Key Ukrainian grain route to boost capacity amid Black Sea risks

Publicat:
Key Ukrainian grain route to boost capacity amid Black Sea risks

Romania plans to rapidly expand one of the key transit routes for grain from neighboring Ukraine as Russia's escalating attacks in the are exacerbating risks for the global food trade, according to Bloomberg. The country has already facilitated the transit of more than 20 million tons of grain from Ukraine, about half of

Erdogan says Putin talks could lead to restoring Black Sea grain deal

13:45, 21.07.2023 - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said his planned talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin could lead to restoration of the Black Sea grain initiative, and called on Western countries to consider Russia’s demands, Turkish broadcasters reported on Friday, according to Reuters. “The termination of…

Romanian port key for Ukraine grain faces overflow as Black Sea deal on edge

11:46, 07.07.2023 - Ukraine’s on-off Black Sea grain deal has made the nearest port of Constanta in neighbouring Romania a key alternative that is set for volumes doubling its record years and months of delays with a domestic crop looming, industry experts and traders said, according to Reuters. Ukraine, one of the world’s…

US and EU to court Brazil and India on Ukraine’s peace blueprint

13:05, 23.06.2023 - Senior US and European Union officials will gather over the weekend with diplomats from several countries in the so-called global south in an effort to engage key nations that have remained mostly neutral in the face of Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.  The meeting, which will take place…

NATO’s biggest air drill to fill German skies with fighter jets

09:40, 12.06.2023 - The airspace above Germany will swarm with military aircraft for almost two weeks starting Monday as NATO conducts the biggest air exercise in the alliance’s history, a display of force in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago, according to Bloomberg.  Dubbed Air Defender 23,…

UN warns of new threat to global food security after Russia limits Ukraine grain shipments

11:06, 02.06.2023 - Warning of a new threat to global food security, the United Nations said Thursday that Russia is limiting the number of ships allowed to pick up Ukrainian grain at Black Sea ports in its campaign to get Kyiv to open a pipeline for a key ingredient of fertilizer to get to world markets, according to…

Russia hits Ukrainian military facility and Odesa port in air strikes

12:40, 29.05.2023 - Russia put five aircraft out of action in an attack on a military target in western Ukraine and caused a fire at the Black Sea port of Odesa in heavy air strikes early on Monday, Ukrainian officials said, according to Reuters. Ukraine’s military said the attack on Odesa port had caused a fire and damaged…

South Korea, EU agree to boost security ties amid Ukraine, North Korea tension

14:00, 22.05.2023 - South Korea and the European Union agreed on Monday to launch a strategic dialogue between its top diplomats to develop a security partnership, a joint statement said, amid tension over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and North Korean nuclear threats, according to Reuters. South Korean President Yoon Suk…

Outbound inspections resume under Black Sea grain deal says UN

11:20, 10.05.2023 - The United Nations said inspections resumed on Tuesday of outbound vessels under a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain, which Moscow has threatened to quit on May 18 over obstacles to its own grain and fertilizer exports, according to Reuters. There were no inbound or outbound inspections of…


