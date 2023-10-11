Israel is acting against international law, says Borrell

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Pe rețelele sociale au aparut imagini cu un puternic impact emoțional din momentul atacului Hamas in timpul unui festival de muzica organizat in apropierea graniței cu Fașia Gaza, potrivit CNN. Cel puțin 260 de tineri au fost uciși, mulți fiind dați disparuți. „Ca un poligon de tragere” Un videoclip…

- Liderul militar Hamas din regiune, Ayman Younes, ar fi fost lichidat in urma unui atac lansat de armata, scrie presa de la Tel Aviv, citand surse apropiate de armata israeliana. Confimarea oficiala inca nu a venit, insa atacul a fost anunțat de armata Israelului. Corpul liderului Hamas ar fi fost fost…

- The European Commission officially started on Wednesday an anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles, according to a notice of initiation published in the EU Official Journal, according to Politico. The probe is on the Commission’s own initiative, a so-called ex-officio investigation,…

- The German government is weighing whether to impose checks on the border with Poland in order to stem an influx of asylum seekers, but tense relations between the two countries and now an open diplomatic row may complicate those plans, according to Politico. Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government is under…

- Germany and France pledged on Thursday to move their joint next-generation battle tank forward by the end of the year, according to Politico. French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius met at the Evreux-Fauville Air Base — where a joint Franco-German tactical…

- Romania’s Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu wants to drag Austria to the EU‘s top court if it continues to block his country’s entry into the EU’s free-travel zone, according to Politico. “If Chancellor [Karl] Nehammer unjustifiably uses his right of veto again, as prime minister I will have to challenge…

- Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Thursday accused Stockholm of making “unfair and unjust” remarks on the state of democracy in Hungary, which he said were in “contradiction” to Sweden’s bid to join the NATO military alliance, which Budapest hasn’t yet ratified, according to Politico. “You…

- Georgia‘s ruling party said on Friday that it would begin impeachment proceedings against the president due to her visits to the European Union which were made against the will of the government, Georgian news agency Interpress reported, according to Reuters. Interpress cited Georgian Dream party leader…