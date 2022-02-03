Minister Bolos visits Government Cloud infrastructure site to check for latest developments

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday about Marcel Bolos that the "national and European administrative experience, seriousness and responsibility" demonstrated in recent years are assets for his work as Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization. "I welcome to the team Marcel…

- Funds worth 1.9 billion euros will enter the Romanian state's account on Thursday, representing pre-financing from the loan granted to Romania, through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), after the targets and milestones of the fourth quarter of 2021 have been reached, the Ministry…

- The Executive adopted on Thursday the Government Decision on the Investment Program for the development of the transport infrastructure for the period 2021 - 2030, a normative act that modifies and completes the General Transport Master Plan of Romania, a Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure's…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced that the emergency ordinance on the Loan Agreement between the European Commission and Romania, under which our country will receive 14.94 billion euros, will be approved on Wednesday's government meeting. "From the first days of government, we worked for the…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said today that Romania's capacity to absorb European funds need to be increased. Asked on Wednesday if it is possible for the money under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) to be devolved to the local authorities, Ciuca answered: "There are several…

- Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is very important to Romanians, because in addition to money and 107 investment projects, it comes with 64 reforms that will lead to economic stability and development, Dan Vilceanu, the pick for the minister of European investment and projects,…

- Romania’s government adopted the first documents needed to implement the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. Still, socialists, who could enter the government as soon as next week, want the plan to be renegotiated with the EU, according to Euractiv. EU finance ministers approved Romania’s resilience…

- The Government approved in its Wednesday sitting the first two documents to start the Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). According to a release of the Executive, the documents are two memorandums by which the Government mandated the Ministry of European Investments and…