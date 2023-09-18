Local authorities slam Romanian government’s decision to drop EU funding for hospitals

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Funds Minister Adrian Caciu announced on Wednesday that representatives of the EU Commission have understood the need to transfer delayed investments, but it could carry a risk of non-implementation within the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNNR) to the Cohesion Policy, according…

- The Romanian government will take responsibility for the administrative reform package and fiscal measures, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on Thursday, allowing his government to pass laws on these files without amendments from parliament but exposing it to a possible no-confidence motion,…

- Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said on Monday that he and his government will resign later this week, according to Reuters. “This Thursday I will submit the resignation of myself and this cabinet to the president,” Karins told a press conference. On Friday, Karins had said he hoped to reconfigure…

- Meteorologii au emis o avertizare Cod portocaliu de ploi torentiale si vijelii pentru sudul si sud-estul Transilvaniei si local in Muntenia, pana sambata dimineata. Avertizarea cod portocaliu de instabilitate atmosferica accentuata este valabila in intervalul 7 iulie, ora 14.00 – 8 iulie, ora 6.00.…

- Romanian energy producer Hidroelectrica’s IPO has been priced at 104 lei ($22.87) per share, it said on Wednesday, implying a market capitalisation of $10.3 billion in what a government minister described as a “historic success,” according to Reuters. The pricing of the initial public offering, Europe’s…

- Bucharest urgently seeks money to patch up its huge hole in the budget as it risks losing European funds due to potential non-compliance with deficit targets, according to Euractiv. The budget deficit reached 2.32% of GDP in the first five months, totalling 36,91 billion lei (E7.45 billion), compared…

- The accession of Romania and Bulgaria to Schengen will only be discussed in the Council when it is sure that the outcome will be successful, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, according to Euractiv. Following the “unfortunate” vote of Austria last year, Romania and Bulgaria continued to discuss,…

- Romania‘s new government is working on an emergency ordinance to cap the additional costs imposed by retailers, as Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu plans to meet with representatives of retail chains to discuss the first draft of this emergency ordinance on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. This capping…