Jens Stoltenberg to continue as NATO chief

Stiri Recomandate

Putin, prima declarație internațională după revolta Wagner: „Poporul rus este mai consolidat ca oricând”

Putin, prima declarație internațională după revolta Wagner: „Poporul rus este mai consolidat ca oricând”

Preşedintele rus Vladimir Putin le-a transmis marţi liderilor țărilor eurasiatice, la summitul Organizaţiei de Securitate de la Shanghai, că poporul rus este mai unit ca oricând.… [citeste mai departe]

Caz incredibil. A primit inițial nota 2,2 la română, la Evaluarea Națională, și a făcut contestație. Ce rezultat a primit!

Caz incredibil. A primit inițial nota 2,2 la română, la Evaluarea Națională, și a făcut contestație. Ce rezultat a primit!

În cursul zilei de marți, 4 iulie, au fost afișate rezultatele finale la Evaluarea Națională 2023, după soluționarea contestațiilor. Astfel… [citeste mai departe]

Iași, orașul din România cu cel mai poluat aer. „Sunt compuşi cancerigeni. Și riscul de afectare psihică plutește în aer”

Iași, orașul din România cu cel mai poluat aer. „Sunt compuşi cancerigeni. Și riscul de afectare psihică plutește în aer”

Ultimul raport al Agenției Europene de Protecție a Mediului arată că ieșenii respiră, zi de zi, cel mai poluat aer din România, în ultimii… [citeste mai departe]

Un centru internațional pentru anchetarea crimelor agresiunii din Ucraina a fost înființat la Haga

Un centru internațional pentru anchetarea crimelor agresiunii din Ucraina a fost înființat la Haga

Biroul respectiv, denumit Centrul internațional pentru urmărirea crimelor agresiunii contra Ucrainei (ICPA), include procurori ucraineni, ai Uniunii Europene, ai Statelor Unite și ai Curții Penale Internaționale.… [citeste mai departe]

Tânăr din Bistrița, prins fără permis la volan! Ce i-au găsit polițiștii în mașină

Tânăr din Bistrița, prins fără permis la volan! Ce i-au găsit polițiștii în mașină

Un tânăr din Bistrița s-a ales cu dosar penal, după ce marți seara a fost depistat fără permis la volan. În plus, oamenii legii i-au găsit în autoturism un plic cu substanțe psihoactive. În aceeași seară, polițiștii… [citeste mai departe]

Instituțiile publice, obligate să facă gratuit copii după actele cetățenilor. Legea a intrat in vigoare din 4 iulie

Instituțiile publice, obligate să facă gratuit copii după actele cetățenilor. Legea a intrat in vigoare din 4 iulie

Instituțiile publice, obligate să facă gratuit copii după actele cetățenilor. Legea a intrat in vigoare din 4 iulie Începând cu data de 4 iulie 2023 intră în… [citeste mai departe]

Școala Bobocilor și Boboceilor, la Colegiul Național „Petru Rareș” Suceava

Școala Bobocilor și Boboceilor, la Colegiul Național „Petru Rareș” Suceava

Ideea de a realiza o întâlnire a "bobocilor" colegiului (elevii admiși în clasa a IX-a în urma repartizării computerizate) încă din timpul vacanței de vară s-a "născut" în aprilie 2016.Argumentele pentru organizarea unei astfel de acțiuni… [citeste mai departe]

Performanţă istorică pentru un club comunal! O atletă de la CS Giroc-Chișoda, selectată la cea mai mare competiție sportivă europeană de juniori

Performanţă istorică pentru un club comunal! O atletă de la CS Giroc-Chișoda, selectată la cea mai mare competiție sportivă europeană de juniori

Performanţă istorică pentru un club comunal! O atletă de la CS Giroc-Chișoda a fost selectată,… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul șef ANAF, Lucian Heiuș a fost numit secretar general la Ministerul Finanțelor

Fostul șef ANAF, Lucian Heiuș a fost numit secretar general la Ministerul Finanțelor

Lucian Heiuş, care şi-a dat demisia de la conducerea Agenţiei Naţionale de Administrare Fiscală (ANAF) în urmă cu lună şi a publicat date despre o gaură la venituri de 9 mld. lei, a fost numit de Marcel Ciolacu secretar general… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat din Putna a murit strivit de propriul cal, în timpul filmărilor unui videocliP

