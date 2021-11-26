Italy, France deepen strategic ties as Merkel’s exit tests Europe

Stiri Recomandate

FC Argeș II a avut nevoie de cinci etape pentru a obține primul punct din returul ligii a treia

FC Argeș II a avut nevoie de cinci etape pentru a obține primul punct din returul ligii a treia

Dinamo II – FC Argeș II 2-2 (2-0). Au marcat: V. Borcea (min.13), G.Crețu (min.18 pen.) / V. Tudor (min.47), T. Coman(min.51). FC Argeș II a avut nevoie de cinci etape pentru a obține primul punct din returul… [citeste mai departe]

Flutur, după formarea Guvernului social-liberal: „Nu intrăm în alianțele și coalițiile ...

Flutur, după formarea Guvernului social-liberal: „Nu intrăm în alianțele și coalițiile ...

  Formarea unei noi coaliții de guvernare între PNL, PSD, UDMR și minorități nu se reflectă și în teritoriu, unde alianțele anterioare se mențin în continuare, a transmis vineri prim-vicepreședintele PNL,… [citeste mai departe]

Cioloș: Avocata interlopilor să fie retrasă de la șefia Comisiei juridice a Camerei Deputaților

Cioloș: Avocata interlopilor să fie retrasă de la șefia Comisiei juridice a Camerei Deputaților

„Le cer președinților PNL și PSD, Florin Cîțu și Marcel Ciolacu, să o retragă imediat pe avocata interlopilor, Laura Vicol, de la șefia Comisiei juridice a Camerei Deputaților”, este solicitarea... [citeste mai departe]

Panotare II sau despre gândirea independentă

Panotare II sau despre gândirea independentă

Camera K"arte din Târgu Mureș găzduiește până în data de 2 decembrie o nouă expoziție sub numele „Panotarea etapa a II-a", expoziție ce s-a dezvoltat dintr-un alt proiect expozițional desfăsurat în 2017 care are ca protagonist materialul atât de prețios, lemnul. Așa cum artista Beatrix Bartha ne-a explicat,… [citeste mai departe]

Alege șemineul perfect confortabil pentru casa ta în 3 pași simpli!

Alege șemineul perfect confortabil pentru casa ta în 3 pași simpli!

Visezi să te întorci acasă după o zi extenuantă la job și să-ți încarci bateriile la gura unui semineu ieftin, dar extrem de confortabil? Îți dorești o soluție termică eficientă, dar și spectaculoasă sau să te bucuri de momente speciale, înconjurat de familie,… [citeste mai departe]

Africa de Sud se pregătește să anuleze evenimentele sportive din cauza noii variante de COVID

Africa de Sud se pregătește să anuleze evenimentele sportive din cauza noii variante de COVID

Sportul sud-african se confruntă începând de vineri cu anularea unor competiții din cauza depistării unei noi variante de coronavirus. Echipele de rugby britanice și jucătorii de golf, încearcă să părăsească… [citeste mai departe]

Administrator de firmă, reţinut pentru uz de fals după ce a folosit o poliţă de asigurare falsă

Administrator de firmă, reţinut pentru uz de fals după ce a folosit o poliţă de asigurare falsă

Administratorul unei societăţi comerciale din Alba a fost reţinut de poliţişti, după ce ar fi folosit o poliţă de asigurare specifică transportului de mărfuri, falsă, în relaţiile comerciale cu unul… [citeste mai departe]

Buni prieteni și la hoții și în arest. Unul a spart o casă, altul un oficiu poștal. Ambii au ajuns în arest, în aceeași zi

Buni prieteni și la hoții și în arest. Unul a spart o casă, altul un oficiu poștal. Ambii au ajuns în arest, în aceeași zi

Doi tineri, prieteni, de 18 și 19 ani, au fost reținuți pentru 24 de ore de polițiștii Secției 4 Poliție Rurală Câmpia Turzii, fiind bănuiți… [citeste mai departe]

Manifestări restrânse în Iași, de Ziua Naţională a României, fără masa tradiţională cu fasole, cârnaţi și vin fiert

Manifestări restrânse în Iași, de Ziua Naţională a României, fără masa tradiţională cu fasole, cârnaţi și vin fiert

