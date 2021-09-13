Hungary plans multi-tranche bond sale to cover EU funding delay

Stiri Recomandate

Au lăsat telefoanele şi au făcut sport! Acţiune superbă organizată în Timişoara

Au lăsat telefoanele şi au făcut sport! Acţiune superbă organizată în Timişoara

Sub sloganul „Lasă Butoniada, vino la Pedalida!”, peste 500 de timișoreni au ieșit cu bicicletele la o cursă populară cu plecarea de la Muzeul Bănățean și sosirea la Grădina Zoologică. Participanții au transmis îndemn la mișcarea… [citeste mai departe]

Deschiderea expoziției „Centurionul din Capernaum" va avea loc astăzi la Galeria de Artă „Valer Suciu" Turda!

Deschiderea expoziției „Centurionul din Capernaum” va avea loc astăzi la Galeria de Artă „Valer Suciu” Turda!

Astăzi, 13 Septembrie 2021, la Galeria de Artă „Valer Suciu” Turda va avea loc deschiderea expoziției artistului plastic Cornel Vana, intitulată „Centurionul din… [citeste mai departe]

2 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 13 septembrie 2021, în orașul Ocna Mureș și comuna Unirea

2 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 13 septembrie 2021, în orașul Ocna Mureș și comuna Unirea

Astăzi, 13 septembrie 2021, în județul Alba s-au înregistrat 28 cazuri noi de infectare cu COVID-19, potrivit informațiilor furnizate de Grupul de Comunicare Strategică. Dintre aceste cazuri,… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Capitalei a decis! Fără stimulentul financiar pentru nou născuți

Primăria Capitalei a decis! Fără stimulentul financiar pentru nou născuți

Începând de astăzi, cererile nu vor mai fi procesate și plătite din cauza faptului că nu mai există bani pentru așa ceva.„Începând cu data de 13 septembrie, 2021, cererile nou depuse privind acordarea de stimulente nu vor fi procesate, adică angajate,… [citeste mai departe]

Pisică salvată în timpul unui meci de fotbal, în Florida

Pisică salvată în timpul unui meci de fotbal, în Florida

O pisică neatentă a fost salvată de spectatori la un meci de fotbal american din Florida. Mai multe persoane au observat micuţa felină care abia se mai ţinea de un cablu de la tribuna superioară. [citeste mai departe]

SCANDAL la Abrud: Conflict iscat de un tânăr care a intrat cu DRUJBA pornită într-n bar. A fost REȚINUT de polițiști

SCANDAL la Abrud: Conflict iscat de un tânăr care a intrat cu DRUJBA pornită într-n bar. A fost REȚINUT de polițiști

SCANDAL la Abrud: Conflict iscat de un tânăr care a intrat cu DRUJBA pornită într-n bar. A fost REȚINUT de polițiști SCANDAL la Abrud: Conflict iscat de un… [citeste mai departe]

Se caută voluntari pentru copiii și tinerii din centrele de plasament din Argeș

Se caută voluntari pentru copiii și tinerii din centrele de plasament din Argeș

Programul educațional Ajungem MARI a demarat o nouă campanie de înscrieri pentru voluntari care să le fie alături copiilor din centrele de plasament, apartamentele și căsuțele de tip familial. 39 copii din centre de plasament și apartamente… [citeste mai departe]

Și-au „comandat" acte europene pe rețele de socializare: Patru tineri, reținuți la frontieră

Și-au „comandat” acte europene pe rețele de socializare: Patru tineri, reținuți la frontieră

Trei tineri moldoveni riscă cercetare penală pentru deținerea și folosirea actelor oficiale false. Doi dintre aceștia, prin intermediul unor persoane terțe, și-au perfectat ilegal cărți de identitate… [citeste mai departe]

Societatea de constructii ADMA angajeaza personal

Societatea de constructii ADMA angajeaza personal

Societatea de constructii ADMA, angajeaza noi colegi pentru un proiect in Bacau! Dezvoltarea fabricii Moncler! Cautam : Sef de Santier – salariu 9.000 – 11.000 lei BRUT Sef de Echipa (Maistru Constructii) – salariu 6.500 – 8.500 lei... Clic pe titlu pentru a citi tot articolul. [citeste mai departe]

Cel mai mare studiu clinic al unui test de sânge care poate detectat 50 de tipuri de cancer, demarat în Marea Britanie

Cel mai mare studiu clinic al unui test de sânge care poate detectat 50 de tipuri de cancer, demarat în Marea Britanie

Testul Galleri analizează ADN-ul dintr-o probă de sânge pentru a determina dacă există urme care provin din celule canceroase. Diagnosticul timpuriu al cancerului… [citeste mai departe]


Hungary plans multi-tranche bond sale to cover EU funding delay

Publicat:
Hungary plans multi-tranche bond sale to cover EU funding delay

Hungary plans to offer a range of dollar and euro bonds to shore up its budget as it’s facing a potential delay in accessing funds because of a feud with the bloc over democratic values, according to Bloomberg.  The country may sell 10-year and 30-year bonds in dollars, as well as seven-year and/or […] The post Hungary plans multi-tranche bond sale to cover EU funding delay appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

