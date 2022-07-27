Lufthansa passengers face day of turmoil as ground staff strike

Stiri Recomandate

Faimosul politolog Francis Fukuyama: Revenirea lui Trump în 2024 ar „rezolva toate problemele Rusiei”

Faimosul politolog Francis Fukuyama: Revenirea lui Trump în 2024 ar „rezolva toate problemele Rusiei"

Deşi Rusia probabil blufează în privinţa noii ofensive, crucial pentru coeziunea occidentală este ca Ucraina să-şi recucerească sudul - mai ales dacă Donald Trump ar reveni la putere, spune… [citeste mai departe]

Ai suferit arsuri solare? Iată ce nu trebuie să faci în această situație

Ai suferit arsuri solare? Iată ce nu trebuie să faci în această situație

Pielea arsă de soare poate fi tratată în mod natural. Spre exemplu, poți aplica bucățele de cartofi sau miere pe pielea afectată. În schimb, unele acțiuni aparent inofensive pot agrava situația. Chiar și alimentele pe care le consumi sau hainele… [citeste mai departe]

O minoră, accidentată în Ilba. Șoferul nu consumase alcool

O minoră, accidentată în Ilba. Șoferul nu consumase alcool

Ieri, 25 iulie, la ora 17.48, polițiștii din Tăuții Măgherăuș, au fost sesizați cu privire la faptul că în localitatea Ilba pe strada Aleea Școlii s-a produs un accident rutier cu victimă. Deplasați la fața locului, polițiștii au identificat în fața unui imobil, un autoturism… [citeste mai departe]

România, campioană UE la morți în accidente rutiere. Ministrul Transporturilor: ”Statul a rămas dator cetățeanului român”

România, campioană UE la morți în accidente rutiere. Ministrul Transporturilor: "Statul a rămas dator cetățeanului român"

Nu există nicio zi fără o tragedie pe șoselele din România. Cea mai recentă tragedie s-a petrecut pe Drumul European E70, supranumit și… [citeste mai departe]

Canicula generează măsuri radicale: restricții de circulație în Prahova si alte 14 județe

Canicula generează măsuri radicale: restricții de circulație în Prahova si alte 14 județe

Circulaţia autovehiculelor cu masa mai mare de 7,5 tone va fi restricţionată, miercuri, între orele 12.00 şi 20.00, pe drumurile naţionale din 15 judeţe din sudul ţării, aflate sub Cod portocaliu de caniculă. Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

MADR: Mai mulţi bani pentru irigaţii şi măsuri operative pentru reducerea pierderilor suferite de fermieri

MADR: Mai mulţi bani pentru irigaţii şi măsuri operative pentru reducerea pierderilor suferite de fermieri

Implementarea unor măsuri operative pentru reducerea pierderilor suferite de fermieri din cauza condiţiilor climatice nefavorabile, bani mai mulţi pentru irigaţii şi instituirea unui… [citeste mai departe]

SOS Satele Copiilor România își extinde serviciile în județul Brașov 

SOS Satele Copiilor România își extinde serviciile în județul Brașov 

SOS Satele Copiilor România își extinde programele în județul Brașov, prin preluarea Fundației Casa Mea , din comuna Prejmer.   Concret, SOS Satele Copiilor România preia integral o casă familială cu șapte copii, care nu mai au sprijinul familiei biologice.… [citeste mai departe]

„Open Air Piano Magic”, în bisericile fortificate din jurul Braşovului. 

„Open Air Piano Magic", în bisericile fortificate din jurul Braşovului. 

