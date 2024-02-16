Greece legalises same sex marriage in landmark change

Stiri Recomandate

Avram Gal, patronul Transilvania Steakhouse, condamnat la închisoare cu executare. Adio burgeri, bun găsit popotă

Avram Gal, patronul Transilvania Steakhouse, condamnat la închisoare cu executare. Adio burgeri, bun găsit popotă

Avram Gal, patronul Transilvania Steakhouse, a fost condamnat la închisoare cu executare de Tribunalul București. Gal mai are o șansă, pentru că sentința nu este definitivă.Avram… [citeste mai departe]

Romanias womens team debuts with victory at table tennis worlds in South Korea

Romanias womens team debuts with victory at table tennis worlds in South Korea

Romania's women's team defeated Sweden 3-0 on Friday in its first match of Group 7 at the 2024 World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan, South Korea. Bernadette Szocs won the first point for Romania after defeating 3-0 (11-8, 11-8, 11-7)… [citeste mai departe]

Vești proaste pentru fugarii din Italia: Giorgia Meloni promite să ni-i trimită acasă pachet!

Vești proaste pentru fugarii din Italia: Giorgia Meloni promite să ni-i trimită acasă pachet!

Italia promite să trimită fugarii români înapoi acasă. Declarația făcută recent de președintele Consiliului de miniștri al Italiei, Giorgia Meloni, modifică esențial perspectiva eforturilor de combatere a criminalității… [citeste mai departe]

Tranzacțiile din Europa Centrală și de Est s-au menținut la un nivel ridicat în 2023, confirmând maturitatea regiunii și atractivitatea pentru investitori

Tranzacțiile din Europa Centrală și de Est s-au menținut la un nivel ridicat în 2023, confirmând maturitatea regiunii și atractivitatea pentru investitori

În pofida scăderii activității globale de M&A, tranzacțiile din Europa Centrală… [citeste mai departe]

Cum să faci chiar şi pe cele mai complicate 3 zodii să te iubească. Te vor adora, trebuie doar să le ştii punctele sensibile

Cum să faci chiar şi pe cele mai complicate 3 zodii să te iubească. Te vor adora, trebuie doar să le ştii punctele sensibile

Suntem în luna iubirii, dar există și semne zodiacale care pot fi foarte complicate într-o relație. Astrologii susțin că acești nativi sunt… [citeste mai departe]

Alegerea Stilului Interior pentru Dormitorul unei Fete: Inspiratie pentru Două Tipuri de Personalitati

Alegerea Stilului Interior pentru Dormitorul unei Fete: Inspiratie pentru Două Tipuri de Personalitati

Dormitorul unei fete este mai mult decât doar un spațiu pentru odihnă și relaxare – este un sanctuar personal unde poate exprima personalitatea și pasiunile sale. Atunci când vine vorba… Articolul… [citeste mai departe]

Oficial german: „Ținta NATO de 2% din PIB pentru apărare este suficientă”

Oficial german: „Ținta NATO de 2% din PIB pentru apărare este suficientă”

"Dată fiind mărimea economiei germane, 2% pentru apărare este suficient. Trebuie să luăm o decizie pentru următorii ani, dar a menţine 2% este deja o provocare", a declarat Lindner într-o discuţie înaintea deschiderii oficiale a Conferinţei… [citeste mai departe]

Research Ministry, Family Ministry to be reshuffled

Research Ministry, Family Ministry to be reshuffled

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on Friday, at the beginning of a government meeting, the continuation of the reorganisation of the central administration with two more ministries - the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Transformation and the Ministry of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities.… [citeste mai departe]

Știre actualizată. Conducerea unui liceu romașcan cere protecția poliției pentru deplasarea elevilor după ore 

Știre actualizată. Conducerea unui liceu romașcan cere protecția poliției pentru deplasarea elevilor după ore 

Actualizare: Reprezentanții poliției au reacționat la situația apărută și va fi asigurată prezența unui echipaj de poliție în zonă, potrivit purtătorului de cuvânt al… [citeste mai departe]

Alexei Navalnîi, cel mai puternic critic al lui Vladimir Putin, a murit în închisoare

Alexei Navalnîi, cel mai puternic critic al lui Vladimir Putin, a murit în închisoare

Opozantul rus Alexei Navalnîi a murit într-o colonie penitenciară, potrivit Departamentului Serviciului Federal Penitenciar, citat de presa de stat din Federația Rusă. Serviciul penitenciar rus... The post Alexei Navalnîi, cel… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Greece legalises same sex marriage in landmark change

Publicat:
Greece legalises same sex marriage in landmark change

Greece‘s parliament approved a bill allowing same-sex civil marriage on Thursday, a landmark victory for supporters of LGBT rights that was greeted with cheers by onlookers in parliament and dozens gathered on the streets of Athens, according to Reuters. The law gives same-sex couples the right to wed and adopt children and comes after decades […] The post Greece legalises same sex marriage in landmark change appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Iceland volcano erupts again, molten rocks spew from fissures

11:30, 08.02.2024 - A volcano in Iceland erupted on Thursday for the second time this year, spewing lava up to 80 metres into the air in what is the sixth outbreak on the southwestern Reykjanes peninsula since 2021, according to Reuters. Live video from the area showed fountains of bright-orange molten rock spewing from…

Bulgaria, Romania, Greece ‘mini Schengen’ would be illegal, says Denkov

10:40, 02.02.2024 - Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov said on Thursday, removing borders between the three nations would go against EU legislation, and their governments have no intention of starting official discussions of a zone without border control because it would be illegal , according to Euractiv. Denkov…

Germany’s airport security staff to ground flights in nationwide protests

09:16, 01.02.2024 - Security staff at some of Germany‘s biggest airports, including the global hub Frankfurt, walked off the job on Thursday, grounding flights and piling pain on Europe‘s largest economy, according to Reuters. The 24-hour strike, called by labour union Verdi, is the latest in a series of industrial actions…

Israel to face Gaza genocide charges at World Court

11:55, 11.01.2024 - Israel prepared to defend itself on Thursday at the top UN court against accusations of genocide in Gaza, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time publicly rebuffed calls by some right-wing ministers to permanently occupy the enclave, according to Reuters. As Israel’s war against Hamas…

Italy to put Africa development, AI at heart of its G7 presidency

10:10, 05.01.2024 - Supporting African development and tackling the dangers posed by artificial intelligence (AI) will be two key themes for Italy during its one-year presidency of the Group of Seven, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday, according to Reuters.  Speaking at a wide-ranging news conference,…

Euro zone business activity shrank again in Dec, pointing to recession

14:16, 04.01.2024 - The contraction in euro zone business activity continued at the end of 2023 due to a persistent downturn in the dominant services industry, a survey showed on Thursday, indicating the bloc’s economy was in recession, according to Reuters. HCOB’s Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), compiled by…

Finland to sign defence pact with US

14:25, 14.12.2023 - Finland will sign a defence cooperation agreement with the United States on Monday that will bring US soldiers and military material to aid in the Nordic nation’s defence, the Finnish government said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Finland became the NATO military alliance’s newest member earlier…

EU set for summit showdown on Ukraine with Hungary’s Orban

11:40, 14.12.2023 - European Union leaders head into a high-stakes summit for Ukraine on Thursday, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocking both the start of EU membership talks and 50 billion euros in financial aid for Kyiv, according to Reuters. The summit comes at a crucial time in Ukraine’s war against Russia’s…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: