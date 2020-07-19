HealthMin Tataru suggests COVID-19 testing labs operate three shifts to meet demand A large number of requests for COVID-19 tests from those who want to go on vacation abroad has generated delays in communicating the results of these tests, Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Sunday in Iasi. According to him, as a result of the overload on the 133 laboratories that perform COVID-19 tests nationwide in Romania, approximately 6,000-7,000 tests "remain pending" every day.



Tataru is of the opinion that the only solution for supplementing the testing capacity is the operation of accredited laboratories in three shifts.



