Marcon calls Russia ‘one of the last imperial colonial powers’ on Africa visit

Elena Lasconi n-a vrut deloc să treacă la liberali. Ba, Pardon!

De la Primăria Câmpulung ne parvine un zvon beton, cu iz de șmecherie în politichie. Cică de la cel mai înalt nivel al PNL i s-ar fi propus primăriței Elena Lasconi să treacă la liberali, cu tot cu arme și bagaje, fiindcă – s-a gândit ea – altfel nu poate fi cucerită politic… [citeste mai departe]

Creșterea plafonului pentru neimpozitarea pensiilor și plafonarea prețului la gaze, incerte. Nicolae Ciuca, la Alba Iulia: Trebuie să fim cât se poate de atenți la modul în care cheltuim banii de la bugetul de stat

Neimpozitarea… [citeste mai departe]

Comunicat de presă – finalizarea proiectului „CARGO-BICICLETA – AGENT DE SCHIMBARE AL ORAȘULUI” – ACRONIM „CITYCHANGERCARGOBIKE CCCB”

Comunicat de presă – finalizarea proiectului „CARGO-BICICLETA – AGENT DE SCHIMBARE AL ORAȘULUI” – ACRONIM… [citeste mai departe]

Romania, în finalele pentru medalii Campionatele Mondiale de canotaj Under-19

Două echipaje româneşti, patru plus unu rame feminin şi patru rame feminin s-au calificat, joi, în finalele pentru medalii la Campionatele Mondiale de canotaj Under-19 de la Varese, Italia, potrivit Agerpres. În proba de patru plus unu rame feminin,… [citeste mai departe]

”Școala de vară” în comuna Jichișu de Jos – FOTO

Ieri, în intervalul orar 18-19, polițiștii Secției 5 Poliție Rurală Dej au luat parte la ediția a II-a a „Școlii de vară”, eveniment organizat de Parohia Ortodoxă Codor și Parohia Ortodoxă Jichișu de Jos, în comuna Jichișu de Jos. La întâlnirea cu cei peste 80 de copii și aproximativ… [citeste mai departe]

Succes în dragoste, carieră și la bani, zodia care va da marea lovitură financiară în august. E luna marilor proiecte

Astrologii au lăsat în urmă vechile previziuni și au deschis cartea astrală a ultimei luni de vară. August vine cu noutăți pentru unii nativi ai zodiacului,… [citeste mai departe]

Veşti bune de la Aeroportul Internaţional Cluj! Wizz Air va opera în premieră absolută zboruri spre Perugia din sezonul de iarnă al anului 2022

Aeroportul Internațional Cluj anunță lansarea unei noi destinaţii spre Italia, respectiv Perugia, operată… [citeste mai departe]

Studiu: Milioane de oameni, afectaţi pe termen lung de Covid

Milioane de oameni ar putea suferi de probleme de miros sau de gust pe termen lung după infecția cu coronavirus, potrivit unui studiu realizat de o echipă de experți internaționali. Studiul a analizat date din 18 studii cuprinzând 3.699 de pacienți și a constatat că una din 20… [citeste mai departe]

Multiplul campion mondial, Sebastian Vettel, a anunțat că se retrage din Formula 1 la sfârșitul sezonului

Multiplul campion mondial, Sebastian Vettel, a anunțat că se va retrage din Formula 1 la sfârșitul sezonului. Germanul, care și-a făcut debutul cu BMW Sauber în Grand Prix-ul Statelor… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
Marcon calls Russia ‘one of the last imperial colonial powers’ on Africa visit

French President Emmanuel Macron, on a visit to , branded Russia “one of the last imperial colonial powers” for its invasion of Ukraine, according to France 24. Russia launched an offensive against Ukraine. It’s a territorial war, the likes of which we thought had disappeared from European soil. „It’s a war from the early […] The post Marcon calls Russia ‘one of the last imperial colonial powers’ on Africa visit appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

U.S., Japan agree to address currency, economic impact of Ukraine war

13:00, 12.07.2022 - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki agreed on Tuesday to work together to address rising food and energy prices, as well as volatility in currency markets, exacerbated by Russia‘s war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. They said the war had increased exchange…

Lavrov accuses France of breaching ‘diplomatic etiquette’ over release of Macron-Putin call

13:25, 06.07.2022 - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the publication of a call between French leader Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place just four days before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, was a breach of “diplomatic etiquette,” according to Politico. The call…

Australian leader to visit France to fix damaged relations

16:06, 23.06.2022 - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday he will meet President Emmanuel Macron in France next week to reset a bilateral relationship that was damaged when the previous Australian government canceled a submarine contract, according to AP News. Albanese said Macron had invited him…

French, German, Italian leaders to arrive in Kyiv for historic visit

10:45, 16.06.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will visit Kyiv on Thursday for the first time since the beginning of Russia’s war in Ukraine, in a historic joint trip, according to Politico. The three leaders took a night train headed to Kyiv,…

Denmark to hold referendum on scrapping EU defence opt-out

09:06, 01.06.2022 - Danish voters will on Wednesday decide whether to join the European Union‘s defense policy, potentially becoming the final hold-out in the bloc to sign up as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forces countries to radically reassess their security, according to France24. Denmark is the only member of the 27…

Eurozone inflation hits record 8.1% amid rising energy costs

13:11, 31.05.2022 - Eurozone inflation rose to a new record high of 8.1% in May amid surging energy costs prompted in part by Russia’s war in Ukraine, authorities said on Tuesday, according AP News. Annual inflation in the eurozone soared past the previous record of 7.4% reached in March and April, according to the latest…

Scholz calls for wider alliance against Putin to thwart Russia

16:46, 26.05.2022 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for more countries to join international efforts to isolate Russia, saying President Vladimir Putin must not be allowed a victory in Ukraine that could embolden other warmongers, according to Bloomberg. Scholz’s plea comes as the European Union struggles to maintain…

Macron urges ‘European political community’ beyond EU

17:40, 09.05.2022 - France‘s President Emmanuel Macron said Monday it would take “decades” for a candidate like Ukraine to join the EU, and suggested building a broader political community of democratic states around the bloc, according to France 24. “Even if we gave them candidate status tomorrow,” he said of Ukraine,…


