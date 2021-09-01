Iohannis: It is fundamental for all parties from government coalition to show maturity

Stiri Recomandate

Un nou premiu pentru echipa de robotică a CNAM Dej – FOTO

Un nou premiu pentru echipa de robotică a CNAM Dej – FOTO

Echipa de robotică a Colegiului Naţional “Andrei Mureşanu” Dej – “VECTRON RO034” – a câştigat premiul 2, Motivate Award, la faza naţională a concursului BRD FIRST Tech Challenge. Faza naţională din acest an s-a desfăşurat pe 30 august, în Bucureşti, la Sala Polivalentă. Înainte de… [citeste mai departe]

Vaslui: Pagube de aproximativ 44 de milioane de lei în urma condiţiilor meteo nefavorabile din cursul lunii august

Vaslui: Pagube de aproximativ 44 de milioane de lei în urma condiţiilor meteo nefavorabile din cursul lunii august

Autorităţile judeţene au aprobat, miercuri, în cadrul şedinţei extraordinare a Comitetului Judeţean pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă (CJSU), valoarea despăgubirilor pentru pagubele… [citeste mai departe]

Bac-ul de toamna: Promovabilitate de 26,6% in judetul Satu Mare !

Bac-ul de toamna: Promovabilitate de 26,6% in judetul Satu Mare !

26,6% a fost rata de promovabilitate la Bac-ul de toamna, în judetul Satu Mare. Rezultatele finale se vor publica vineri, 3 septembrie. Pentru promoția curentă, rata de promovare este de 27.67%, iar pentru promoțiile anterioare – 24%. Au promovat 137 de candidați, dintr-un… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis, despre criza Guvernamentală: „Partidele să dea dovadă de maturitate şi responsabilitate”

Iohannis, despre criza Guvernamentală: „Partidele să dea dovadă de maturitate şi responsabilitate”

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a declarat, miercuri, că este fundamental ca partidele din arcul guvernamental să dea dovadă de maturitate şi responsabilitate şi să ajungă la un “numitor comun… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele Klaus Iohannis vrea să vadă creșterea economică, cu care se laudă Guvernul Cîțu, în buzunarele românilor

Președintele Klaus Iohannis vrea să vadă creșterea economică, cu care se laudă Guvernul Cîțu, în buzunarele românilor

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a spus că vrea să vadă creșterea economică cu care se laudă Guvernul Cîțu în buzunarele românilor.”Creșterea de prețuri… [citeste mai departe]

Pagube de aproximativ 44 de milioane de lei în Vaslui, în urma condiţiilor meteo nefavorabile din cursul lunii august

Pagube de aproximativ 44 de milioane de lei în Vaslui, în urma condiţiilor meteo nefavorabile din cursul lunii august

Autorităţile judeţene au aprobat, miercuri, în cadrul şedinţei extraordinare a Comitetului Judeţean pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă (CJSU), valoarea despăgubirilor pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Consiliul Legislativ dă lovitura USR PLUS: Aviz favorabil pentru proiectul Anghel Saligny, sub semnătura lui Florin Iordache

Consiliul Legislativ dă lovitura USR PLUS: Aviz favorabil pentru proiectul Anghel Saligny, sub semnătura lui Florin Iordache

Consiliul Legislativ a emis miercuri seara un aviz favorabil cu observații și propuneri, referitor la proiectul de Ordonanţă de urgenţă pentru aprobarea… [citeste mai departe]

Coreea de Nord a refuzat trei milioane de doze de vaccin chinezesc și cere să fie trimis țărilor care „au nevoie mai mare de el”

Coreea de Nord a refuzat trei milioane de doze de vaccin chinezesc și cere să fie trimis țărilor care „au nevoie mai mare de el”

Coreea de Nord a refuzat aproximativ trei milioane de doze de vaccin anti-Covid chinezesc Sinovac, motivând că serul ar trebui trimis… [citeste mai departe]

Yssa lansează videoclipul “Închide ușa”

Yssa lansează videoclipul “Închide ușa”

După colaborarea fusion cu Vali Vijelie, Yssa revine în muzica pop cu un nou single și videoclip, “Închide ușa”. Piesa este compusă de John Românu, de producție ocupandu-se Phelipe, iar Mix/Masterul este realizat de Alexandru Truță. “”Închide ușa” este o piesa la care John Românu a lucrat de ceva vreme și care… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Gavrilița, despre mărirea numărului de ministere: „Problema este nu doar cât cheltuim, dar pe ce”