Un bărbat din Putna a murit strivit de propriul cal, în timpul filmărilor unui videocliP

Un bărbat de 56 de ani, din comuna Putna, județul Suceava, a murit strivit de propriul cal, în timp ce participa la filmarea unui videoclip muzical. Gheorghe C., cunoscut crescător de cai din zonă, a fost cooptat să participe… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Jens Stoltenberg to continue as NATO chief

Publicat:
Jens Stoltenberg to continue as NATO chief

NATO allies on Tuesday formally extended ’s term as secretary-general by a year, according to Politico. “Honoured by NATO Allies’ decision to extend my term as until 1 October 2024,” Stoltenberg tweeted. “The transatlantic bond between Europe & has ensured our freedom & security for nearly 75 years, and in a […] The post to continue as NATO chief appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

NATO i-a prelungit mandatul lui Jens Stoltenberg cu inca un an

14:05, 04.07.2023 - Marți, 4 iulie, NATO a decis sa prelungeasca cu inca un an mandatul secretarului general Jens Stoltenberg, alegand sa ramana cu un lider experimentat in timp ce razboiul face ravagii la ușa alianței, in loc sa incerce sa ajunga la un acord asupra unui succesor, transmite Reuters . Jens Stoltenberg,…

Mandatul lui Jens Stoltenberg la NATO, prelungit cu inca un an. Este a treia prelungire de la preluarea șefiei Alianței, in 2014

13:05, 04.07.2023 - Stoltenberg, fost premier al Norvegiei, este liderul alianței transatlantice de securitate inca din anul 2014, iar mandatul sau a fost deja prelungit de trei ori, relateaza HotNews.ro care citeaza Reuters.Decizia inseamna continuitate la varful NATO, in timp ce cei 31 de membri ai alinaței se confrunta…

Commission asks for E66bln EU budget top-up

18:30, 20.06.2023 - The European Commission requested an increase of E66 billion on Tuesday for the EU’s long-term budget after several crises drained the bloc’s coffers, according to Politico.  “We have been using the budget more than ever,” said Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “We come today with a very targeted…

NATO allies prepare unprecedented air deployment exercise over Europe in show of force to Russia

13:00, 07.06.2023 - Germany is preparing to host the biggest air deployment exercise in NATO’s history, a show of force intended to impress allies and potential adversaries such as Russia, German and American officials said Wednesday, according to AP News. The Air Defender 23 exercise starting next week will see 10,000…

China’s Qin warns EU not to sanction its companies over trade with Russia

10:35, 10.05.2023 - Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang cautioned his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday that Beijing would react strongly if the EU were to sanction Chinese companies over their potential role in assisting Russia‘s war in Ukraine, according to Politico. Yet Baerbock rebuffed the warning, telling…

Ukraine downs 15 Russian missiles as EU Commission president travels to Kyiv

11:20, 09.05.2023 - Ukraine says it shot down “about 15” Russian cruise missiles aimed at Kyiv overnight military officials said Tuesday, hours before European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in the capital, according to Politico. “No hits were made, with no casualties and no serious damage caused by…

Poland agrees to let Ukrainian food shipments resume across its territory

10:41, 19.04.2023 - Poland struck a compromise on Tuesday to resume the transit of Ukrainian farm products across its territory to other countries, de-escalating a row that blew up last weekend when Warsaw slapped a unilateral ban on all food imports, according to Politico. The Polish ban last Saturday came in response…

NATO chief warns global arms control system at risk of ‘collapse’

20:15, 18.04.2023 - The global system that once limited the rapid proliferation of arms is at risk of extinction, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned on Tuesday, as he rebuked Russia and China, according to Politico. “We stand at a crossroads,” the NATO chief said at a conference on arms control organized by…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 04 iulie 2023
USD 4.5426
EUR 4.9503
CHF 5.0733
GBP 5.7676
CAD 3.4321
XAU 281.867
JPY 3.1462
CNY 0.6293
AED 1.2367
AUD 3.0367
MDL 0.2475
BGN 2.531

Urmareste stirile pe: