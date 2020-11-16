Law enforcement conducts 750 controls in one week; opens 153 criminal cases to protect forests

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Several searches took place on Sunday evening at the Piatra-Neamt County Emergency Hospital (SJU), according to a press release of the health unit management sent to AGERPRES on Monday. The searches ended on Monday morning, around 2:00 am, and investigators picked up several documents needed…

- A number of 2,844 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered, since to the previous report, following the processing of 8,709 tests at the national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Monday.These are cases that have not previously had a positive test,…

- Police officers specializing in the investigation of economic crime are conducting Tuesday morning six searches in Bucharest and Constanta at several persons suspected of causing damage of over 2,500,000 lei through economic crimes, according to AGERPRES.The police officers of the Economic…

- Prosecutors from the Prosecutor's Office attached to the District 1 Court have opened two criminal cases, following the scandal regarding the conduct of local elections in district 1 of the Capital City Bucharest, according to Agerpres."Two criminal cases were registered with the Prosecutor's…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that the number of COVID-19 cases has been increasing over the past two weeks, but things are "under control.""We do assessments periodically, weekly. It's an upward trend, but an upward trend that did not appear overnight, it's an upward trend of 150-200…

- The head of the Romanian Gendarmerie, Bogdan Enescu, has been indicted by the prosecutors of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) in a case in which he is accused of usurping his position, DNA reported on Thursday.According to a DNA release sent to AGERPRES, the military prosecutors…

- Secretary of State Bogdan Despescu with the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced on Wednesday that a structure specialized in finding missing persons will be set up, with psychologists, who will have representatives in all police inspectorates. "It will operate at the level of the General Inspectorate…