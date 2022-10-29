Moldovan Parliament's Grosu tells Her Majesty Margareta: We thank Romania for always being with us

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, met, on Friday, in Chisinau, with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about…

- AGERPRES special correspondent Daniela Malache reports: His Royal Highness Prince Consort Radu paid a visit to the "Alexandru cel Bun" Armed Forces Academy in Chisinau on Friday, where he had a meeting with a delegation led by the commanding rector of the Academy, colonel Iurie Girnet, and the state…

- Acting Senate president Alina Gorghiu and Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu had a joint meeting on Tuesday with President of the Republic of Georgia, Salome Zourabichvili, who is on an official visit to Romania; talks focused on the priorities of the bilateral agenda and regional and international…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, received the mayor of Lisbon, Carlos Moedas, on Friday, the Romanian official highlighting the interest in boosting collaboration in sectoral areas such as blue economy, green and digital transition, as well as technological innovation, areas in which…

- The interim President of the Senate, Alina Gorghiu, who is currently paying a visit to the Republic of Moldova, September 21-22, has had a meeting with the President of Parliament from our neighbouring country, Igor Grosu, discussing bilateral cooperation, the progress made by Moldova in meeting…

- Semiconductors are a key component for the future and for the present, Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization Sebastian Burduja said on Friday at the Black Sea and Balkans Security Forum, an event organized by the New Strategy Center, with the support of NATO's Public Diplomacy Division…

- Chief prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Dierctorate (DNA) Crin Bologa says that the Romanian Parliament should amend the justice legislation in accordance with European commitments to make it possible for the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) to be lifted by the end of this year…

- The international festival for independent film, Anonimul, project co-financed by the Ministry of Culture, will open in southeastern Sfantu Gheorghe, the Danube Delta, on Monday, with the screening of "Mariupolis 2", the last film of Lithuanian director Mantas Kvedaravicius, captured by the Russian…