Invictus Romania team, officially presented; team captain: Courage means moving forward each day

În judeţul Dâmboviţa, prima clinică din România specializată în terapii celulare regenerative

Pe 16 noiembrie 2019, în comuna dâmboviţeană Voineşti, va fi inaugurat Centrul de Medicină Regenerativă Este uncentru medical specializat pe tehnici celulare regenerative, laserterapie, oxigenoterapii,… [citeste mai departe]

LIVE Şedinţa Guvernului Sandu, înaintea examinării moţiunii de cenzură. Vezi ce proiecte au fost aprobate

(UPDATE 08:24) Executivul a aprobat proiectul pentru iniţierea negocierilor şi aprobarea semnării Acordului dintre Guvernul Republicii Moldova şi Cabinetul de Miniştri al Ucrainei… [citeste mai departe]

Accident GRAV la trecerea de nivel cu calea ferată la Beldiu. O victimă încarcerată, după ce un camion a fost lovit tren

Ziarul Unirea Accident GRAV la trecerea de nivel cu calea ferată la Beldiu. O victimă încarcerată, după ce un camion a fost lovit tren Potrivit ISU Alba,… [citeste mai departe]

Ziua celibatarilor în China - Vânzări record de 13 miliarde de dolari

Cel mai mare retailer online din China, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, a înregistrat vânzări record de aproximativ 268,4 miliarde de yuani (38,4 miliarde de dolari), cu ocazia Zilei Celibatarilor, cel mai mare eveniment de cumpărături online din lume, transmit… [citeste mai departe]

Nursultan Nazarbaev încearcă să organizeze o întâlnire Putin-Zelenski - Președintele Ucrainei și-a dat deja acordul

Fostul preşedinte kazah Nursultan Nazarbaev încearcă să organizeze o întâlnire între preşedintele rus Vladimir Putin şi omologul său ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski,… [citeste mai departe]

Istoricul rus descoperit cu braţele iubitei într-un rucsac a dezvăluit la tribunal motivele crimei

Reputatul istoric rus descoperit cu braţele iubitei sale, fosta sa studentă, într-un rucsac, după ce a căzut accidental în apele râului Moika, din oraşul Sankt Petersburg, a explicat la tribunal cum… [citeste mai departe]

Mihai Fifor, explicaţii după refuzul lui Iohannis de a participa la dezbateri: Nu mai intră în ring cu nimeni de la PSD

"După ce a încasat-o de la Ponta, Iohannis n-a mai intrat niciodată în ring cu cineva de la PSD. A căpătat o fobie față de PSD, o stare patologică de frică… [citeste mai departe]

Cercetări, în Prahova, privind o posibilă faptă de corupere a alegătorilor

Polițiștii prahoveni au făcut un bilanț al evenimentelor pe care le-au avut de gestionat duminică, în legătură cu procesul electoral, și au anunțat că au primit mai multe sesizări privind posibile infracțiuni la vot, dar și reclamații nejustificate… [citeste mai departe]

De ce refuză Iohannis confruntarea cu Dăncilă - Explicația oficială

Liberlaul Dan Motreanu , șeful campaniei lui Klaus Iohannis, explică, pe Facebook, de ce prședintele în funcție refuză o confruntare cu Dăncilă. Motreanu precizează că alta ar fi fost, însă, situația dacă aveam un tur doi fără PSD. [citeste mai departe]


Invictus Romania team, officially presented; team captain: Courage means moving forward each day

Publicat:
Invictus Romania team, officially presented; team captain: Courage means moving forward each day

at the 2020 - to be attended by soldiers injured in war zones - was officially presented on Monday evening, in the presence of .  The minister spoke about the , which he said were not "a competition project." 

"[Invictus] is a project of what the spirit of the Romanian army means. It is a project of the pride of being a serviceman," he said, adding that through this experience, veterans show that "physical or mental limitations can be overcome." 

Sergeant First Class Ionut Butoi, who was part of team Romania…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

MAE begins sending materials necessary for voting abroad

18:42, 28.10.2019 - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) started, on Monday, to send towards the diplomatic missions and consular offices of Romania abroad the materials necessary for the voting abroad in the presidential elections."For the 835 polling stations that will be organized for the Romanian voters…

Simona Halep defeats Bianca Andreescu in WTA Finals in Shenzhen

18:42, 28.10.2019 - Romanian tennis player Simona Halep defeated Canadian Bianca Andreescu in three sets, 3-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3, Monday, in a match in the Purple Group of the 2019 Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen (China).Halep, 28, world number 5, has managed to prevail in two hours and 34 minutes, in a match with…

Romania's Molie wins gold, silver at European Junior&U-23 Weightlifting Championships in Bucharest

19:44, 21.10.2019 - Romanian female weightlifter Madalina Bianca Molie on Monday won a gold and two silver medals in the women's U-23 64 kg class at the European Junior&U-23 Weightlifting Championships in Bucharest. The Batumi 2019 European Weightlifting Championships silver and bronze medallist won the gold for…

Transgaz SA inaugurates Jupa Natural Gas Compression Station, part of the BRHA project

20:27, 30.09.2019 - SNTGN Transgaz SA inaugurated, on Monday, the Jupa Natural Gas Compression Station, which is part of the BRHA project, the Ministry of Economy informs.The value of the execution contract at August 31, without maintenance, for the Jupa STC is of 103.56 million lei. The value of the two compression…

Romanian furniture presented for first time at international fair Index Dubai

13:41, 19.09.2019 - Romanian furniture production and interior design products for the first time exhibited at the international fair Index Dubai, carried out over September 17-19, and had an opportunity to discuss with important international names in the field, who opened new perspectives for the promotion of the…

Minister-delegate for European Affairs, British counterpart discuss Romanian community and Brexit

21:32, 09.09.2019 - Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba on Monday discussed over the phone with the British Minister of State for Europe and the Americas, Christopher Pincher, about the situation of the Romanian community in the United Kingdom.According to a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release…

Gov't convenes in first meeting after ALDE ministers' resignation

08:53, 09.09.2019 - The government convenes Monday in a meeting from 16:00 hrs, the agenda including several draft decisions. This is the first government meeting after the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) ministers resigned. President Klaus Iohannis rejected the proposals of interim ministers submitted by…

JusMin Birchall: We must focus efforts in preventing and combating terrorism

22:31, 03.09.2019 - Justice Minister Ana Birchall sent a condolence message to the family of the Romanian who died following the terrorist attack in Kabul, adding that such attacks are deeply condemnable."I found with deep sorrow the news of the death of a representative of Romania's diplomatic mission in Kabul…


