IMF reduces expectations for Romania’s economic growth to 2.2%

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania‘s gross domestic product (GDP) will increase by 2.8% in 2022, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Thursday, lowering its November forecast for 4.4% growth, according to See News. “Foreign direct investment may be delayed in countries closer to Ukraine, such as…

- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will collaborate with Poland and Romania on next steps to respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and reassure them of Washington’s support during her meetings with leaders of both countries starting Thursday, according to Reuters. The countries have been increasingly…

- Romania’s central bank asked lenders to increase their physical cash holdings of foreign currency due to increased demand for mostly euro banknotes from an unprecedented number of people fleeing the war in neighboring Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. As more than 250,000 refugees have entered Romania…

- Premierul Nicolae Ciuca da asigurari ferme ca nu exista riscul ca Romania sa ramana fara gaze. El a anunțat va fi dat in funcțiune interconectorul de gaze dintre Grecia și Bulgaria, iar Romania va putea beneficia de gaz lichefiat. In plus, in maximum doua luni Parlamentul va adopta legea offshore, ceea…

- The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said on Friday that boosting productivity and human capital in Romania will foster economic growth, more jobs and higher income in the country, according to See News. “Accelerating the pace of structural reform, investing EU funds effectively…

- Romania ramane in randul celor trei cele mai corupte tari din Uniunea Europeana, alaturi de Ungaria si Bulgaria, releva Indicele de Perceptie a Coruptiei 2021 publicat marti de Transparency International. Transparency International arata ca, in ciuda angajamentelor luate la nivel oficial, 131 de state…

- The security guarantees that Russia seeks from the West include provisions requiring NATO forces to leave Romania and Bulgaria, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday, according to Reuters. Moscow has demanded legally binding guarantees from NATO that the bloc will stop its expansion and return…

- Garantiile de securitate pe care Rusia cauta sa le obtina de la Occident includ prevederi care presupun plecarea fortelor NATO din Romania si Bulgaria, a anuntat, vineri, Ministerul Afacerilor Externe al Federatiei Ruse, informeaza Reuters. Moscova a cerut garantii din partea NATO obligatorii din punct…