IMF reduces expectations for Romania’s economic growth to 2.2%

Primarul Sucevei a cerut peste 100.000 de lei pentru hrana refugiaţilor din Ucraina

Primarul Sucevei a cerut peste 100.000 de lei pentru hrana refugiaţilor din Ucraina

Municipalitatea suceveană a solicitat de la Inspectoratul pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă (ISU) suma de peste 100.000 de lei, pentru refugiaţii din Ucraina, a informat, miercuri, primarul Ion Lungu. Primarul municipiului Suceava a precizat… [citeste mai departe]

Ce a pățit Ramona Olaru în trafic. A făcut o criză de nervi: ‘Tărâțe în loc de creier’

Ce a pățit Ramona Olaru în trafic. A făcut o criză de nervi: ‘Tărâțe în loc de creier’

Ramona Olaru a revenit în atenția presei. Frumoasa asistentă de la Neatza cu Răzvan și Dani a avut parte de un incident nefericit în trafic, cu o altă femeie conducătoare auto. De ce a concluzionat blondina… [citeste mai departe]

MJ pune în dezbatere publică un proiect de lege pentru valorificarea unor măsuri dovedite a fi benefice în starea de alertă

MJ pune în dezbatere publică un proiect de lege pentru valorificarea unor măsuri dovedite a fi benefice în starea de alertă

Ministerul Justiţiei a anunţat, miercuri, că a pus în dezbatere publică un proiect de lege pentru valorificarea adaptată a unor măsuri dovedite… [citeste mai departe]

CCR judecă pe 18 mai sesizarea privind modificarea Legii 45/2009

CCR judecă pe 18 mai sesizarea privind modificarea Legii 45/2009

CCR a stabilit ca sesizarea președintelui Klaus Iohannis referitoare la modificarea și completarea Legii nr. 45/2009 privind organizarea și funcționarea Academiei de Științe Agricole și Silvice „Gheorghe Ionescu-Șișești” să fie judecată pe 18 mai. Preşedintele României,… [citeste mai departe]

UPDATE! Propunerile lui Viziteu pentru Insula de Agrement: Program până seara la 19.00 sau 22.00, fără trotinete electrice, iar câinii nu au voie să latre

UPDATE! Propunerile lui Viziteu pentru Insula de Agrement: Program până seara la 19.00 sau 22.00, fără trotinete electrice, iar câinii nu au voie să latre

UPDATE: Primarul Stanciu-Viziteu a f[cut o postare pe pagina sa de Facebook în care… [citeste mai departe]

Veste de ultimă oră despre pensiile din România. Toți pensionarii trebuie să afle

Veste de ultimă oră despre pensiile din România. Toți pensionarii trebuie să afle

Încă de la venirea sa la Ministerul Muncii, Marius Budăi anunța proiectul de recalculare a pensiilor pentru anul 2022. Se pare că acest lucru este în plină desfășurare pentru nu mai puțin de 2,3 milioane de pensionari. Conform ministrului… [citeste mai departe]

Charles Michel, la Kiev: Putin nu va reuși să divizeze UE. Vom face totul ca Ucraina să câştige războiul

Charles Michel, la Kiev: Putin nu va reuși să divizeze UE. Vom face totul ca Ucraina să câştige războiul

Preşedintele Consiliului European, Charles Michel, l-a asigurat, miercuri, la Kiev, pe preşedintele ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski că Uniunea Europeană va face "tot ce îi stă în puteri"… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 450 de tone de alimente și băuturi expirate au fost distruse la Kabul

Peste 450 de tone de alimente și băuturi expirate au fost distruse la Kabul

Peste 450 de tone de alimente şi băuturi expirate au fost distruse la Kabul, capitala Afganistanului, a anunţat miercuri Ministerul afgan al Sănătăţii Publice, relatează Xinhua. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă anunță că România va livra armament în Ucraina

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă anunță că România va livra armament în Ucraina

Nicolae Ciucă a declarat, miercuri, la Oradea, despre un proiect de lege aflat pe site-ul MApN, prin care se modifică legea, astfel încât să pot fi făcute livrări de armament și echipamente în Ucraina. MApN a postat pe site-ul său un proiect de OUG… [citeste mai departe]

După decizia luată în premieră la Wimbledon, ucraineanca Elina Svitolina cere excluderea din circuit a jucătorilor ruşi şi belaruşi

După decizia luată în premieră la Wimbledon, ucraineanca Elina Svitolina cere excluderea din circuit a jucătorilor ruşi şi belaruşi

Ucraineanca Elina Svitolina, ex-N.5 mondial al tenisului feminin, cere "excluderea" din circuit a jucătorilor ruşi şi belaruşi… [citeste mai departe]


IMF reduces expectations for Romania’s economic growth to 2.2%

Publicat:
IMF reduces expectations for Romania’s economic growth to 2.2%

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has updated the expectations about Romania’s economic growth this year, from 4.8% envisaged last autumn, to 2.2% under the spring issue of the . ’s economists say that the countries close to Ukraine are the most affected by the war economically wise. Comparatively, Bulgaria’s economy is expected […] The post IMF reduces expectations for Romania’s economic growth to 2.2% appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

