Local authorities slam Romanian government’s decision to drop EU funding for hospitals

Selecționerul Australiei a fost huidut la finalul partidei cu Fiji

Selecţionerul Australiei, Eddie Jones, a fost huiduit copios de fani după ce echipa sa a pierdut meciul cu Fiji, scor 15-22, la Cupa Mondială de rugby din Franţa.Dar pentru Jones, reacţia fanilor nu a fost o surpriză şi a preferat să fie ironic pe această temă: "Sunt… [citeste mai departe]

Mama șoferului criminal de la 2 Mai, protejată și în închisoare. Cu cine a fost pusă în celulă

Magistrații de la Tribunalul București au emis o hotărâre de arest preventiv pentru o perioadă de 30 de zile pentru Miruna Pascu, mama lui Vlad Pascu, șoferul drogat care a ucis doi tineri în stațiunea… [citeste mai departe]

Florin Cîţu: Cel mai bun scenariu pentru România astăzi este ca această guvernare să plece

Florin Cîțu, fostul premier al României, critică dur coaliția de guvernare și propune ca cel mai bun scenariu ca această guvernare să plece și să revină una de dreapta. „Această guvernare nu poate fi dată jos… [citeste mai departe]

Exerciții pentru eliminarea stresului

 De-a lungul anilor, au fost create multe instrumente destul de eficiente pentru a-i ajuta pe oameni să se descurce cu stresul. Există abordări fizice, cum ar fi exerciții intense de gimnastică aerobică care favorizează zona cardiovasculară, tehnici de respirație profundă și medicină energetică. ... [citeste mai departe]

Program Schumann și Schubert, la Filarmonica Pitești

Filarmonica Pitești organizează joi, 21 septembrie, de la ora 19.00, la Centrul Multifuncțional, un nou concert simfonic. Alături de orchestra simfonică a instituției, dirijată de Alexandru Ganea, va urca pe scenă violoncelista Izabela Ghergu. În program: R. Schumann – Concertul pentru violoncel… [citeste mai departe]

Interlopul fugar Genică Boenică a fost adus în România: are de executat două condamnări care însumează peste 10 ani de închisoare

Interlopul Romeo Ursu, cunoscut ca Genică Boenică, a fost adus în țară după 8 ani, el aflându-se în tot acest timp pe lista… [citeste mai departe]

Mesajele RO-ALERT în cazul atacurilor de la granița cu Ucraina, trimise în mai multe localități: Păstrați-vă calmul! Adăpostiți-vă în beciuri

IGSU a extins aria de transmitere a mesajelor RO-ALERT pentru a preveni populaţia cu privire la… [citeste mai departe]


Local authorities slam Romanian government’s decision to drop EU funding for hospitals

Publicat:
Romania’s has dropped six of the 27 hospitals originally scheduled to be upgraded or expanded under the country’s and , with local officials either claiming the government has failed to assess the status of the projects or stating they are doing all they can to meet project deadlines, according to […] The post Local authorities slam Romanian government’s decision to drop EU funding for hospitals appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

