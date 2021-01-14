Iohannis: Most schools will reopen on February 8

Stiri Recomandate

Klaus Iohannis: Din 8 februarie, majoritatea școlilor se vor redeschide

Președintele României, Klaus Iohannis, prezent astăzi în conferința de presă, a declarat faptul că majoritatea școlilor se vor redeschide, de pe 8 februarie. „Asta, evident, în condițiile în care pandemia evoluează aproximativ la fel ca în ultimele săptămâni.”,… [citeste mai departe]

2 noi tulpini ale Sars-Cov-2 descoperite în SUA. Cercetători: ”Coronavirusul trece printr-o perioadă de schimbări semnificative!”

Tulpina nouă, despre care cercetătorii nu au în prezent suficiente informații, a devenit dominantă în doar câteva săptămâni în… [citeste mai departe]

Ce trebuie să știm despre vaccinul împotriva coronavirusului și bolile cronice

Campania de vaccinare împotriva coronavirusului este în plină desfășurare, iar informațiile venite de la autorități nu sunt întotdeauna suficiente. Mai mult, informațiile false legate de vaccin au reușit să... [citeste mai departe]

Papa Francisc și fostul suveran pontif Benedict al XVI-lea au fost vaccinați împotriva coronavirusului

Atât papa Francisc, cât şi fostul suveran pontif Benedict al XVI-lea au primit prima doză a vaccinului împotriva COVID-19, a anunţat joi Vaticanul, potrivit agenției Reuters citate de Agerpres. [citeste mai departe]

După medici, nici profesorii NU vor să se vaccineze: Județul în care aproape 70% dintre angajaţii din sistemul de educaţie refuză serul

Aproximativ 32 % dintre angajaţii din sistemul de educaţie din Harghita şi-au exprimat, deocamdată, intenţia de a se… [citeste mai departe]

Tensiuni între artista Amna și Zanni, la „Survivor România 2021”. „E zero barat. Nu știe nimic, nu înțelege nimic”

Oboseala și stresul și-au spus cuvântul, iar între concurenți au apărut tensiunile. Amna s-a simțit rău din punct de vedere fizic și nu a fost suficient… [citeste mai departe]

Constanta: Persoanele fara adapost gazduite in Centrul Sfanta Filofteia

Centrul "Sfanta Filofteia" primul centru permanent pentru persoanele fara adapost din Constanta.In conditiile in care temperaturile continua sa scada, tot mai multe persoane fara adapost se indreapta spre centrele sociale. In Constanta,Centrul permanent pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Șofer prins lângă Dumbrăveni, circulând cu viteză record și cu permisul de conducere suspendat

Dosare penale la regimul circulației rutiere La data de 12.01.2021, ora 15.28, un bărbat, în vârstă de 42 de ani, a condus un autoturism pe DN2 E85, în afara localității Dumbrăveni, pe direcția de mers… [citeste mai departe]

Nemții, vaccinarea obligatorie și ”lockdown”-ul

Vlad Drăghicescu (corespondență specială) Aflată de câteva săptămâni într-un ”lockdown” rigid, Germania consemnează o ”stagnare la nivel ridicat” a numărului de contagiuni, situație care nu permite urmărirea eficientă a lanțurilor de infectare, avertizează cancelarul federal Angela Merkel. Din… [citeste mai departe]

BNR îl toarnă pe noul ministru de Finanțe: După cele aproape 800 de milioane de lei împrumutate luni, a mai luat UN MILIARD, în plus față de ce anunțase

Ministerul Finanţelor Publice (MFP) a împrumutat, joi, 990 milioane de lei de… [citeste mai departe]


Iohannis: Most schools will reopen on February 8

Publicat:
said on Thursday that most schools will reopen 8. "On February 8, when the second semester begins, most schools will reopen, given that the pandemic is evolving much the same way as in recent weeks," the head of state said at the .
Iohannis had a working meeting with , Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu, Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu, head of the Emergency Management Department Raed Arafat, and Director of the for Supervision of within the

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

President Iohannis to new Government: Get to work!

22:50, 23.12.2020 - The members of the Government led by Prime Minister Florin Citu have taken, on Wednesday evening, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, the oath of office, occasion on which President Klaus Iohannis spoke shortly about the objectives of the new team. "The Romanian citizens were promised a restructuring…

15th century incunabula exhibition, opened at National Library of Romania

18:10, 17.12.2020 - The exhibition "Inkunabularia - from the first printings to modern graphics" was opened on Thursday, online, at the National Library of Romania. Held during the 23rd edition of the Days of National Library of Romania, the event was opened in the presence of the director of the National Library…

Orban:There will be agreement between parties that will form governing coalition; negotiations - on several levels

15:25, 10.12.2020 - Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that there will be an agreement between the parties that will form the governing coalition, noting that the negotiations due to begin on Saturday will take place on several levels being aimed at the Executive's programme…

Informal discussion between Iohannis, leaders of PNL, USR PLUS, UDMR

12:00, 10.12.2020 - The chairman of Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Kelemen Hunor, announces that he had on Thursday morning an "informal discussion" with the leaders of National Liberal Party (PNL) and Save Romania Union (USR), Ludovic Orban and Dan Barna, and with the executive chair of the Party of…

Iohannis: I do not intend to promote establishment of so-called lockdown after the elections

19:55, 25.11.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis gave assurances on Wednesday that he does not intend to promote the establishment of a quarantine at the national level after the elections. "I do not intend to promote the establishment of a national quarantine, a so-called lockdown, after the parliamentary elections…

President Iohannis signs Mircea Fechet's appointment to Environment Minister

11:45, 05.11.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis signed on Thursday the decree sanctioning Costel Alexe's resignation as Minister of the Environment, Waters and Forests and the act for the appointment of Mircea Fechet to this office, according to AGERPRES.According to the Presidential Administration, the new EnviMin's…

Iohannis: Without restrictions, health systems in Romania, Europe would have been greatly overloaded

21:11, 03.11.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace that the restrictions imposed to contain the novel coronavirus are yielding results, and without them health systems in Romania and throughout Europe would have been greatly overloaded. "Restrictions work, without a doubt.…

Ministry of Education - New data on schools' programme: 2,401 are in 3rd scenario, 4,891 2nd scenario

16:30, 22.10.2020 - A number of 2,401 educational units in the country carry out their activity according to the 3rd scenario (exclusively online), and 4,891 according to the 2nd scenario (mixed), the Ministry of Education and Research (MEC) informs on Thursday. According to MEC and according to the data transmitted…


