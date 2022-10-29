Moldovan Parliament's Grosu tells Her Majesty Margareta: We thank Romania for always being with us

Stiri Recomandate

Piața bursieră americană pierde peste 200 de miliarde de dolari după raportul Amazon

Peste 200 de miliarde de dolari din valoarea pieței bursiere americane s-au evaporat joi, în timpul tranzacțiilor prelungite, după ce o prognoză slabă a companiei Amazon s-a adăugat la seria de rapoarte trimestriale pesimiste… [citeste mai departe]

Spectacolul „Frici” de Ana Sorina Corneanu, marele câștigător al celei de-a treia ediții a proiectului Lecturi³

Teatrul Național Iași anunță piesa câștigătoare a celei de-a treia ediții a proiectului Lecturi³: „Frici” de Ana Sorina Corneanu. Jurizarea a fost făcută de reprezentanți… [citeste mai departe]

Deputatul Tudor Polak (PNL), concluzii după schimbul de experiență cu autoritățile portugheze din domeniul muncii

Deputatul Tudor Polak, președintele organizației municipale a PNL Vaslui, prezintă concluziile vizitei de zilele trecute de la Lisabona, unde mai mulți parlamentari… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbatul arestat în cazul atacului cu ciocanul asupra lui Paul Pelosi, adept al teoriilor conspirației. Ce spun cunoscuții acestuia despre el

Bărbatul arestat pentru că l-a atacat vineri dimineață pe Paul Pelosi, soțul președintei Camerei Reprezentanților… [citeste mai departe]

Alexandru Matei clinches bronze medal in European Judo Championships U23 Sarajevo 2022

Romanian athlete Alexandru Matei clinched the bronze medal in men's 60kg event, on Friday, on the first day of the European Judo Championships U23 Sarajevo 2022 (Bosnia and Herzegovina). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Deciziile Sfântului Sinod: Începe unul dintre cele mai mari proiecte

Vineri, în Aula Magna „Teoctist Patriarhul” din Palatul Patriarhiei, sub președinția Preafericitului Părinte Patriarh Daniel, s-a desfășurat ședința de lucru a Sfântului Sinod al Bisericii Ortodoxe Române. Printre deciziile luate de ierarhii Bisericii… [citeste mai departe]

Wall Street, rezultate peste așteptări / Cu ochii la Fed

Bursa de la New York a încheiat în creștere susținută vineri, speranțele privind o schimbare de politică a băncii centrale americane (Fed) compensând rezultatele slabe din sectorul tehnologic, potrivit AFP. [citeste mai departe]

Tensiuni între Germania şi Iran după afirmaţiile ministrului german de Externe despre proteste

Iranul a reacţionat vehement, convocându-l pe ambasadorul Germaniei pentru clarificări, după o serie de afirmaţii ale ministrului german de Externe, Annalena Baerbock, despre protestele masive din Iran. [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul a aprobat o hotărâre privind recunoaşterea Fundaţiei Memorialul Închisoarea Piteşti ca fiind de utilitate publică

Guvernul a aprobat, vineri, o hotărâre privind recunoaşterea Fundaţiei Memorialul Închisoarea Piteşti ca fiind de utilitate publică. Fii la curent… [citeste mai departe]

Farul Constanta: Victorie si cu FCU 1948 Craiova. Andrei Borza, gol de senzatie, la 16 ani. Alexandru Stoian, debut la 14 ani!

Inca o victorie pentru Farul Constanta in Superliga, 2 1 in deplasare cu FCU Craiova 1948, in aceasta seara, in etapa a 16 a, prima a returului sezonului… [citeste mai departe]


Moldovan Parliament's Grosu tells Her Majesty Margareta: We thank Romania for always being with us

Publicat:
Moldovan Parliament's Grosu tells Her Majesty Margareta: We thank Romania for always being with us

has shown a very courageous, very correct decision of solidarity, cohesion and has extended a helping hand to the Republic of Moldova, but also to the Ukrainian people, the President of the , , said on Friday at the meeting with , Custodian of the , thanking Romania for always being with his country, Agerpres informs.

