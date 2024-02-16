Greece legalises same sex marriage in landmark change Greece‘s parliament approved a bill allowing same-sex civil marriage on Thursday, a landmark victory for supporters of LGBT rights that was greeted with cheers by onlookers in parliament and dozens gathered on the streets of Athens, according to Reuters. The law gives same-sex couples the right to wed and adopt children and comes after decades […] The post Greece legalises same sex marriage in landmark change appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

