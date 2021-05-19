INS: Increase of job vacancies in Romania during the first quarter 2021

Stiri Recomandate

Poliţiştii anticorupţie din Braşov, într-o acţiune de amploare la IPJ Sibiu

Poliţiştii anticorupţie din Braşov, într-o acţiune de amploare la IPJ Sibiu

Şaptesprezece percheziţii domiciliare au loc miercuri pentru probarea unor infracţiuni de corupţie într-o cauză penală în care sunt suspectaţi 25 de agenţi de poliţie din cadrul IPJ Sibiu, urmând să fie puse în executare 33 de mandate de… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Demi Lovato, anunț șoc : "Sunt mândră să vă anunţ că mă identific ca non-binar"

VIDEO: Demi Lovato, anunț șoc : ”Sunt mândră să vă anunţ că mă identific ca non-binar”

Demi Lovato tocmai a făcut miercuri dimineață un anunț șoc pe Twitter. Aceasta a declarat că se identifică drept persoană non-binară. Persoanele non-binare nu se identifică drept femeie sau bărbat și nu… [citeste mai departe]

Maraton de vaccinare la Pitești pe 22 și 23 mai. Fără programare, doar cu buletinul

Maraton de vaccinare la Pitești pe 22 și 23 mai. Fără programare, doar cu buletinul

Maraton de vaccinare la Pitești, pe 22 și 23 mai, de la orele 08.00 – 20.00, la Prefectura Argeș. „Ești nerăbdător să mergi la concerte, meciuri sau petreceri? Te-ai săturat să stai acasă, să faci teste Covid pentru orice și,… [citeste mai departe]

Postarea de pe Facebook care a strâns un număr uriaș de aprecieri. Eroina Carmen i-a impresionat pe internauți

Postarea de pe Facebook care a strâns un număr uriaș de aprecieri. Eroina Carmen i-a impresionat pe internauți

Potrivit Ministerului Afacerilor Interne, Carmen terminase tura și aștepta autobuzul pentru a merge acasă. La un moment dat, atenţia i-a foat atrasă de niște ţipete şi de imaginea… [citeste mai departe]

7 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 19 mai 2021, în comunele Bucerdea Grânoasă, Cergău, Roșia de Secaș și Valea Lungă

7 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 19 mai 2021, în comunele Bucerdea Grânoasă, Cergău, Roșia de Secaș și Valea Lungă

Astăzi, 19 mai 2021, în județul Alba s-au înregistrat 23 cazuri noi de infectare cu COVID-19, potrivit informațiilor furnizate de Grupul… [citeste mai departe]

Tânăr prins de jandarmi cu o autoutilitară cu lemn fără acte

Tânăr prins de jandarmi cu o autoutilitară cu lemn fără acte

Jandarmii din municipiul Câmpulung Moldovenesc au oprit pentru control, marți, pe raza comunei Vatra Moldoviței, o autoutilitară care transporta lemn, tânărul de 21 de ani de la volan neavând vreun document pentru transport lemn.Jandarmii l-au amendat pe cel care făcea… [citeste mai departe]

A treia săptămână la rând de scădere a cazurilor de COVID la nivel global. OMS: Mai mulți morți în al doilea an al pandemiei decât în primul

A treia săptămână la rând de scădere a cazurilor de COVID la nivel global. OMS: Mai mulți morți în al doilea an al pandemiei decât în primul

Numărul cazurilor noi de COVID la nivel global este în scădere pentru a treia săptămână consecutiv,… [citeste mai departe]

El Salvador, supus presiunilor SUA pe tema corupţiei, strânge relaţiile de cooperare cu China

El Salvador, supus presiunilor SUA pe tema corupţiei, strânge relaţiile de cooperare cu China

Statul El Salvador a strâns relaţiile cu China ratificând un acord de cooperare, într-un moment în care SUA au adus acuzaţii de corupţie împotriva unor colaboratori apropiaţi ai preşedintelui Nayib Bukele, transmite… [citeste mai departe]

Echipele sucevene luptă pentru o clasare cât mai bună în Campionatul Național

Echipele sucevene luptă pentru o clasare cât mai bună în Campionatul Național

Formația Juniorul Suceava a obținut calificarea în optimile de finală ale Campionatului Național de juniori Under 17 cu o etapă înainte de încheierea sezonului regulat. Echipa antrenată de Bogdan Pantea are trei puncte avans față de LPS… [citeste mai departe]

INS: Increase of job vacancies in Romania during the first quarter 2021

INS: Increase of job vacancies in Romania during the first quarter 2021

The National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Wednesday that in the first quarter of 2021, the number of job vacancies in Romania was 38,400 as it increased by 2,800 compared to the previous quarter and that the job vacancy rate was 0.79%, increasing… [citeste mai departe]


INS: Increase of job vacancies in Romania during the first quarter 2021

Publicat:
INS: Increase of job vacancies in Romania during the first quarter 2021

The National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Wednesday that in the first quarter of 2021, the number of job vacancies in Romania was 38,400 as it increased by 2,800 compared to the previous quarter and that the job vacancy rate was 0.79%, increasing by 0.06 percentage points.  Analysts at INS explained in comparison with the

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania’s GDP increased by 2.8% in first quarter of 2021

18:05, 18.05.2021 - The National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Tuesday that Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) recorded a 0.2% decline (in gross terms) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020. In seasonally adjusted terms, the GDP was unchanged versus Q1 2020, according to Romania-Insider.…

Romania’s Bran Castle hosts vaccination marathons for tourists during May

16:15, 07.05.2021 - The famous Bran Castle in Romania’s Transylvania region, known throughout the world as Dracula’s Castle will host “vaccination marathons” for a month as the first event starts on Friday, according to Romania-Insider. The “vaccination marathons” will be held in the Medieval Customs buildings at the Bran…

EIB to lend E24m to Bucharest Medical University to enhance facilities

18:10, 14.04.2021 - The European Investment Bank (EIB) said on Wednesday that it has agreed to loan Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest 24million euro to enhance research, academic and student facilities, according to seenews.com EIB will support a total of 48million euro of investments to upgrade…

PM Citu fires HealthMin Voiculescu, appoints Deputy PM Barna as Minister

13:35, 14.04.2021 - Romania’s Prime Minister Florin Cițu fired Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu on Wednesday and has appointed Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna as interim Health Minister to lead the Ministry of Health until a new minister is appointed, according to politico.eu. Cițu also announced that Andreea Moldovan State…

COVID-19: Over 2 million people vaccinated in Romania

13:05, 31.03.2021 - Permanent Representation of Romania to the EU announced on Wednesday that more than 2 million people have been immunised against COVID-19 in Romania. “This morning we exceeded the threshold of 2,000,000 people who all have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and a total of 3,050,742 doses have been administered,”…

NATO Meeting in Brussels: Romania supports New Strategic Concept

14:35, 24.03.2021 - Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Tuesday in Brussels at a meeting of heads of diplomacy from the Alliance’s member states, that Romania supports the development of a new NATO Strategic Concept to better reflect current security realities, according to Agerpres.    The first meeting addressed…

Romania borrows E100m from IBRD for school infrastructure

15:00, 18.03.2021 - The Government of Romania approved on Wednesday the negotiation and signing of an agreement for a loan between Romania and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), worth 100 million euros to support the project ‘safer, inclusive and sustainable schools, according to a press…

Romania’s martisor tradition to celebrate the start of spring

17:40, 01.03.2021 - The tradition of martisor marks the beginning of spring and the change of seasons in Romania. This is only the first of a series of celebrations in March. Celebrated on the first of March, martistor is one of the most important local spring traditions. On this day, even until March 8, men will provide…


