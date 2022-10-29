Moldovan Parliament's Grosu tells Her Majesty Margareta: We thank Romania for always being with us

Moldovan Parliament's Grosu tells Her Majesty Margareta: We thank Romania for always being with usPublicat:
The European Union has shown a very courageous, very correct decision of solidarity, cohesion and has extended a helping hand to the Republic of Moldova, but also to the Ukrainian people, the President of the Moldovan Parliament, Igor Grosu, said on Friday at the meeting with Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown, thanking Romania for always being with his country, Agerpres informs.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Crown Custodian Margareta, President of the Republic of Moldova Sandu meet in Chisinau
20:51, 28.10.2022 - Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, met, on Friday, in Chisinau, with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about…
Prince Consort Radu visits Armed Forces Academy in Chisinau
14:25, 28.10.2022 - AGERPRES special correspondent Daniela Malache reports: His Royal Highness Prince Consort Radu paid a visit to the "Alexandru cel Bun" Armed Forces Academy in Chisinau on Friday, where he had a meeting with a delegation led by the commanding rector of the Academy, colonel Iurie Girnet, and the state…
Parliament heads Gorghiu, Ciolacu meet Georgian President, pledge support for Georgia's EU-related reforms
22:01, 11.10.2022 - Acting Senate president Alina Gorghiu and Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu had a joint meeting on Tuesday with President of the Republic of Georgia, Salome Zourabichvili, who is on an official visit to Romania; talks focused on the priorities of the bilateral agenda and regional and international…
Mayor of Lisbon Moedas, received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Aurescu
19:20, 30.09.2022 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, received the mayor of Lisbon, Carlos Moedas, on Friday, the Romanian official highlighting the interest in boosting collaboration in sectoral areas such as blue economy, green and digital transition, as well as technological innovation, areas in which…
Acting Senate President Gorghiu meets Moldovan Parliament President Grosu during visit to neighbouring country
17:06, 22.09.2022 - The interim President of the Senate, Alina Gorghiu, who is currently paying a visit to the Republic of Moldova, September 21-22, has had a meeting with the President of Parliament from our neighbouring country, Igor Grosu, discussing bilateral cooperation, the progress made by Moldova in meeting…
Minister Burduja: Semiconductors, an essential component for the present, for the future
20:35, 02.09.2022 - Semiconductors are a key component for the future and for the present, Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization Sebastian Burduja said on Friday at the Black Sea and Balkans Security Forum, an event organized by the New Strategy Center, with the support of NATO's Public Diplomacy Division…
Bologa (DNA): Romanian citizens have the right to enter Schengen Area without being humiliated
13:35, 30.08.2022 - Chief prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Dierctorate (DNA) Crin Bologa says that the Romanian Parliament should amend the justice legislation in accordance with European commitments to make it possible for the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) to be lifted by the end of this year…
'Mariupolis 2' opens Anonimul International Independent Film Festival
09:01, 08.08.2022 - The international festival for independent film, Anonimul, project co-financed by the Ministry of Culture, will open in southeastern Sfantu Gheorghe, the Danube Delta, on Monday, with the screening of "Mariupolis 2", the last film of Lithuanian director Mantas Kvedaravicius, captured by the Russian…