Jens Stoltenberg to continue as NATO chief

- Marți, 4 iulie, NATO a decis sa prelungeasca cu inca un an mandatul secretarului general Jens Stoltenberg, alegand sa ramana cu un lider experimentat in timp ce razboiul face ravagii la ușa alianței, in loc sa incerce sa ajunga la un acord asupra unui succesor, transmite Reuters . Jens Stoltenberg,…

- Stoltenberg, fost premier al Norvegiei, este liderul alianței transatlantice de securitate inca din anul 2014, iar mandatul sau a fost deja prelungit de trei ori, relateaza HotNews.ro care citeaza Reuters.Decizia inseamna continuitate la varful NATO, in timp ce cei 31 de membri ai alinaței se confrunta…

- The European Commission requested an increase of E66 billion on Tuesday for the EU’s long-term budget after several crises drained the bloc’s coffers, according to Politico. “We have been using the budget more than ever,” said Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “We come today with a very targeted…

- Germany is preparing to host the biggest air deployment exercise in NATO’s history, a show of force intended to impress allies and potential adversaries such as Russia, German and American officials said Wednesday, according to AP News. The Air Defender 23 exercise starting next week will see 10,000…

- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang cautioned his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday that Beijing would react strongly if the EU were to sanction Chinese companies over their potential role in assisting Russia‘s war in Ukraine, according to Politico. Yet Baerbock rebuffed the warning, telling…

- Ukraine says it shot down “about 15” Russian cruise missiles aimed at Kyiv overnight military officials said Tuesday, hours before European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in the capital, according to Politico. “No hits were made, with no casualties and no serious damage caused by…

- Poland struck a compromise on Tuesday to resume the transit of Ukrainian farm products across its territory to other countries, de-escalating a row that blew up last weekend when Warsaw slapped a unilateral ban on all food imports, according to Politico. The Polish ban last Saturday came in response…

- The global system that once limited the rapid proliferation of arms is at risk of extinction, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned on Tuesday, as he rebuked Russia and China, according to Politico. “We stand at a crossroads,” the NATO chief said at a conference on arms control organized by…