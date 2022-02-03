Minister Bolos visits Government Cloud infrastructure site to check for latest developments

Stiri Recomandate

Un senator AUR a stârnit hohote de râs, în Parlament: Partidul nostru este pro-european

"A devenit un laitmotiv ca despre cei de la AUR să se spună că sunt eurosceptici, că sunt anti-occidentali, că ni s-a cuibărit în cap ideea Ro-exitului, că trebuie musai ca România să iasă din UE şi, fireşte, ca tacâmul… [citeste mai departe]

Argentina: 20 de persoane au murit şi 74 au fost spitalizate după ce au consumat cocaină contrafăcută. Bilanţul victimelor s-ar putea înrăutăţi

Cel puţin 20 de persoane şi-au pierdut viaţa şi 74 au fost internate în suburbiile oraşului Buenos… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu la un spital din Suceava: 300 de pacienți, printre care nou-născuți, evacuați. VIDEO

Peste 300 de pacienţi internaţi la Spitalul Judeţean de Urgenţă (SJU) Suceava au fost evacuaţi, noaptea trecută, în urma unui incendiu, a anunţat purtătorul de cuvânt al Inspectoratului pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă… [citeste mai departe]

(AUDIO) Incendiu la SJU Suceava

Un incendiu a izbucnit, puţin după miezul nopţii, la Secţia Ginecologie a Spitalului Judeţean Suceava. A fost activat Planul Roşu de intervenţie, fiind evacuaţi pacienţii de la mai multe etaje ale unităţii medicale, în total peste 300, între care 100 de copii, majoritatea nou-născuţi, fără a se înregistra victime. Pe lângă subunitățile… [citeste mai departe]

Germania s-a săturat să stea cu mâna întinsă la Rusia: Alternativa la gazul rusesc, anunțată de guvernul federal

Germania vrea să accelereze construcţia de terminale de gaz natural lichefiat (GNL), care să-i permită importul de GNL pe mare pentru a-şi reduce dependenţa de gazul… [citeste mai departe]

Dâmbovița: 537 locuri de muncă disponibile

Potrivit informațiilor furnizate de agenții economici privind locurile de muncă, în baza de date a Agenției Județene pentru Ocuparea Forței de Muncă Dâmboviţa sunt înregistrate la această dată 537 posturi vacante, din care 18 pentru absolvenții de studii superioare. Pentru  persoanele calificate in diverse meserii… [citeste mai departe]

E-Distribuţie lansează un serviciu virtual pentru simplificarea proceselor de racordare şi obţinerea sporului de putere

Companiile E-Distribuție, operatorii de distribuție a energiei electrice din cadrul grupului Enel, lansează serviciul digital „Vizita virtuală”. Acesta va… [citeste mai departe]

Enayati Medical City țintește o cifră de afaceri de 35 milioane de euro în 2022

Deschis în plină pandemie, Orașul Medical al Dr. Wargha Enayati și-a început activitatea în ianuarie 2021 și a încheiat anul cu o cifră de afaceri de 16,5 milioane de euro.     În ultimele zile ale lunii ianuarie 2021, în plină pandemie,… [citeste mai departe]

România a raportat miercuri aproape 36.000 de cazuri noi de COVID-19

România a raportat miercuri aproape 36.000 de cazuri noi de COVID-19 Foto:  Gabriel Sava. RADIO ROMÂNIA ACTUALITĂŢI -România a raportat ieri aproape 36.000 de cazuri noi de COVID-19, un test din trei fiind pozitiv. De asemenea, s-au înregistrat… [citeste mai departe]

Franța: Suntem fericiţi că putem conta pe un partener atât de încredere precum România

Ministrul francez al Afacerilor Externe, Jean-Yves Le Drian, a afirmat, miercuri, că România poate conta pe Franţa, ţara sa fiind „mândră” că este alături de români în contextul actualelor provocări de securitate. Le… [citeste mai departe]


Minister Bolos visits Government Cloud infrastructure site to check for latest developments

Publicat:
Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Transformation Marcel Bolos went to the Special Telecommunications Service (STS) on Wednesday to inquire into the latest developments in a data centre infrastructure that will house , the largest and most complex digital transformation project in Romania that will be implemented under the and (PNRR), Agerpres reports. The Government Cloud will be a tool for the digital transformation of the public services to the public and businesses, as well as for digitally transforming the internal flows and…

Prime Minister considers that Bolos has necessary experience for being Minister of Research

17:35, 28.01.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday about Marcel Bolos that the "national and European administrative experience, seriousness and responsibility" demonstrated in recent years are assets for his work as Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization. "I welcome to the team Marcel…

MIPE: Funds of 1.9 billion euros to enter Romania's account on Thursday, through PNRR

20:40, 12.01.2022 - Funds worth 1.9 billion euros will enter the Romanian state's account on Thursday, representing pre-financing from the loan granted to Romania, through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), after the targets and milestones of the fourth quarter of 2021 have been reached, the Ministry…

Ministry of Transport: Government approves Investment Program for 2021-2030 transport infrastructure development

23:25, 30.12.2021 - The Executive adopted on Thursday the Government Decision on the Investment Program for the development of the transport infrastructure for the period 2021 - 2030, a normative act that modifies and completes the General Transport Master Plan of Romania, a Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure's…

Gov't to approve loan agreement under which Romania is to receive 14.9 bln euros

19:36, 22.12.2021 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced that the emergency ordinance on the Loan Agreement between the European Commission and Romania, under which our country will receive 14.94 billion euros, will be approved on Wednesday's government meeting. "From the first days of government, we worked for the…

PM Ciuca: We need to boost Romania's EU funds absorption capacity

18:40, 08.12.2021 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said today that Romania's capacity to absorb European funds need to be increased. Asked on Wednesday if it is possible for the money under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) to be devolved to the local authorities, Ciuca answered: "There are several…

Aspiring minister Vilceanu: PNRR comes with 64 reforms leading to economic stability and development

13:56, 24.11.2021 - Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is very important to Romanians, because in addition to money and 107 investment projects, it comes with 64 reforms that will lead to economic stability and development, Dan Vilceanu, the pick for the minister of European investment and projects,…

Romania’s socialists call for national recovery plan to be renegotiated with EU

10:18, 11.11.2021 - Romania’s government adopted the first documents needed to implement the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. Still, socialists, who could enter the government as soon as next week, want the plan to be renegotiated with the EU, according to Euractiv.  EU finance ministers approved Romania’s resilience…

First documents for starting PNRR, approved by Gov't

16:55, 10.11.2021 - The Government approved in its Wednesday sitting the first two documents to start the Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). According to a release of the Executive, the documents are two memorandums by which the Government mandated the Ministry of European Investments and…


