NATO chief warns global arms control system at risk of ‘collapse’

Video | Preşedintele Braziliei: Guvernul meu condamnă violarea integrităţii teritoriale a Ucrainei

Preşedintele Braziliei: Guvernul meu condamnă violarea integrităţii teritoriale a Ucrainei

Preşedintele Braziliei, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a declarat, marţi, că Guvernul său condamnă violarea integrităţii teritoriale a Ucrainei şi a arătat că susţine o soluţie politică negociată cu privire… [citeste mai departe]

La 15 ani, Irina Columbeanu câștigă mii de euro pe lună! Din ce face bani

La 15 ani, Irina Columbeanu câștigă mii de euro pe lună! Din ce face bani

Irina Columbeanu și-a transformat pasiunea într-o afacere și, potrivit tatălui ei, fost milionar la Izvorani, câștigă mii de euro lunar. Adolescenta de 15 ani se află deja de ani buni la mama ei, Monica Gabor, în America, deși Irinel Columbeanu este… [citeste mai departe]

OECD invites Romania to join Working Group on Bribery

OECD invites Romania to join Working Group on Bribery

On Tuesday, Romania received an invitation from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to join the Working Group on Bribery and the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention."The invitation, in the form of a letter from OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann to Prime Minister Nicolae… [citeste mai departe]

Meciul CSA Steaua - Dinamo: Jandarmeria anunţă că au fost aplicate 8 sancţiuni privind interzicerea accesului la competiţiile sportive

Meciul CSA Steaua - Dinamo: Jandarmeria anunţă că au fost aplicate 8 sancţiuni privind interzicerea accesului la competiţiile sportive

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER × Am citit… [citeste mai departe]

Se întrerupe furnizarea apei în Făget

Se întrerupe furnizarea apei în Făget

Aquatim a anunțat că va întrerupe alimentarea cu apă în Făget, pentru spălarea rețelei de distribuție, miercuri, 19 aprilie, între orele 9-14. Furnizarea apei va fi întreruptă pe străzile: Ștefan cel Mare, Calea Lugoului, Coriolan Brediceanu, Stadionului și 1 Decembrie 1918. „Lucrările de spălare urmăresc să asigure o… [citeste mai departe]

Andrei Talpes, directorul CSM Constanta: E momentul sa aducem Cupa la Constanta! Cu un public precum al nostru, e greu sa pierzi“

Andrei Talpes, directorul CSM Constanta: E momentul sa aducem Cupa la Constanta! Cu un public precum al nostru, e greu sa pierzi"

Pe langa formatia de pe litoral, in careul de asi al Cupei Romaniei au mai acces Minaur Baia Mare, CSU din Suceava si CSM Bucuresti. Echipa… [citeste mai departe]

Ce firme au semnat un nou contract cu CN APM Constanta. Vizata este constructia unui colector pluvial in port (DOCUMENT)

Ce firme au semnat un nou contract cu CN APM Constanta. Vizata este constructia unui colector pluvial in port (DOCUMENT)

Contractul a fost semnat la data de 13 aprilie 2023 Compania Nationala "Administratia Porturilor Maritime" SA Constanta a atribuit un contract, in urma unei licitatii… [citeste mai departe]

Averea si interesele lui Tanase Tasu, sef centru la Protectia Copilului! (DOCUMENTE)

Averea si interesele lui Tanase Tasu, sef centru la Protectia Copilului! (DOCUMENTE)

In editia de astazi, prezentam declaratia de avere si pe cea de interese ale lui Tanase Tasu, sef centru in cadrul Directiei Generale de Asistenta Sociala si Protectia Copilului Constanta. Cotidianul ZIUA de Constanta prezinta averile… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO| O femeie din Alba a cucerit jurații de la ”Chefi la cuțite” cu o ciorbă de gulii: „Dacă nu vă place mâncarea vă dau cu polonicul de nu vă vedeți!”

VIDEO| O femeie din Alba a cucerit jurații de la "Chefi la cuțite" cu o ciorbă de gulii: „Dacă nu vă place mâncarea vă dau cu polonicul de nu vă vedeți!"

VIDEO| O femeie din Alba a cucerit jurații de la ”Chefi la cuțite”… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis, apel din Brazilia: Ucraina e victimă. Trebuie să fie sprijinită internațional

Klaus Iohannis, apel din Brazilia: Ucraina e victimă. Trebuie să fie sprijinită internațional

Ucraina este victima agresiunii ruse, iar comunitatea internaţională are datoria să sprijine ucrainenii să câștige războiul, a spus marți președintele Klaus Iohannis, după întâlnirea cu omologul brazilian,… [citeste mai departe]


NATO chief warns global arms control system at risk of ‘collapse’

Publicat:
NATO chief warns global arms control system at risk of 'collapse'

The global system that once limited the rapid proliferation of arms is at risk of extinction, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned on Tuesday, as he rebuked Russia and China, according to Politico. “We stand at a crossroads,” the NATO chief said at a conference on arms control organized by the alliance and the U.S. State […] The post NATO chief warns global arms control system at risk of ‘collapse’ appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

IMF warns deeper financial turmoil would slam global growth

18:16, 11.04.2023 - The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday trimmed its 2023 global growth outlook slightly as higher interest rates cool activity but warned that a severe flare-up of financial system turmoil could slash output to near recessionary levels, according to Reuters. The IMF said in its latest World Economic…

Von der Leyen warns Xi not to arm Russia with Chinese weapons

20:16, 06.04.2023 - European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday she warned China’s leader Xi Jinping not to send weapons to Russia, or it would “significantly” affect his country’s ties with the EU, according to Politico. In a vague yet unprecedented stance, Xi said he would give Ukrainian President Volodymyr…

China warns U.S. against suppression or risk ‘conflict’

10:50, 07.03.2023 - The United States should change its “distorted” attitude towards China or “conflict and confrontation” will follow, China’s foreign minister said on Tuesday, while defending its stance on the war in Ukraine and defending its close ties with Russia, according to Reuters. The U.S. had been engaging in…

Scholz says China ‘declared it will not deliver’ weapons to Russia

11:41, 06.03.2023 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday said China had declared it won’t supply Russia with weapons for its war against Ukraine, suggesting that Berlin has received bilateral assurances from Beijing on the issue, according to Politico. Scholz was speaking at a press conference with European Commission…

Putin suspends participation in key nuclear arms treaty with US

15:41, 21.02.2023 - Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he is suspending Moscow’s participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty between Russia and the United States, according to Politico.  Russia will halt its participation in the New START Treaty, Putin announced in a lengthy speech to…

Putin rails against West in state-of-the-nation address

12:45, 21.02.2023 - Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Western countries Tuesday of igniting and sustaining the war in Ukraine, dismissing any blame for Moscow almost a year after the Kremlin’s unprovoked invasion of its neighbour that has killed tens of thousands of people, according to AP News. In his long-delayed…

EU top diplomat says China will cross ‘red line’ if it sends arms to Russia

16:45, 20.02.2023 - It would be a “red line” for the European Union if China sends arms to Russia, the EU’s foreign policy chief said Monday, according to Politico. Josep Borrell’s warning came two days after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed “deep concern” that China was considering providing potentially…

EU to launch platform to fight Russian, Chinese disinformation

13:55, 07.02.2023 - The European Union will launch a new platform to counter disinformation campaigns by Russia and China amid growing worries, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday, Politico reports. A so-called Information Sharing and Analysis Center within the EU’s foreign services —the European External…


Urmareste stirile pe: