Montenegro votes in new government with Milojko Spajic prime minister

- The European Commission on Tuesday launched some short-term measures to prevent medicine shortages this winter and the next as a stop-gap while a proposed pharmaceutical rules overhaul is hashed out by the EU‘s key legislative arms, according to Reuters. After the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing medicine…

- Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called on the European Union to bolster border controls and internal security after a gunman killed two Swedes in Brussels on Monday, saying the region could not afford to be naive, accoridng to Reuters. Two Swedes were shot dead and a third wounded in central…

- A stand-off between France and Germany over the future competitiveness of their industries will be the central point of discussion when EU energy ministers meet in Luxembourg on Tuesday, EU diplomats said, according to Reuters. The European Commission proposed an overhaul of rules governing the bloc’s…

- The British government will delay imposing full post-Brexit import controls on goods from the European Union by a further three months, it said on Tuesday, pushing the start date back to January 2024, according to Reuters. Britain left the EU’s single market in January 2021 and has delayed full implementation…

- Australia’s Trade Minister Don Farrell has dangled easier access to the country’s vast critical minerals sector as part of negotiations over a free trade agreement with the European Union ahead of possible further talks as soon as next week, according to Reuters. Negotiations between Australia and the…

- Leaders of the BRICS nations – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – converged on Johannesburg on Tuesday for a summit where they will weigh expanding the bloc as some members push to forge it into a counterweight to the West, according to Reuters. Heightened global tensions provoked by the…

- European Union banks’ plans for surviving a major crisis without having to tap central bank money will undergo intense scrutiny next year, the bloc’s banking watchdog said, according to Reuters. The need for credible options was reinforced after the Swiss central bank stepped in with a liquidity backstop…

- The British government said it was assessing feedback on its post-Brexit border control plan in response to a media report that it was once again set to delay the introduction of import checks on goods coming from the European Union, according to Reuters. Britain left the bloc’s single market at the…