Italy‘s biggest utility Enel Spa on Thursday said it will sell its Romanian operations to Greece‘s Public Power Corp (PPC) for 1.26 billion euros as part of efforts to cut debt and focus on cleaner energy, according to Reuters. Including debt, the deal is valued at 1.9 billion euros, Enel said in a statement, adding […] The post Italy’s Enel to sell Romanian assets to Greece’s PPC for E 1.26 bln appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
