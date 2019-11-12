Invictus Romania team, officially presented; team captain: Courage means moving forward each day

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) started, on Monday, to send towards the diplomatic missions and consular offices of Romania abroad the materials necessary for the voting abroad in the presidential elections."For the 835 polling stations that will be organized for the Romanian voters…

- Romanian tennis player Simona Halep defeated Canadian Bianca Andreescu in three sets, 3-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3, Monday, in a match in the Purple Group of the 2019 Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen (China).Halep, 28, world number 5, has managed to prevail in two hours and 34 minutes, in a match with…

- Romanian female weightlifter Madalina Bianca Molie on Monday won a gold and two silver medals in the women's U-23 64 kg class at the European Junior&U-23 Weightlifting Championships in Bucharest. The Batumi 2019 European Weightlifting Championships silver and bronze medallist won the gold for…

- SNTGN Transgaz SA inaugurated, on Monday, the Jupa Natural Gas Compression Station, which is part of the BRHA project, the Ministry of Economy informs.The value of the execution contract at August 31, without maintenance, for the Jupa STC is of 103.56 million lei. The value of the two compression…

- Romanian furniture production and interior design products for the first time exhibited at the international fair Index Dubai, carried out over September 17-19, and had an opportunity to discuss with important international names in the field, who opened new perspectives for the promotion of the…

- Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba on Monday discussed over the phone with the British Minister of State for Europe and the Americas, Christopher Pincher, about the situation of the Romanian community in the United Kingdom.According to a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release…

- The government convenes Monday in a meeting from 16:00 hrs, the agenda including several draft decisions. This is the first government meeting after the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) ministers resigned. President Klaus Iohannis rejected the proposals of interim ministers submitted by…

- Justice Minister Ana Birchall sent a condolence message to the family of the Romanian who died following the terrorist attack in Kabul, adding that such attacks are deeply condemnable."I found with deep sorrow the news of the death of a representative of Romania's diplomatic mission in Kabul…