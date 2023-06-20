Stiri Recomandate

Luxury market to account for almost 20 pct of Romania's total housing supply in 2023 (analysis)

Publicat:
Luxury market to account for almost 20 pct of Romania's total housing supply in 2023 (analysis)

Luxury market to account for almost 20 pct of Romania's total housing supply in 2023 (analysis).

The luxury market accounts for almost 20% of Romania's total housing supply this year, 90% of which is in Bucharest, say representatives of some real estate companies, told Agerpres.