(video) Gavrilița, despre mărirea numărului de ministere: „Problema este nu doar cât cheltuim, dar pe ce”

Prim-ministra Natalia Gavriliță a argumentat cheltuielile ministerelor. Aceasta susține că, ,,problema este nu doar cât cheltuim, dar pe ce cheltuim, care sunt rezultatele care… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Iohannis: It is fundamental for all parties from government coalition to show maturity

Publicat:
Iohannis: It is fundamental for all parties from government coalition to show maturity

declared on Wednesday that it is fundamental for parties from the government coalition to show maturity and responsibility and reach a "common denominator when the stake is of capital importance for Romanians". "The time of electoral fights has ended, governing is not about competition between a party or another, nor is it about the competition within the parties or one leader or another. Governing and regulating are about making public policies for Romanians. None of the governing parties should forget this. No political leader should forget that power is exercised…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

President Iohannis: Price surge is a fact and affects many Romanians

19:16, 01.09.2021 - The price surge is a fact and affects many Romanians, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, as he stressed the need for the government and local authorities to prepare solutions. "The surge of prices is a fact and affects many Romanians. Solutions must be prepared for them and I think it is…

Klaus Iohannis: MPs have duty to deliver what they promised, simple rhetoric has no purpose

18:55, 01.09.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Wednesday, that several reforms have not yet started and that there are "arrears" in Parliament, context in which he appealed to MPs to show Romanians that "they respect them through their actions." "There are many arrears that await solving, many legislative reforms…

USR PLUS's Barna accuses infringement of appendix to governing protocol signed in coalition

16:40, 01.09.2021 - Co-chair of the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) stated at the end of the meeting of the parliamentary groups of the formation that what happened in the Government session on Wednesday, postponed for 19:00, represented "an infringement of the appendix to the…

President Iohannis signs decree appointing Dan Vilceanu as Finance Minister

15:41, 18.08.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis signed, on Wednesday, the decree to appoint Dan Vilceanu as Finance Minister. According to a release of the Presidential Administration, upon publication of this decree in the Official Journal, the effects of Decree no. 825/2021 appointing a Government member as an…

Iohannis: We cannot defeat the COVID-19 pandemic by discrimination, but by vaccination

11:41, 04.08.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be defeated by "discrimination," by restrictive measures, but by vaccination, by raising public awareness, because immunisation inhibits the development of the disease. "I think it's very important to work on awareness.…

Iohannis:Gov't to assume next week, through memorandum, targets and objectives

21:00, 07.07.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday that the Government will take responsibility, next week, through a memorandum, for the targets and objectives of the "Educated Romania" project, Agerpres informs. Agerpres. "Following discussions these days, a series of important matters have…

Only 11 COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours

14:25, 23.06.2021 - Another 161 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, including 150 from 2020 and early 2021 entered by the public health directorates at the request of the Ministry of Health, according to data released on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the…

Fabian Gyula (ombudsman candidate): Fundamental rights of Romanians, a shield from state power

13:26, 23.06.2021 - Candidate for the position of ombudsman Fabian Gyula said on Wednesday that the fundamental rights of Romanians are "a shield" from the power of the state and from the power of the European institutions, and the people need a shield bearer to hold this shield for them. "My first goal [as ombudsman]-…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 02 septembrie 2021
Bucuresti 13°C | 26°C
Iasi 9°C | 19°C
Cluj-Napoca 7°C | 20°C
Timisoara 9°C | 23°C
Constanta 13°C | 25°C
Brasov 7°C | 18°C
Baia Mare 7°C | 21°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 29.08.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 355.414,80 2.132.859,20
II (5/6) 20 5.923,58 -
III (4/6) 713 166,15 -
IV (3/6) 11.019 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.700.372,40

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 01 septembrie 2021
USD 4.1756
EUR 4.9345
CHF 4.5549
GBP 5.7421
CAD 3.3129
XAU 243.521
JPY 3.7864
CNY 0.6456
AED 1.1369
AUD 3.0632
MDL 0.2366
BGN 2.5229

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec