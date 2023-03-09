Stiri Recomandate

PSD vrea să ofere femeilor mai multă putere în plan administrativ

O delegație formată din mai multe femei din cadrul PSD Suceava a fost prezentă miercuri, 8 martie, la Palatul Parlamentului din București. Cristina Airinei, președinte OFSD Rădăuți, Adelina Paiu, președinte OFSD Municipală Suceava, Maria Pleșca, primar Voitinel, Violeta… [citeste mai departe]

UPDATE: Trei autoturisme implicate intr-un accident rutier la iesire din Eforie Sud catre Tuzla

Un accident rutier a avut loc pe DN39 Constanta Mangalia, la iesire din Eforie Sud catre Tuzla.Potrivit ISU Dobrogea, trei autoturisme au fost implicate.Din primele informatii o persoana a fost ranita, victima… [citeste mai departe]

Reacția lui Mircea Badea după ce Selly a spus că el cheltuie între 10.000 și 20.000 de euro pe lună: „Dar cât mănâncă? Cât plătește chirie?”

Mircea Badea a făcut declarații în emisiunea lui de la Antena 3 despre Selly, care a dezvăluit… [citeste mai departe]

Cel mai mare târg de recrutare din domeniul IT are loc în acest weekend, în București

Cel mai mare târg de recrutare din domeniul IT are loc în acest weekend, în Capitală, la Palatul Parlamentului. La el participă peste 70 de companii de succes din domeniul tehnologiei și ingineriei, atât din România, cât și… [citeste mai departe]

Copiii de la Centrul Educațional de Zi ,,Sfântul Nicolae”  Alba Iulia au sărbătorit Ziua Mamei

Marți, 07.03.2023, cu prilejul zilei de 8 Martie, copiii din Centrul Educațional de Zi ,,Sf. Nicolae” au pregătit un program de cântece și poezii pentru mămici și bunici. Evenimentul din această zi… [citeste mai departe]

Dotare de ultimă generație la Spitalul de Boli Infecțioase: examinare imagistică la plămâni în doar 6 secunde

Un examen imagistic de plămân se poate face în doar 6 secunde cu noul computer tomograf care a intrat în dotarea Laboratorului de Radiologie şi Imagistică al Spitalului… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 76.000 de persoane au intrat miercuri în România, dintre care aproape 7.300 de ucraineni

Inspectoratul General al Poliţiei de Frontieră informează că miercuri au intrat în România, prin punctele de la graniţă, 76.100 de persoane, dintre care 7.282 de cetăţeni ucraineni. Fii la curent cu cele mai… [citeste mai departe]

Brazilia: O femeie a fost ucisă la fiecare şase ore în 2022. Preşedintele Lula da Silva a anunţat măsuri de combatere a acestei violenţe intolerabile

Peste 1.400 de feminicide au fost înregistrate în Brazilia anul trecut, unul la şase ore,… [citeste mai departe]

Ediția a V-a a Taberei Internaționale de la Oașa. Detalii despre înscrieri, în articol!

Arhiepiscopia Ortodoxă Română a Alba Iuliei și Mănăstirea Oașa organizează, în perioada 19-27 iulie 2023, ediția a V-a a Taberei Internaționale de la Oașa, în cadrul căreia sunt așteptați tinerii români din diaspora,… [citeste mai departe]

5 tipuri de corpuri de iluminat din care să alegi pentru designul modern

sursa foto: https://pixabay.com/photos/lights-decoration-hanging-1867437/  Amenajarea unei clădiri în stil modern nu poate trece cu vederea aspectul esenţial al corpurilor de iluminat. Lumina artificială dintr-o cameră trebuie să fie adecvată activităţii… [citeste mai departe]


Italy’s Enel to sell Romanian assets to Greece’s PPC for € 1.26 bln

Publicat:
Italy’s Enel to sell Romanian assets to Greece’s PPC for € 1.26 bln

Italy‘s biggest utility on Thursday said it will sell its Romanian operations to Greece‘s (PPC) for 1.26 billion euros as part of efforts to cut debt and focus on cleaner energy, according to Reuters. Including debt, the deal is valued at 1.9 billion euros, Enel said in a statement, adding […] The post Italy’s Enel to sell Romanian assets to Greece’s PPC for E 1.26 bln appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

