU citizens from Niger

11:45, 01.08.2023 - France will evacuate French and European citizens from Niger, starting on Tuesday, its foreign ministry said, days after a junta seized power in the west African country, according to Reuters. The overthrow last Wednesday of President Mohamed Bazoum – the seventh military takeover in less than three…

Russian missiles damage Odesa port, Ukraine says

11:50, 18.07.2023 - The port of Odesa, one of the main export points for Ukrainian grain on the Black Sea, was hit by a barrage of six Russian Kalibr cruise missiles overnight, Kyiv said Tuesday, hours after Moscow pulled out of a U.N.-backed deal designed to allow Ukraine to continue feeding the world, according to Politico.…


