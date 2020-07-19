HealthMin Tataru suggests COVID-19 testing labs operate three shifts to meet demand

Stiri Recomandate

A murit Neluțu Popa, una dintre gloriile echipei de fotbal Unirea Alba Iulia. Dumnezeu să îl aibă în pază!

„Dumnezeu să te odihnească în pace, Neluțu Popa! Clubul FC Unirea Alba Iulia își expiră regretul și profunda tristețe pentru trecerea la cele veșnice a fostului fotbalist al echipei… [citeste mai departe]

Summit-ul UE, prelungit. Merkel, mesaj înaintea discuțiilor decisive – VIDEO

Liderii europeni și-au prelungit week-end-ul de lucru petrecut pe tărâm belgian.  După două zile de negocieri privind Bugetul Multianual și pachetul de relansare economică, discuții care nu au dus, din păcate, la un acord, liderii europeni… [citeste mai departe]

„U“ Craiova / Mihai Rotaru a vorbit despre posibilitatea plecării lui Cicâldău

Zilele trecute s-a tot vehiculat că Universitatea Craiova ar avea o ofertă „de milioane“ din partea clubului Sampdoria pentru mijlocaşul Alexandru Cicâldău. Finanţatorul Ştiinţei, Mihai Rotaru, a mărturisit că de decarul din Bănie… [citeste mai departe]

ALERTĂ! Cod PORTOCALIU peste trei sferturi din țară!

Administraţia Naţională de Meteorologie (ANM) a emis, duminică, mai multe avertizări de Cod galben şi Cod portocaliu de instabilitate atmosferică temporar, ce afectează cea mai mare parte a ţării, până luni dimineaţa În Banat, Crișana, Transilvania, Maramureș, cea mai mare parte a Olteniei,… [citeste mai departe]

OFICIAL| 10 NOI infectări cu COVID-19 în Alba: Numărul total de îmbolnăviri a ajuns la 572, 443 persoane vindecate și 28 decese

Ziarul Unirea OFICIAL| 10 NOI infectări cu COVID-19 în Alba: Numărul total de îmbolnăviri a ajuns la 572, 443 persoane vindecate și 28… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: Inundații la Ghirbom. Cum au fost afectate gospodăriile oamenilor, în urma ploilor torențiale

Cititorii Alba24 au semnalat inundații și în localitatea Ghirbom, comuna Berghin. Apa acumulată în urma ploilor torențiale a intrat în curțile oamenilor. Vezi și FOTO VIDEO: Peste 100 de apeluri… [citeste mai departe]

A treia zi! Summit-ul UE, ca-n gară

UPDATE Cancelarul federal german Angela Merkel a estimat drept ”posibil” ca cei 27, reuniţi încă de vineri la Bruxelles, să nu ajungă la un acord duminică asupra planului de relansare post-coronavirus, asupra căruia se menţin divergenţe profunde, transmit agențiile de presă străine. „Există multă bunăvoinţă (…), însă este de asemenea… [citeste mai departe]

O oră în plus pentru terase !

Executivul pregătește închiderea teraselor după ora 23.00, începând de luna viitoare. Trendul crescător al numărului persoanelor infectate cu coronavirus descurajează orice intenție de a menține programul pe tot parcursul nopții pe terasele și restaurantele din toată țara. Premierul este nemulțumit că există oameni din Guvern care înștiințează… [citeste mai departe]

Nelu Tătaru, avertisment despre coronavirus: Suntem într-un moment destul de dificil. Să nu încălecăm politic un moment de suferinţă

Nelu Tătaru a afirmat că autorităţile pot gestiona epidemia cu spirijinul populaţiei şi al agenţilor economici. "Orice poate… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO SCANDAL la Spitalul Modular Iași: Ministrul Sănătății a fost ținut la poarta șantierului

Ministrul Sănătății și cel al Mediului ținuți la poarta șantierului Spitalului Modular de la Iași. Cei doi oficiali au făcut o vizită la unitatea medicală aflată în construcție pentru a verifica stadiul… [citeste mai departe]


HealthMin Tataru suggests COVID-19 testing labs operate three shifts to meet demand

Publicat:
A large number of requests for COVID-19 tests from those who want to go on vacation abroad has generated delays in communicating the results of these tests, said on Sunday in Iasi. According to him, as a result of the overload on the 133 laboratories that perform COVID-19 tests nationwide in Romania, approximately 6,000-7,000 tests "remain pending" every day.

Tataru is of the opinion that the only solution for supplementing the testing capacity is the operation of accredited laboratories in three shifts.

"We currently have 133 test points with an…

