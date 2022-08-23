Most countries part of nuclear talks with Iran agree with EU proposal says Borrell

Stiri Recomandate

Guvernul va majora premiile pentru sportivi

Guvernul va majora premiile pentru sportivi    Nicolae-Ionel Ciucă.     Foto: Arhivă. Guvernul vrea să majoreze cu 50% premiile în bani pentru sportivii care cuceresc medalii la competițiile internaționale. Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a precizat că actul normativ va fi adoptat în… [citeste mai departe]

Angelina Jolie, depăşită în înălţime de mezinul Knox. Băiatul e copia mamei lui

Ne-am obişnuit să o vedem la cumpărături cu fiicele sale Zahara (17 ani), Shiloh (16 ani) sau Vivienne (14 ani). Dar, de data aceasta, Angelina Jolie a fost văzută mergând la shopping însoţită de fiul ei cel mic, Knox, în vârstă… [citeste mai departe]

OTP Bank România se alătură programului Femeia Manager 2022-2027

OTP Bank România anunță alăturarea în programul guvernamental Femeia Manager 2022-2027, implementat prin Ministerul Antreprenoriatului și Turismului. Programul prevede acordarea unui ajutor financiar nerambursabil din partea statului în limita maximă a 200.000 lei,… [citeste mai departe]

(P) Beneficiile pe care ți le oferă managementul relațiilor cu clienții în anul 2022

Ai auzit vreodată de expresia: managementul relațiilor cu clienții? Acesta nu este nici pe departe un concept nou așa cum ți s-ar părea probabil la prima vedere, ci există de ceva vreme pe piață și se vorbește din ce în ce… [citeste mai departe]

Un român va fi eutanasiat azi în Spania. Victimele se opun pentru a nu scăpa de judecată

Marin Eugen Sabău, românul care și-a ucis colegii de birou, va fi eutanasiat marți, 23 august, în Spania. Românul și-a împușcat trei șefi și apoi a tras într-un polițist, iar faptele lui au șocat întreaga țară.Bărbatul… [citeste mai departe]

Tenis / Ultimul Grand Slam al anului! Patru jucătoare din România, în calificările US Open

Jucătoarele române de tenis Ana Bogdan, Irina Bara, Alexandra Cadanţu-Ignatik şi Gabriela Talabă-Lee vor evolua în calificările pentru tabloul principal de simplu la US Open, ultimul turneu de Grand Slam al anului,… [citeste mai departe]

La Moscova, ministrul de Interne al Serbiei reafirmă ”fraternitatea” țării sale cu Rusia

Aleksandar Vulin, ministrul de Interne al Serbiei, cunoscut ca un feroce anti-occidental și un înfocat pro-Kremlin, s-a aflat luni în vizită la Moscova, unde s-a întâlnit cu șeful diplomației ruse, Serghei Lavrov,… [citeste mai departe]

Nu scăpăm de vreme rea. Banatul, din nou sub Cod Portocaliu de ploi torențiale

Meteorologii au emis marţi, 23 august, noi atenţionări Cod galben şi Cod portocaliu de vreme instabilă şi ploi abundente, valabile în aproape toată ţara până miercuri dimineaţa, dar şi un Cod galben de disconfort termic ridicat în nouă judeţe.… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO/ Cuibul separtiștilor lui Pușilin din Donețk a fost bombardat de forțele ucrainene

Forțele ucrainene au bombardat marți, 23 august, o clădire care adăpostește sediul administrației locale din Donețk, controlat de separatiști, a relatat agenția rusă de presă TASS, citând oficiali instalați de Rusia,… [citeste mai departe]

Coronavirus in Romania. Cifrele zilei. Care este incidenta la Constanta (DOCUMENT)

In ultimele 24 de ore au fost inregistrate 5.659 cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS ndash; CoV ndash; 2 COVID ndash; 19 , cu 3.060 mai multe fata de ziua anterioara. 1.131 din cazurile noi din 24 de ore sunt ale unor pacienti reinfectati,… [citeste mai departe]


Most countries part of nuclear talks with Iran agree with EU proposal says Borrell

Publicat:
Most countries part of nuclear talks with Iran agree with EU proposal says Borrell

Most countries involved in nuclear talks with Iran agree with a proposal that aims to save a 2015 nuclear deal, the EU’s foreign policy chief said on Tuesday. “Most of them agree, but I still don’t have the answer from the , who I understand have to discuss it, and […] The post Most countries part of nuclear talks with Iran agree with EU proposal says Borrell appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


