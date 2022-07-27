Lufthansa passengers face day of turmoil as ground staff strike Deutsche Lufthansa AG passengers in Frankfurt and Munich face an almost complete shutdown of operations on Wednesday as a walkout by ground crew forces Europe’s largest airline group to cancel more than 1,000 flights at its two busiest German hubs, according to Bloomberg. The airline axed the services at short notice, slamming unions for causing […] The post Lufthansa passengers face day of turmoil as ground staff strike appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Russia tightened its gas squeeze on Europe on Monday as Gazprom said supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would drop to just 20% of capacity, according to Reuters. Gazprom said flows would fall to 33 million cubic metres per day from 0400 GMT on Wednesday because it needed to halt…

- Romania raised its benchmark interest rate by a full percentage point more than forecast as the country sought to catch up with eastern European peers who have battled inflation with a sweeping round of hikes, according to Bloomberg. The central bank raised the key interest rate by 100 basis points…

- A no-confidence vote on Wednesday threatens to topple Bulgaria‘s government and Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, who pledged to tackle corruption and took an unusually strong stance against Russia, according to Reuters. Petkov’s four-party coalition took office six months ago only to disintegrate earlier…

- The European Union is set to approve Poland’s request for 36 billion euros in post-pandemic aid as it strives to show unity in the bloc for one of its strongest supporters of Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, according to Bloomberg. However, the decision expected to be approved at a meeting of commissioners…

- Ministrul german al Afacerilor Externe Annalena Baerbock a acuzat, miercuri, Rusia ca blocheaza exporturile de cereale din Ucraina ca arma de razboi, relateaza dpa. „Rusia duce acest razboi cu o alta arma teribila si puternica: foamea, lipsurile. Prin blocarea porturilor ucrainene, distrugand silozurile,…

- The European Union is set to unveil a raft of measures ranging from boosting renewables and LNG imports to lowering energy demand in its quest to cut dependence on Russian supplies, according to Bloomberg. The 195 billion-euro plan due Wednesday will center on cutting red tape for wind and solar farms,…

- The European Union is relaxing its guidance for mask wearing on flights even as many airlines have already abandoned those rules with Covid-19 concerns easing, according to Bloomberg. Wearing face masks at airports and inflight should be aligned with national measures, the European Union Aviation Safety…

- Ukraine’s gas grid operator says it is cutting Russian gas flowing to Europe through two key sections of its pipeline network from Wednesday, citing “force majeure” because of interference in its operations by occupying forces, according to Politico. European natural gas prices rose after Russian transit…