INTERVIEW/DefMin Tilvar: Ukrainian pilots can be trained in Romania by contract, yet Romanians have priority in F-16

INTERVIEW/DefMin Tilvar: Ukrainian pilots can be trained in Romania by contract, yet Romanians have priority in F-16Publicat:
Ukrainian pilots can be trained in Romania, at Base 86, by contract, but Romanian pilots have priority for training on F-16 aircraft, the minister of National Defense, Angel Tilvar, said in an interview granted to AGERPRES.
"As it emerged from the decisions we made at the political level, in Romania (Ukrainian pilots, ed. n.) they are not excluded, but it will be on a contractual basis," the minister pointed out, adding that at least three states have expressed the desire, until now, to send pilots to this training center, agerpres reports. He also spoke about the security situation at the border.…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Romania to provide high quality training environment for Romanian and allied pilots (DefMin in Toledo)
15:45, 29.08.2023 - A Letter of Intent between the Ministry of National Defense of Romania, the Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Lockheed Martin Company regarding the F-16 Training Center in Romania was signed Tuesday by the minister of National Defense, Angel Tilvar, in the context of his…
DefMin Tilvar participates in Invictus team training: You are a model for Romanians
16:30, 22.08.2023 - DefMin Tilvar participates in Invictus team training: You are a model for RomaniansDefence Minister Angel Tilvar on Tuesday participated in the last training before competition of the Invictus team that will represent Romania, September 9-16, at the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023, told Agerpres.…
Bilateral cooperation perspectives in NATO, EU, UN context addressed by minister Tilvar, Japanese Deputy DefMin Onoda
15:50, 02.08.2023 - Bilateral cooperation in the NATO, EU and UN context was among the topics discussed on Wednesday by Defense minister Angel Tilvar and Japanese Deputy Defense minister Kimi Onoda, in Bucharest, the Ministry of National Defence informs.In his speech, the Romanian minister underlined the importance…
Ministry gives maximum priority to motivating Romanian Army's staff, Defence minister says
15:40, 27.07.2023 - The leadership of the Ministry of National Defense gives maximum priority to the motivation of the Romanian Army personnel, minister Angel Tilvar said on Thursday, at the graduation ceremony of the Ferdinand I Military Technical Academy."We give maximum priority to the identification of measures…
DefMin Tilvar signs Joint Declaration for training coalition of Ukrainian Air Force
13:31, 12.07.2023 - The Minister of National Defense, Angel Tilvar, signed, on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, the Joint Declaration on the formalization of a training coalition for the Ukrainian air forces, for the operation of the F-16 aircraft, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) reported."Our…
CSAT decides creation in Romania of F-16 pilot training regional hub
19:50, 06.07.2023 - At its Thursday meeting, the Supreme Council for National Defense (CSAT) examined Romania's participation in a new transatlantic project - the establishment in Romania of an F-16 pilot training facility, the Presidential Administration informs in a release.Together with other allies and the company…
IntMin Predoiu: Romania and the USA share a deep strategic partnership
12:45, 04.07.2023 - Minister of Interior Catalin Predoiu conveys a message to the American people on the occasion of their Independence Day celebration, showing that Romania and the USA "share a deep strategic partnerships." CITESTE SI Over 133,000 people enter Romania on July 3, including 15,763 Ukrainian citizens…
DefMin Tilvar: We seek to capitalize on Romanian Defense industry to maximum possible extent
19:50, 21.06.2023 - The minister of National Defense, Angel Tilvar, visited the Le Bourget Air Show, one of the most representative events in the field worldwide, on which occasion he emphasized the importance of capitalizing on Romanian relevant industry "to the maximum extent possible"."I am glad that the official…