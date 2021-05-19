INS: Increase of job vacancies in Romania during the first quarter 2021 The National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Wednesday that in the first quarter of 2021, the number of job vacancies in Romania was 38,400 as it increased by 2,800 compared to the previous quarter and that the job vacancy rate was 0.79%, increasing by 0.06 percentage points. Analysts at INS explained in comparison with the […] The post INS: Increase of job vacancies in Romania during the first quarter 2021 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