A doua ediție a turneului de concerte „Open Air Piano Magic” se întoarce la Brașov, Rupea și în Țara Bârsei. În perioada 30 iulie – 7 august va avea loc a doua ediţie a turneului de concerte „Open Air Piano Magic”- muzică clasică, în bisericile… [citeste mai departe]

Mihai Ghimpu nu este mulțumit de activitatea Maiei Sandu, dar apreciază că apleacă capul în fața Rusiei. „Vom fi independenți când ne vom uni cu țara, că are economie, are industrie, produce”

Mihai Ghimpu nu este mulțumit de activitatea Maiei Sandu, dar apreciază că apleacă capul în fața Rusiei. „Vom fi independenți când ne vom uni cu țara, că are economie, are industrie, produce"

În… [citeste mai departe]

Olena Zelenska, imaginea curajului în revista Vogue: „După Bucea am înţeles că era un război menit să ne extermine pe toţi”

Olena Zelenska, imaginea curajului în revista Vogue: „După Bucea am înţeles că era un război menit să ne extermine pe toţi"

Revista Vogue a realizat un portret al Olenei Zelenska, soţia preşedintelui Ucrainei, o prezenţă foarte activă în spaţiul public începând… [citeste mai departe]


Lufthansa passengers face day of turmoil as ground staff strike

Publicat:
Lufthansa passengers face day of turmoil as ground staff strike

AG passengers in Frankfurt and Munich face an almost complete shutdown of operations on Wednesday as a walkout by ground crew forces Europe's largest airline group to cancel more than 1,000 flights at its two busiest German hubs, according to Bloomberg. The airline axed the services at short notice, slamming unions for causing

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Russia’s Gazprom tightens squeeze on gas flow to Europe

20:51, 25.07.2022 - Russia tightened its gas squeeze on Europe on Monday as Gazprom said supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would drop to just 20% of capacity, according to Reuters. Gazprom said flows would fall to 33 million cubic metres per day from 0400 GMT on Wednesday because it needed to halt…

Romania takes bolder step, raising key rate by 100 basis points

14:16, 06.07.2022 - Romania raised its benchmark interest rate by a full percentage point more than forecast as the country sought to catch up with eastern European peers who have battled inflation with a sweeping round of hikes, according to Bloomberg. The central bank raised the key interest rate by 100 basis points…

Bulgarian government faces no-confidence vote and political turmoil

14:06, 22.06.2022 - A no-confidence vote on Wednesday threatens to topple Bulgaria‘s government and Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, who pledged to tackle corruption and took an unusually strong stance against Russia, according to Reuters. Petkov’s four-party coalition took office six months ago only to disintegrate earlier…

EU to back Poland’s 36 billion-euro aid plan

11:45, 01.06.2022 - The European Union is set to approve Poland’s request for 36 billion euros in post-pandemic aid as it strives to show unity in the bloc for one of its strongest supporters of Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, according to Bloomberg. However, the decision expected to be approved at a meeting of commissioners…

Ministrul german de Externe: „Rusia duce acest razboi cu o alta arma teribila si puternica: foamea”

08:05, 19.05.2022 - Ministrul german al Afacerilor Externe Annalena Baerbock a acuzat, miercuri, Rusia ca blocheaza exporturile de cereale din Ucraina ca arma de razboi, relateaza dpa.  „Rusia duce acest razboi cu o alta arma teribila si puternica: foamea, lipsurile. Prin blocarea porturilor ucrainene, distrugand silozurile,…

EU targets clean power, LNG in plan to slash Russia dependence

09:50, 18.05.2022 - The European Union is set to unveil a raft of measures ranging from boosting renewables and LNG imports to lowering energy demand in its quest to cut dependence on Russian supplies, according to Bloomberg.  The 195 billion-euro plan due Wednesday will center on cutting red tape for wind and solar farms,…

EU eases mask guidance for flights as airlines drop Covid rules

16:10, 11.05.2022 - The European Union is relaxing its guidance for mask wearing on flights even as many airlines have already abandoned those rules with Covid-19 concerns easing, according to Bloomberg. Wearing face masks at airports and inflight should be aligned with national measures, the European Union Aviation Safety…

European gas prices rise as flows via key Ukraine route stop

11:00, 11.05.2022 - Ukraine’s gas grid operator says it is cutting Russian gas flowing to Europe through two key sections of its pipeline network from Wednesday, citing “force majeure” because of interference in its operations by occupying forces, according to Politico. European natural gas prices rose after Russian transit…


