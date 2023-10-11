Israel is acting against international law, says Borrell

Stiri Recomandate

Asociația `Moran` din Israel strânge donații pentru familiile afectate de atacurile teroriste ale Hamasului

Asociația „Moran” din Israel a lansat o strângere de donații pentru a ajuta familiile afectate de recentele atacuri teroriste operate de Hamas pe teritoriul țării. Banii strânși vor… [citeste mai departe]

Iordanianul Fadi, antrenorul secund al lui Eugen Neagoe la FC Argeş

Antrenorul Eugen Neagoe și-a stabilit colaboratorii cu care va lucra la FC Argeș. ”Principalul” Eugen Neagoe va fi ajutat de antrenorul secund Fadi Haddad, antrenorul cu portarii Ionuț Boșneag și de preparatorul fizic Carmel ”Bebe” Bărbulescu. Din echipa lui Neagoe… [citeste mai departe]

Se pot vota proiectele tinerilor, înscrise la Com’ON Satu Mare

Sătmărenii au posibilitatea să-și exprime opțiunile privind proiectele tinerilor cu cele mai faine idei până pe 24 octombrie, pentru a decide care din inițiative vor primi sprijin financiar din partea Primăriei Municipiului Satu Mare. La prima ediției Com’ON Satu Mare,… [citeste mai departe]

Parașutiști din Egipt prezentați drept palestinieni care masacrează israelieni. Rețelele de socializare sunt pline de dezinformări despre războiul dintre Israel și Hamas

De când militanții Hamas au atacat și au intrat… [citeste mai departe]

Ajutorul de căldură și suplimentul de energie. Când pot fi depuse cererile? Anunțul DGASCP Sector 3

Potrivit unui comunicat al autorităţii locale transmis, miercuri, AGERPRES, solicitările pot fi depuse atât la sediul DGASPC Sector 3, cât şi prin e-mail, la [email protected] dreptului… [citeste mai departe]

Prefectul Capitalei a atacat în instanţă retrocedarea celor 12 hectare de teren din Parcul IOR. Primarul Negoiță: „Facem echipă pentru salvarea terenului”

Continuă lupta pentru Parcul IOR! Prefectul Capitalei a răspuns solicitărilor… [citeste mai departe]

Veste tragică! Un cetățean din Republica Moldova, ucis în timpul atacurilor teroriste ale Hamas în Israel

Un cetățean din Republica Moldova de 35 de ani se numără printre victimele atacului terorist comis de către teroriștii Hamas infiltrați din Fâșia Gaza. Anunțul a fost făcut de Ministerul… [citeste mai departe]

Raed Arafat, prima reacție față de atrocitățile comise de gruparea HAMAS. Ce le transmite teroriștilor

Șeful Departamentului pentru Situații de Urgență (DSU), Raed Arafat, originar din Palestina, și-a exprimat indignarea și dezaprobarea față de conflictul devastator dintre Israel și gruparea… [citeste mai departe]

(VIDEO) Iohannis, primit cu onoruri la Budapesta

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a fost primit, miercuri, la Budapesta, de omologul ungar, Katalin Novák. Administraţia Prezidenţială a transmis că „vizita are loc în contextul unei dinamici crescute a contactelor la nivel înalt, după vizita oficială efectuată de preşedintele Katalin Novák la Bucureşti, în septembrie… [citeste mai departe]

A rămas fără permis pentru ”bullyingul” pe Autostrada Soarelui

Poliția Română  a postata imagini cu un șofer care a primit o sanctiune uriașă, fiindcă acesta a condus cu o viteză care depășea limita legală, dar și pentru șicanarea în trafic a altui șofer. Pe Autostrada Soarelui, un șoferul a fost surprins pe camerele video… [citeste mai departe]


Israel is acting against international law, says Borrell

The EU’s top diplomat said Israel’s actions in Gaza already may have breached international law, as he underlined the need for the EU to continue funding the in the wake of a Hamas attack on , according to Politico.  “The right for self-defense has to be done within international law,” the EU’s […] The post Israel is acting against international law, says Borrell appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


