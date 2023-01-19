Iran warns EU not to list Revolutionary Guards as terrorist entityPublicat:
Iran warned on Thursday that the European Union would „shoot itself in the foot” by listing the Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, state media said, according to Reuters. “We have repeatedly said the Revolutionary Guards are a formal and […] The post Iran warns EU not to list Revolutionary Guards as terrorist entity appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