Autorităţile locale au informat că, din cauza pandemiei de COVID-19, şi în acest an vor fi organizate manifestări restrânse de Ziua Naţională… [citeste mai departe]

Jocuri indecent la şcoală. Elevii care pierdeau trebuiau să se dezbrace

Jocuri indecent la şcoală. Elevii care pierdeau trebuiau să se dezbrace

Într-o şcoală rusească de pe insula Sahalin, o profesoară de limbă şi literatură rusă a organizat cu elevii clasei a opta un joc, numit "Cian Ghin Ţo", în traducere "piatră, foarfecă, hârtie". [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Italy, France deepen strategic ties as Merkel’s exit tests Europe

Publicat:
Italy, France deepen strategic ties as Merkel’s exit tests Europe

Italy and France signed a treaty on Friday to strengthen bilateral ties and reinforce their coordination within Europe, at a time when EU diplomacy is being tested by the departure of Germany’s , according to Reuters. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron put their names to the new pact in […] The post Italy, France deepen strategic ties as Merkel’s exit tests Europe appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Natural gas prices in Europe soar on pipeline setback

15:11, 17.11.2021 - The price of natural gas surged again in Europe on Wednesday after a delay in the approval process for a major new pipeline from Russia exacerbated worries about whether the continent will have enough gas this winter, according to Reuters. Germany’s energy regulator suspended the process on Tuesday…

EU to step up sanctions on Belarus over escalating border crisis

13:50, 15.11.2021 - The European Union will toughen sanctions on Belarus on Monday and may extend them to include airlines and others involved in transporting migrants, the EU’s top diplomat said, as the migrant crisis on the Polish border intensifies, according to Reuters.  Ahead of an EU foreign ministers’ meeting, Germany’s…

European prosecutors arrest four in probe of suspected tax crime ring

15:26, 04.11.2021 - Authorities have arrested four people in the Czech Republic, Romania and Slovakia on suspicion of forming a tax evasion crime ring in Germany, European prosecutors said on Thursday, adding E23 million worth of assets had been seized, according to Reuters. “The main suspects organised a so-called value-added…

German source: G20 only achieved global tax deal unanimity at last minute

14:25, 11.10.2021 - Not all members of the G20 group of leading economies were on board with a global tax overhaul agreed by 136 countries until shortly before it was concluded on Friday, a German government source said on Monday, according to Reuters. Getting all European member states involved to agree to the deal was…

Borrell says Bulgaria should be more flexible on EU expansion to Western Balkans

11:35, 08.10.2021 - European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday that Bulgaria should be more flexible on EU expansion to Western Balkans, according to Reuters.  Bulgaria is against North Macedonia, already a NATO member, joining to EU because of a language dispute. “I think Bulgaria should show more…

France’s Sarkozy gets 1-year jail term for illegal campaign financing

13:25, 30.09.2021 - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid, according to Reuters.  Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He is expected to appeal the sentence,…

In European push, France to sell artillery guns to Czech Republic

13:40, 29.09.2021 - France is set to sell 52 Caesar artillery guns to the Czech Republic in a deal worth 257 million euros ($301 million) as Paris pushes for greater European defence autonomy, an Armed Forces Ministry official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that Europe…

Eurostat: EU’s first-time asylum seekers more than double over spring

16:05, 24.09.2021 - Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union announced on Friday that the number of first-time asylum seekers to the European Union has more than doubled over the spring, according to Reuters. Nearly 103,900 first-time asylum seekers applied for international protection in EU countries between…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 27 noiembrie 2021
Bucuresti 3°C | 14°C
Iasi 0°C | 15°C
Cluj-Napoca 1°C | 11°C
Timisoara 7°C | 14°C
Constanta 8°C | 16°C
Brasov 0°C | 13°C
Baia Mare 5°C | 9°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 25.11.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 182.853,60 3.355.991,60
II (5/6) 8 7.618,90 -
III (4/6) 412 147,93 -
IV (3/6) 6.505 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 3.673.044,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 26 noiembrie 2021
USD 4.3869
EUR 4.9491
CHF 4.7398
GBP 5.8407
CAD 3.4377
XAU 255.125
JPY 3.8469
CNY 0.6866
AED 1.1943
AUD 3.1289
MDL 0.2489
BGN 2.5304

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec