Iohannis: Most schools will reopen on February 8

- The members of the Government led by Prime Minister Florin Citu have taken, on Wednesday evening, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, the oath of office, occasion on which President Klaus Iohannis spoke shortly about the objectives of the new team. "The Romanian citizens were promised a restructuring…

- The exhibition "Inkunabularia - from the first printings to modern graphics" was opened on Thursday, online, at the National Library of Romania. Held during the 23rd edition of the Days of National Library of Romania, the event was opened in the presence of the director of the National Library…

- Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that there will be an agreement between the parties that will form the governing coalition, noting that the negotiations due to begin on Saturday will take place on several levels being aimed at the Executive's programme…

- The chairman of Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Kelemen Hunor, announces that he had on Thursday morning an "informal discussion" with the leaders of National Liberal Party (PNL) and Save Romania Union (USR), Ludovic Orban and Dan Barna, and with the executive chair of the Party of…

- President Klaus Iohannis gave assurances on Wednesday that he does not intend to promote the establishment of a quarantine at the national level after the elections. "I do not intend to promote the establishment of a national quarantine, a so-called lockdown, after the parliamentary elections…

- President Klaus Iohannis signed on Thursday the decree sanctioning Costel Alexe's resignation as Minister of the Environment, Waters and Forests and the act for the appointment of Mircea Fechet to this office, according to AGERPRES.According to the Presidential Administration, the new EnviMin's…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace that the restrictions imposed to contain the novel coronavirus are yielding results, and without them health systems in Romania and throughout Europe would have been greatly overloaded. "Restrictions work, without a doubt.…

- A number of 2,401 educational units in the country carry out their activity according to the 3rd scenario (exclusively online), and 4,891 according to the 2nd scenario (mixed), the Ministry of Education and Research (MEC) informs on Thursday. According to MEC and according to the data transmitted…