Iran warns EU not to list Revolutionary Guards as terrorist entity

Harghita: Prezentare a ‘Hărţii digitale a apelor minerale-BalneoMap’

Harta digitală a apelor minerale – BalneoMap, realizată la iniţiativa Clusterului Regional Balneoturistic Transylvania şi susţinută de Departamentul pentru Dezvoltare Durabilă din Guvernul României, a fost prezentată, ieri, şi la Miercurea-Ciuc, după ce… [citeste mai departe]

Secuii anunță mari proteste în 10 martie, de Ziua Libertății. Sunt așteptați și maghiarii care trăiesc în străinătate

Președintele Consiliului Național Secuiesc (CNS) Izsák Balázs a amintit că, din cauza pandemiei, în ultimii ani au trebuit gândite comemorări… [citeste mai departe]

Un copil de 10 ani a impuscat mortal un alt copil pentru ca l-a invins la un joc video. Nu cer decat sa se faca dreptate“

Un copil in varsta de 10 ani din Mexic a impuscat mortal un alt copil de 11 ani pentru ca l a invins la un joc video, au informat miercuri mai multe mass… [citeste mai departe]

103 ani de la înființarea Colegiului Național “Alexandru Ioan Cuza”

Eveniment 103 ani de la înființarea Colegiului Național “Alexandru Ioan Cuza” ianuarie 19, 2023 11:58 Ca în fiecare an, pe 24 Ianuarie, omagierea domnitorului Alexandru Ioan Cuza este un prilej de dublă bucurie pentru reprezentanții colegiului ce-i poartă… [citeste mai departe]

Mortalitatea maternă a crescut cu 60% faţă de anul precedent - România are cea mai mare rată a mortalităţii infantile din Uniunea Europeană

După doi ani de scădere, mortalitatea maternă a crescut considerabil în România, în 2020 şi 2021, perioadă… [citeste mai departe]

Simpozion „Unirea Principatelor Române”, la Muzeul de istorie Roman

Muzeul de Istorie Roman sărbătorește împlinirea a 164 de ani de la Unirea Principatelor Române prin organizarea unui simpozion pe această temă, vineri, 20 ianuarie 2023, de la orele 12, la sediul din str. Cuza Vodă, nr. 36 (Casa Nevruzzi). Programul manifestării… [citeste mai departe]

Ninsorile abundente au determinat închiderea temporară a ambelor piste ale Aeroportului Manchester

Aeroportul Manchester din nordul Angliei şi-a închis temporar ambele piste, joi, în contextul ninsorilor abundente, după ce serviciul britanic de meteorologie Met Office a emis noi atenţionări de căderi… [citeste mai departe]

Indicele ROBOR, în scădere joi

Indicele ROBOR la 3 luni, în funcţie de care se calculează costul creditelor de consum în lei cu dobândă variabilă, a scăzut joi la 7,27% pe an, de la 7,30% pe an, în şedinţa precedentă, conform datelor publicate de Banca Naţională a României (BNR). La începutul anului trecut, indicele ROBOR la 3 luni era 3,02% pe an, iar la începutul… [citeste mai departe]

Manchester City – cel mai bogat club din lume pentru al doilea an consecutiv

Clubul englez Manchester City s-a clasat pentru al doilea an consecutiv pe prima poziţie în clasamentul celor mai bogate cluburi ale lumii, conform clasamentului publicat joi de agenţia Deloitte, potrivit news.ro. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă meteo COD PORTOCALIU de ninsori și viscol. Vântul va sufla cu peste 100 km la oră. Vezi zonele vizat

Alertă meteo COD PORTOCALIU de ninsori și viscol. Vântul va sufla cu peste 100 km la oră. Vezi zonele vizat Administrația Națională de Meteorologie a emis o nouă alertă cod portocaliu… [citeste mai departe]


Iran warns EU not to list Revolutionary Guards as terrorist entity

Publicat:
Iran warns EU not to list Revolutionary Guards as terrorist entity

Iran warned on Thursday that the would „shoot itself in the foot” by listing the as a terrorist entity, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told the EU’s for , state media said, according to Reuters. “We have repeatedly said the are a formal and […] The post Iran warns EU not to list as terrorist entity appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

