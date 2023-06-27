Lagarde says inflation still too high in euro area, cannot declare victory yet

Stiri Recomandate

Nicusor Constantinescu, fostul sef al CJC, a cerut alt judecator! L-a recuzat, pentru a doua oara, pe judecatorul Gabriel Mustata! Cererea, respinsa

Dosarul a fost instrumentat de Vasile Abagiu, procuror in cadrul Directiei Nationale Anticoruptie Structura… [citeste mai departe]

BNR a făcut anunțul: Leul pierde teren în fața euro, dar crește comparativ cu dolarul american

Moneda naţională s-a depreciat, marţi, în raport cu euro, care a fost calculat de Banca Naţională a României (BNR) la 4,9630 lei, în creştere cu 0,74 bani (+0,15%) faţă de cotaţia precedentă, de 4,9556… [citeste mai departe]

Dezvăluirea neașteptată făcută de Connect-R pe scenă: „M-am bătut cu Smiley pentru o femeie”

Connect-R a făcut o dezvăluire neașteptată pe scenă. Artistul a mărturisit că el și Smiley s-au îndrăgostit de aceeași femeie, însă ea l-a ales pe Marius Moga.Duminică, 25 iunie 2023, clubul Rapid… [citeste mai departe]

Lacul de Smarald, „bijuteria” turistică ascunsă în inima Ardealului! Locul este înconjurat de obiective turistice sublime, precum Vulcanul Stins

La o oră distanță de Brașov, în localitatea Racoș, se ascund adevăratele bijuteriii turistice ale… [citeste mai departe]

Luna iunie a adus scumpiri mici și dese la carburanți. Care este prețul actual la pompă?

Scumpiri mici, dar dese la carburanți în luna iunie 2023. Liderul pieței din România, Petrom, a scumpit de mai multe ori pe săptămână benzina și motorina. Potrivit Economedia.ro,  de la 1 iunie, prețurile au urcat în… [citeste mai departe]

Parlamentul a votat înăsprirea sancțiunilor pentru demnitarii violenți. Șoșoacă: Pe mine nu mă oprește decât Dumnezeu. Simonis: Era să mă mâncați, doamnă

Plenul Parlamentului a decis, marţi, modificarea Regulamentului… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: Parcul de joacă din cartierul Ampoi 2 din Alba Iulia, un pericol pentru copii. Apel al părinților și bunicilor

FOTO: Parcul de joacă din cartierul Ampoi 2 din Alba Iulia, un pericol pentru copii. Apel al părinților și bunicilor Mai mulți cetățeni din zona cartierului Ampoi… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat care s-a dat drept ofițer de poliție, cercetat pentru înșelăciune cu apartamente închiriate în Arad

Un bărbat din Timișoara este cercetat de polițiștii arădeni pentru comiterea infracțiunii de înșelăciune după ce a s-a dat drept ofițer de poliție și ar... The post Un… [citeste mai departe]

Un timișorean care se pretindea polițist dădea în chirie apartamente fictive în Arad

Un bărbat din Timișoara, suspectat de înșelăciune, a fost prins de polițștii arădeni în Oradea. „Ieri, 26 iunie, în urma investigațiilor efectuate de polițiștii de investigații criminale din cadrul Poliției Municipiului Arad,… [citeste mai departe]

15 lucruri interesante pe care le poate face un smartphone de care probabil nu stiai

Cu avansul tehnologic constant si inovatiile continue in industria smartphone-urilor, aceste dispozitive au devenit mult mai mult decat simple instrumente de comunicare. In zilele noastre, smartphone-urile au evoluat in adevarate centrale… [citeste mai departe]


Lagarde says inflation still too high in euro area, cannot declare victory yet

Publicat:
European Central Bank President  said Tuesday that inflation is still too high and it’s still too early for her organization to declare victory over consumer price rises, according to CNBC. Speaking at the Sintra central banking event in Portugal, she said: “Inflation in the euro area is too high and is set to remain […] The post Lagarde says inflation still too high in euro area, cannot declare victory yet appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

