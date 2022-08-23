Most countries part of nuclear talks with Iran agree with EU proposal says Borrell

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Iran will respond to the European Union‘s “final” text by midnight on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said, calling on the United States to show flexibility to resolve three remaining issues to save a 2015 nuclear pact, according to Reuters. “We do not want to reach a deal that…

- European Union countries are set to tussle over emergency regulation that could force 15% cuts in gas consumption through the winter if Russia escalates its showdown with the bloc by halting deliveries, according to Bloomberg. Energy ministers from the bloc’s 27 member states will meet on Tuesday to…

- European Union finance ministers on Tuesday formally approved Croatia becoming the 20th member of the euro common currency at the start of 2023, according to Reuters. European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said Croatia’s accession confirmed that the euro remained an “attractive, resilient…

- Hungary and Romania are in talks to increase the capacity of a natural gas pipeline interconnector that straddles their borders to more than 3 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Szijjarto said the planned expansion…

- EU governments backed key efforts to slash emissions in the early hours of Wednesday, even as they left the Continent’s climate masterplan riddled with exemptions, according Politico. Seventeen hours of negotiations between the bloc’s national environment ministers ended in a compromise deal that moves…

- Germany‘s government will not agree to European Union plans to effectively ban the sale of new cars with combustion engines from 2035, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. In its bid to cut planet-warming emissions by 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels, the European Commission…

- Germany, Denmark, Slovenia and seven other European Union countries on Wednesday warned of attempts to weaken the bloc’s climate change policies, which they said are pushing negotiators towards deals that could thwart the region’s green goals, according Reuters. In a joint statement, the countries said…

- Officials from the United States, South Korea and Japan met in Seoul on Friday for talks on North Korea amid signs the country is preparing to conduct a nuclear test for the first time since 2017, according to Reuters. U.S. Special Representative Sung Kim met his South Korean and Japanese counterparts,…