Bistrițeanul.ro prezenta recent cazul unui bărbat țepuit cu 20.000 de euro de angajata unei bănci, informațiile fiind preluate din buletinul de presă al Poliției.

Preafericitul Daniel a semnalat un record la ședința de lucru a Consiliului Național Bisericesc la Patriarhie! În Sala Sfântului Sinod din Reședința Patriarhală a avut loc

Federaţia Sanitas solicită parlamentarilor să urgenteze reglementarea menţinerii în sistemul medical a angajaţilor care au contract de muncă încheiat doar pentru perioada stării de urgenţă şi de alertă,

Echipa de fotbal Unirea Dej a anunțat, astăzi, împrumutul unui tânăr în vârstă de 18 ani, de la campioana României, CFR Cluj. Originar din județul Mureș, Dorinel Todoran a fost transferat de Viitorul Arad în 2016 de la Atletic Kids Gurghiu. Patru

Guvernul condus de Nicolae Ciucă a anunțat marți, 15 februarie, după ce CCR a stabilit că Ordonanța de Urgență a Executivului, care impune purtarea măştii în aer liber este neconstituţională,

Uniunea Europeană trebuie să impună sancţiuni Rusiei dacă va recunoaşte regiunile separatiste ucrainene Doneţk şi Lugansk, a declarat marţi ministrul

Traficul este restricționat marți pe Autostrada Soarelui, între Cernavodă și Fetești, pentru efectuarea unor lucrări, conform Mediafax. Potrivit Centrului Infotrafic din Inspectoratul General al Poliţiei Române, circulația aeste restricționată marți

Poluarea provoacă mai multe decese la nivel global decât pandemia de COVID-19, conform unui raport al ONU, care cere o "acţiune imediată şi ambiţioasă" pentru a interzice unele substanţe chimice toxice, scrie Reuters, citează hotnews.ro.

Un brașovean venit la schi în weekend, pe pârtia din stațiunea Șugaș Băi, a plecat acasă cu o pereche de schiuri pentru copii,

Grecii de la Aktor, investigați de OLAF pentru presupuse fapte de corupție într-un proiect de infrastructură derulat în România Greci


NATO: No sign of Russian de-escalation on the ground in Ukraine crisis

Publicat:
NATO: No sign of Russian de-escalation on the ground in Ukraine crisis

NATO said Tuesday it has not seen “any de-escalation on the ground” from Russian forces near Ukraine, despite earlier claims from Moscow that some troops taking part in military exercises were pulling back, according to Politico.  “So far we have not seen any de-escalation on the ground, not any signs of reduced Russian military presence on […] The post NATO: No sign of Russian de-escalation on the ground in Ukraine crisis appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Russia says it returns some troops to base in areas near Ukraine

15:16, 15.02.2022 - Some troops in Russia‘s military districts adjacent to Ukraine are returning to their bases after completing drills, Russia’s defence ministry said on Tuesday, a move that could de-escalate frictions between Moscow and the West, according to Reuters.  A ministry spokesman said in a video published online…

France denies Russian warships arriving in Black Sea represent escalation

15:00, 09.02.2022 - A French official said Wednesday that Paris was informed in advance six Russian warships would enter the Black Sea and the operation did not break a de-escalation commitment French President Emmanuel Macron claimed he secured from Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Politico. During a meeting…

First U.S. troops arrive in Romania amid Ukraine tensions

13:55, 08.02.2022 - The first U.S. troops reinforcing NATO allies on the eastern flank following a Russian military build-up on Ukraine‘s border have arrived in Romania, Defence Minister Vasile Dancu said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The United States is sending nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield…

French Minister: Europe shouldn’t be ‘dragged’ into following US on Nord Stream 2

12:41, 08.02.2022 - French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday that Europe should not be “dragged” into following the U.S. position on the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline after U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to shut down the project should Russia invade Ukraine, according to Politico.  “The Americans will…

Macron due in Kyiv after Putin says ready for compromise

12:11, 08.02.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron heads to Kyiv on Tuesday after offering Russia “concrete security guarantees” in an effort to dissuade Moscow from invading its neighbour Ukraine, with Russia‘s leader vowing to find compromise in response, according to France24. Macron’s visit comes during a week of…

EU’s Borrell arrives in Ukraine amid Russia tensions

11:40, 05.01.2022 - The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday in a show of support for Kyiv ahead of a week of intense diplomacy over a Russian military buildup near the former Soviet republic’s border, according to RFE/RL. “With Russia’s increased military build-up, I am here…

NATO head schedules special meeting with Russia amid Ukraine crisis

12:46, 04.01.2022 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has scheduled a special meeting of allied ambassadors with top Russian officials for next week as both sides seek dialogue to prevent open conflict over Ukraine, a NATO official said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.    Deeply concerned about Russia’s military…

U.S., Russian officials set for security talks on January 10

10:45, 28.12.2021 - U.S. and Russian officials will take part in security talks on January 10 as the countries confront rising tensions over Ukraine, a spokesperson for the Biden administration said on Monday, according to Reuters. “Russia and NATO are also likely set for talks on January 12, while a broader regional meeting…


