Law enforcement conducts 750 controls in one week; opens 153 criminal cases to protect forests

Furtuna tropicală Iota a ajuns la nivel de uragan extrem de periculos şi ameninţă America Centrală

Furtuna tropicală Iota a ajuns la nivel de uragan extrem de periculos şi ameninţă America Centrală

Iota a crescut în intensitate ajungând la nivel de uragan "extrem de periculos", conform Centrului Naţional pentru Uragan (NHC) din Statele Unite şi se îndreaptă luni spre America Centrală, devastată… [citeste mai departe]

Marea ipocrizie a vinei colective

Marea ipocrizie a vinei colective

Am auzit că suntem toți vinovați pentru ceea ce s-a întâmplat la Piatra Neamț și că acum nu e momentul să discutăm situația politic în niciun fel. Ceva mai ipocrit decât lucrul acesta nu am auzit de la ultima criză, care a fost precedată de o altă criză și de o altă criză, de care am fost iarăși cu toții culpabili. [citeste mai departe]

Dan Dungaciu: Fără alegeri anticipate în Republica Moldova, nu vom avea un proiect politic Maia Sandu

Dan Dungaciu: Fără alegeri anticipate în Republica Moldova, nu vom avea un proiect politic Maia Sandu

Fără alegeri parlamentare anticipate în Republica Moldova, nu va exista un "proiect politic Maia Sandu", afirmă analistul de politică externă Dan Dungaciu."Dacă nu vom avea anticipate, nu vom… [citeste mai departe]

10 milioane de euro într-o nouă fabrică ridicată de la zero în Bistriţa-Năsăud

10 milioane de euro într-o nouă fabrică ridicată de la zero în Bistriţa-Năsăud

Grupul TeraPlast, cel mai mare producător român de materiale de construcţii, a anunţat luni că va construi o nouă fabrică în cadrul parcului industrial din Sărăţel, judeţ Bistriţa-Năsăud, proiect de 10 milioane de euro, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Muncă nedeclarată sancționată de inspectorii ITM Mureș

Muncă nedeclarată sancționată de inspectorii ITM Mureș

Inspectori din cadrul Inspectoratului Teritorial de Muncă (ITM) Mureș au efectuat, în decursul lunii octombrie a acestui an, 42 de acţiuni de control în domeniul relaţiilor de muncă. Conform informațiilor furnizate pe pagina web a instituției, www.itmmures.ro, ,,aspectele vizate de… [citeste mai departe]

Gijon - Rayo Vallecano: Cotă neașteptat de mare pentru un pariu din Segunda Division! Ce ponturi încercăm azi

Gijon - Rayo Vallecano: Cotă neașteptat de mare pentru un pariu din Segunda Division! Ce ponturi încercăm azi

Sporting Gijon - Rayo Vallecano se joacă azi, de la 22:00, în etapa a 12-a din Segunda Division. Gazdele sunt obligate să câștige pentru a ține pasul cu fruntașele Espanyol și… [citeste mai departe]

Dominic Fritz anunţă că nu va fi votat viceprimarul propus de PNL, la Timişoara

Dominic Fritz anunţă că nu va fi votat viceprimarul propus de PNL, la Timişoara

Primarul municipiului Timişoara, Dominic Fritz, a anunţat că în şedinţa de plen a Consiliului Local va fi votat doar viceprimarul susţinut de USR-PLUS, nu şi cel susţinut de PNL. Fritz a adăugat că USR - PLUS nu va vota propunerea PNL… [citeste mai departe]

O nouă linie de troleibuz ar putea apărea în curând

O nouă linie de troleibuz ar putea apărea în curând

CHIȘINĂU, 16 nov – Sputnik. În cadrul ședinței de astăzi a Primăriei, edilul-șef a anunțat că în următoarea perioada va apărea o nouă linie de troleibuz, care va face legătura dintre Botanica și Buiucani și va trece pe strada Albișoara. © Sputnik / OsmatescoLinii noi de transport pentru locuitorii… [citeste mai departe]

4.931 cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus, dintre care 197 din Argeș

4.931 cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus, dintre care 197 din Argeș

Până astăzi, 16 noiembrie, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 365.212 cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus (COVID – 19). 246.633 de pacienți au fost declarați vindecați. În urma testelor efectuate la nivel național,… [citeste mai departe]

La Spitalul Județean Suceava sunt internați 75 de pacienți cu forme grave și severe de coronavirus

La Spitalul Județean Suceava sunt internați 75 de pacienți cu forme grave și severe de coronavirus

În județul Suceava s-au raportat încă 30 de cazuri de infectare cu noul coronavirus, însă, după ce au fost prelucrate doar 148 de teste. De la declanșarea pandemiei, la Suceava s-au înregistrat 11.382… [citeste mai departe]


Law enforcement conducts 750 controls in one week; opens 153 criminal cases to protect forests

Publicat:
Law enforcement conducts 750 controls in one week; opens 153 criminal cases to protect forests

In the last week, the Police carried out over 750 controls and opened 153 criminal cases as part of their operations for the protection of forests coordinated by the .

"November 6 - November 12, 2020, the Police carried out 763 controls to verify the origin, processing, storage and recovery of logging, as well as to verify the legality of the transport of timber. Objectives such as forestry, falling facilities, warehouses, fairs, markets, fields and forestry departments," the of the (IGPR) reported in a press statement released…

