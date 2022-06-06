Investment banks ramp up ECB rate hike forecasts

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Oil prices climbed above $120 a barrel on Monday, hitting their highest in more than two months, as traders waited to see whether a European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports, according to Reuters. The Brent crude futures contract for July, which will expire on Tuesday,…

- The European Central Bank is likely to raise its deposit rate out of negative territory by the end of September and could lift it further if it sees inflation stabilizing at 2%, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Monday, according to Reuters. “Based on the current outlook, we are likely to be in…

- EU foreign ministers sought to publicly pressure Hungary on Monday to lift its veto of a proposed oil embargo on Russia, with Lithuania saying the bloc was being “held hostage by one member state”, according to Reuters. The ban on crude imports proposed by the European Commission in early May would…

- Sweden will send diplomats to Turkey to try to overcome Ankara’s objections in its plan to join NATO, said Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist, with a formal decision to hand in an application expected on Monday, according to Reuters. Sweden’s ruling Social Democrats dropped their 73-year opposition to…

- Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday introducing visa restrictions for citizens of countries that Moscow deems “unfriendly” in response to sanctions over Ukraine, according to Reuters. The decree, which comes into force on Monday, suspends Russia’s simplified visa issuance regime…

- The United States is responsible for the pause in talks between Tehran and world powers in Vienna aimed at reviving their 2015 nuclear deal, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday, according to Reuters. “America is responsible for the halt of these talks (…) a deal is very much within…

- Euro zone inflation is increasingly likely to stabilize around 2% but the European Central Bank should be ready to change course if the outlook deteriorates due to Russia‘s war in Ukraine, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said on Thursday, according to Reuters. While inflation probably exceeded 7% this…

- Individuals who display the letter “Z” in Germany to symbolize support for Russia‘s war in Ukraine could be liable to prosecution, an Interior Ministry spokesperson said on Monday, according to Reuters. The interior minister for the state of Berlin said earlier that city authorities would jump on cases…