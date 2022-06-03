NATO multinational corps' Ciolponea: This year you will see an inflow of NATO forces in Romania

Stiri Recomandate

Belarusul ar accepta tranzitul cerealelor ucrainene către porturile baltice. Ce condiție pune președintele Lukașenko

Belarusul ar accepta tranzitul cerealelor ucrainene către porturile baltice. Ce condiție pune președintele Lukașenko

Belarusul este dispus să permită tranzitul pe teritoriul său pentru transporturile de cereale ucrainene către porturile de la Marea Baltică, dar cu condiţia ridicării… [citeste mai departe]

Breaking News. Un tren a deraiat! Cel puțin trei morți și zeci de răniți, în Germania/Imagini de la fața locului – VIDEO

Breaking News. Un tren a deraiat! Cel puțin trei morți și zeci de răniți, în Germania/Imagini de la fața locului – VIDEO

Operațiune de salvare de amploare, vineri, în Germania. Echipajele medicale au intrat în alertă după ce un tren a deraiat. Și au intervenit de… [citeste mai departe]

Șoigu și Kadîrov, la întrevedere: S-au stabilit noi obiective ce vor accelera „operațiunea specială” din Ucraina

Șoigu și Kadîrov, la întrevedere: S-au stabilit noi obiective ce vor accelera „operațiunea specială” din Ucraina

Ministrul rus al Apărării, Serghei Șoigu, a stabilit noi obiective pentru a accelera „operațiunea specială” din Ucraina. Despre asta a anunțat liderul cecen… [citeste mai departe]

Fenomenul macabru de pe litoralul românesc. Ce s-ar putea să vezi dacă mergi la mare vara aceasta

Fenomenul macabru de pe litoralul românesc. Ce s-ar putea să vezi dacă mergi la mare vara aceasta

Efectele războiului dus de Rusia în Ucraina nu are doar conotații socio-economice, ci și ecologice. În ultma perioadă activiștii de mediu avertizează asupra dezastrului ecologic produs de sonarele aruncate… [citeste mai departe]

Mai puțin de 2000 de cărți electronice au fost emise la Cluj în 10 luni. MAI nu știe când se vor elibera actele și în restul țării

Mai puțin de 2000 de cărți electronice au fost emise la Cluj în 10 luni. MAI nu știe când se vor elibera actele și în restul țării

La 10 luni de la lansarea proiectului pilot la Cluj-Napoca, autoritățile au tipărit doar 1919 cărți electronice de identitate.… [citeste mai departe]

Elon Musk s-a speriat de criză și dă semnalul mondial: își concediază 10% din angajații de la Tesla

Elon Musk s-a speriat de criză și dă semnalul mondial: își concediază 10% din angajații de la Tesla

Directorul general al Tesla, Elon Musk, are un "sentiment foarte prost" în legătură cu economia şi vrea să reducă aproximativ 10% din locurile de muncă la producătorul de automobile electrice,… [citeste mai departe]

Unde vor liturghisi ierarhii maramureşeni în duminica a 7-a după Sfintele Paști

Unde vor liturghisi ierarhii maramureşeni în duminica a 7-a după Sfintele Paști

Duminică, 5 iunie, a 7-a după Sfintele Paști, Preasfințitul Părinte Iustin, Episcopul Maramureșului și Sătmarului, va binecuvânta capela mortuară și va săvârși Sfânta Liturghie la biserica cu hramul „Sfinții Arhangheli Mihail și Gavriil”… [citeste mai departe]

Actele de identitate pentru care a fost prelungită valabilitatea în timpul stării de urgenţă şi de alertă expiră marţi

Actele de identitate pentru care a fost prelungită valabilitatea în timpul stării de urgenţă şi de alertă expiră marţi

Actele de identitate care, potrivit legii, au expirat pe timpul stării de urgenţă şi stării de alertă, însă au rămas valabile pentru o perioadă de… [citeste mai departe]

Vasile Bănescu face o prezentare emoționantă: Nu avem voie să uităm. Citiţi această carte şi veţi vedea până unde poate coborî omul în abjecţie

Vasile Bănescu face o prezentare emoționantă: Nu avem voie să uităm. Citiţi această carte şi veţi vedea până unde poate coborî omul în abjecţie

Purtătorul de cuvânt al Patriarhiei Române, Vasile Bănescu, a îndemnat vineri, la Bookfest,… [citeste mai departe]

Tronul lui Ion Țiriac se clatină! Cine e sportivul care vrea să întreacă averea de miliarde românului

Tronul lui Ion Țiriac se clatină! Cine e sportivul care vrea să întreacă averea de miliarde românului

Tronul lui Ion Țiriac se clatină! Miliardarul român este în topul oamenilor din sport cu averi impresionante. El este creditat cu 1,44 miliarde de euro, fiind depășit doar de fostul mare… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

NATO multinational corps' Ciolponea: This year you will see an inflow of NATO forces in Romania

Publicat:
NATO multinational corps' Ciolponea: This year you will see an inflow of NATO forces in Romania

Deputy commander of the NATO Sibiu Multinational Corps Adrian Ciolponea said on Friday in Medias that 2022 will witness an inflow of NATO forces in Romania who come to support and ensure security.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate

BACK TO TOP DESPRE

Exclusivitați și documente incendiare.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 404 in over 14,700 tests in 24 hours

13:50, 03.06.2022 - As many as 404 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 222 from Thursday, in 14,702 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe…

New orders for manufacturing in Romania advance 22.5pct in Q1 2022

10:01, 13.05.2022 - New orders for the manufacturing industry in Romania increased by 22.5% in the first three months of 2022, y-o-y, according to data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Dincu:Romania and Bulgaria's NATO accession 18 years ago now proves its soundness and timeliness

21:05, 29.04.2022 - Defense Minister Vasile Dincu underscored on Friday the "soundness and timeliness" of Romania and Bulgaria's NATO accession 18 years ago. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…

Bulgarian Prime Minister in Bucharest: Schengen accession, key priority for us, a priority to proceed together

21:05, 29.04.2022 - Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Friday that the accession of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen was a key priority for the two countries. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more…

Bulgaria's PM Petkov welcomed at Government House

14:05, 29.04.2022 - Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Friday welcomed his Bulgarian counterpart Kiril Petkov at the Government House in Bucharest., Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more…

Saudia Arabia, Egypt join forces to prop up Al-Burhan as lone ruler of Sudan

13:20, 17.04.2022 - Inside sources have disclosed a secret deal between Saudi Arabia and Egypt to prop up Sudan’s military commander Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan as the lone ruler of Sudan. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

Number of Ukrainians entering Romania rises by 7.5pct in 24h

16:35, 15.04.2022 - The number of Ukrainian citizens entering Romania increased on Thursday by 7.5% on a daily basis, according to a press statement released by the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Iohannis: Civic, social and economic emancipation of Roma people in our country is a common objective

12:25, 08.04.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis conveyed a message on Friday, on the occasion of "International Roma Day" and "Celebration of Roma ethnicity in Romania", Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 03 iunie 2022
Bucuresti 18°C | 31°C
Iasi 15°C | 28°C
Cluj-Napoca 15°C | 29°C
Timisoara 18°C | 31°C
Constanta 20°C | 28°C
Brasov 13°C | 27°C
Baia Mare 16°C | 29°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 03 iunie 2022
USD 4.5996
EUR 4.9427
CHF 4.7925
GBP 5.7813
CAD 3.661
XAU 275.781
JPY 3.5357
CNY 0.6906
AED 1.2523
AUD 3.3354
MDL 0.2428
BGN 2.5271

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec