HealthMin Rafila: The situation in China regarding pandemic has nothing to do with Europe

Stiri Recomandate

După şase luni de pauză, Bianca Andreescu a revenit cu o victorie pe teren, la Stuttgart

După şase luni de pauză, Bianca Andreescu a revenit cu o victorie pe teren, la Stuttgart

Jucătoarea canadiană de origine română Bianca Andreescu, locul 121 WTA, s-a calificat, marţi, în optimile de finală ale turneului de categorie WTA 500 de la Stuttgart. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul Cristian Matei la Gala Capital Excelență în Management: Premiul de Excelență în Management, categoria Administrator Public pentru Modernizare

Primarul Cristian Matei la Gala Capital Excelență în Management: Premiul de Excelență în Management, categoria Administrator Public pentru Modernizare

Primarul Municipiului Turda, Cristian Matei, a participat marți seara la Gala Capital Excelență… [citeste mai departe]

Nelson Mondialu vorbește deja ca primarul Clujului: ”Demolați garajele din Mănăștur, că nu suntem la pușcărie!” - VIDEO

Nelson Mondialu vorbește deja ca primarul Clujului: ”Demolați garajele din Mănăștur, că nu suntem la pușcărie!” - VIDEO

Nelson Mondialu a început să vorbească ca un politician și cere demolarea garajelor, chiar și pe al lui, pentru că strică priveliștea și nu… [citeste mai departe]

Casa Albă a făcut anunțul după discuțiile lui Biden cu greii UE și NATO: Noi sancțiuni economice pentru Rusia

Casa Albă a făcut anunțul după discuțiile lui Biden cu greii UE și NATO: Noi sancțiuni economice pentru Rusia

Preşedintele SUA, Joseph Biden, şi lideri ai naţiunilor din cadrul NATO, Uniunii Europene şi Grupului G7 au reafirmat solidaritatea cu Ucraina şi au stabilit să impună… [citeste mai departe]

Posibilitățile Germaniei de a furniza arme Kievului sunt aproape epuizate

Posibilitățile Germaniei de a furniza arme Kievului sunt aproape epuizate

„Listele includ arme antitanc și arme de apărare aeriană”, a declarat el reporterilor la Berlin, după o conferință video cu președintele american Joe Biden și alți lideri ai G7.Potrivit acestuia, ar trebui furnizate arme pe care armata ucraineană știe… [citeste mai departe]

Când pot fi văzute în România Lyridele, ploaia de stele căzătoare

Când pot fi văzute în România Lyridele, ploaia de stele căzătoare

Sfârșitul lunii aprilie ne aduce un fenomen astronomic inedit, vizibil şi din România. Ploaia de meteoriţi Lyride a început de câteva zile, iar punctul maxim va fi atins în curând. Ploaia de stele căzătoare, Lyridele, va putea fi observată cel mai bine până… [citeste mai departe]

„Neptun Deep” - necunoscuta din domeniu energiei. Când și cu ce costuri vom avea gaze din Marea Neagră

„Neptun Deep” - necunoscuta din domeniu energiei. Când și cu ce costuri vom avea gaze din Marea Neagră

„Domnul Virgil Popescu spune jumătăți de adevar. OMV s-a declarat operator atâta timp cât Romgaz avea 20% din Neptun Deep, iar atunci am spsu că OMV, cu 60% e logic ca el sa fie operator.… [citeste mai departe]

Tipuri de scaune recomandate pentru bucătărie. Cum alegi modelul potrivit?

Tipuri de scaune recomandate pentru bucătărie. Cum alegi modelul potrivit?

Scaunele reprezintă unul dintre elementele cheie ale amenajărilor interioare. Alese de obicei în funcție de rezistență, design, culoare sau dimensiune, acestea sunt accesoriile care aduc un plus de valoare oricărei încăperi. [citeste mai departe]

Evoluția Covid-19 în România, în ultima săptămână. A fost detectat primul caz cu sub-varianta BA.5

Evoluția Covid-19 în România, în ultima săptămână. A fost detectat primul caz cu sub-varianta BA.5

Potrivit Centrului Naţional de Supraveghere şi Control al Bolilor Transmisibile (CNSCBT) din cadrul INSP, până în 17 aprilie au fost raportate la INSP-CNSCBT 13.310 secvenţieri, din care 220… [citeste mai departe]

Se distribuie produsele alimentare de la UE în Pitești

Se distribuie produsele alimentare de la UE în Pitești

În Pitești, începe acţiunea de distribuire a produselor alimentare, tranșa a IV-a – programul POAD. Direcția de Asistență Socială a Municipiului Pitești anunță că, începând de miercuri, 20 aprilie, se va derula acţiunea de distribuire a produselor alimentare, tranșa a IV-a, în conformitate… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

HealthMin Rafila: The situation in China regarding pandemic has nothing to do with Europe

Publicat:
HealthMin Rafila: The situation in China regarding pandemic has nothing to do with Europe

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila stated, on Tuesday, that the situation in China regarding the coronavirus pandemic has nothing to do with the situation in Europe, where almost all countries are in the green zone. „The situation in China regarding the pandemic has nothing to do with the situation in Europe. strain is circulating […] The post : The situation in China regarding pandemic has nothing to do with Europe appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

HealthMin Rafila: Pandemic situation in China has nothing to do with situation in Europe

14:46, 19.04.2022 - Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said on Tuesday that the situation in China regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic has nothing to do with the situation in Europe, where almost all countries are in the green zone. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

EU, US plan fresh Russia sanctions over Bucha massacre

11:25, 05.04.2022 - The United States and Europe were planning new sanctions on Tuesday to punish Moscow over civilian killings in Ukraine, and President Volodymyr Zelensky warned more deaths were likely to be uncovered in areas seized from Russian invaders, according to France 24. Russian forces withdrew from towns north…

Oil prices fall as Russia seeks resumption of Iran nuclear deal

14:25, 15.03.2022 - Oil prices dropped to their lowest in almost three weeks on Tuesday as Russia indicated it is in favour of the Iran nuclear deal resuming as soon as possible, according to Reuters.  Ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine further eased fears of supply disruptions and surging COVID-19 cases in China…

Massive Russian military convoy advances on Kyiv

11:10, 01.03.2022 - More than 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed by a Russian rocket attack and dozens of civilians have died in “barbaric” shelling, Ukrainian authorities said on Tuesday, as a huge Russian military convoy approached the capital Kyiv, according to Reuters.  Fierce resistance on the ground has so far denied…

Europe currencies slide as Russia attack spurs stagflation risks

15:15, 24.02.2022 - Europe’s currencies slid as the region faced its biggest security crisis since World War II after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The euro fell 1.3%, its biggest drop since the pandemic struck in March 2020, while risk-averse Scandinavian currencies lost more than 2%, according to Bloomberg. The Swiss…

Ukraine attack shuts Europe IPO market

13:35, 24.02.2022 - Russia’s military attack on Ukraine has effectively shut Europe’s initial public offering (IOP) market for now, just as bankers were gearing up for a busier March after a slow start to the year, according to Bloomberg.  Among the large IPOs set to kick off in the coming months were Thyssenkrupp AG’s…

Ukraine hit by cyber attack as U.S. questions Russian troop pullback

08:50, 16.02.2022 - Kyiv appeared to blame Russia for a cyber attack on Tuesday as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that more than 150,000 Russian troops were still amassed near Ukraine‘s borders after Moscow’s announcement of a partial pullback was met with skepticism, according to Reuters.  The Russian defense ministry…

French Minister: Europe shouldn’t be ‘dragged’ into following US on Nord Stream 2

12:41, 08.02.2022 - French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday that Europe should not be “dragged” into following the U.S. position on the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline after U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to shut down the project should Russia invade Ukraine, according to Politico.  “The Americans will…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 20 aprilie 2022
Bucuresti 2°C | 14°C
Iasi 4°C | 13°C
Cluj-Napoca 1°C | 13°C
Timisoara 2°C | 12°C
Constanta 5°C | 14°C
Brasov 1°C | 11°C
Baia Mare 3°C | 12°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 17.04.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 440.546,40 2.607.518,00
II (5/6) 13 11.296,06 -
III (4/6) 665 220,82 -
IV (3/6) 12.104 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 3.264.335,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 19 aprilie 2022
USD 4.575
EUR 4.9415
CHF 4.8347
GBP 5.9615
CAD 3.6323
XAU 290.646
JPY 3.5636
CNY 0.7171
AED 1.2456
AUD 3.3741
MDL 0.2478
BGN 2.5265

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec