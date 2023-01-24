Stiri Recomandate

Germany says decision on tanks could come soon

Publicat:
Germany says decision on tanks could come soon

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said is talking to allies about supplying Ukraine with Leopard battle tanks and could give the green light to ship them in the next few days, according to Bloomberg. Poland said it formally asked the government in Berlin for the necessary approval to send its German-built Leopards

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Germany and France push for huge spending to compete with US

09:55, 23.01.2023 - Germany and France warned that European businesses will need to unleash investments on a nearly unparalleled scale to keep from falling behind US and Chinese firms as countries revamp their economies to make them more climate-friendly, according to Bloomberg. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French…

Poland wants allies to send up to 100 tanks to support Ukraine

15:21, 18.01.2023 - Poland is working to convince European allies to send as many as 100 battle tanks to support Ukraine’s defense efforts against the Russian invasion, said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, according to Bloomberg. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that he’s in talks with allies over potentially…

German Defense Minister resigns amid Ukraine war backlash

13:00, 16.01.2023 - German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht on Monday tendered her resignation, amid scrutiny over Berlin’s response to the war in Ukraine, according to CNBC. “Today I asked the Chancellor to be released from the role of defence minister,” Lambrecht said in a statement, according to a CNBC translation.…

EU nations agree to unblock Ukraine aid, approve Hungary funds

10:36, 13.12.2022 - European Union countries reached a preliminary agreement to clear the way for Ukraine to receive crucial aid from the bloc after Hungary dropped its opposition in exchange for a graft-related reduction in financial penalties. The forint surged against the euro, according to Bloomberg. Hungary had been…

Poland will place German Patriot missiles on its territory

11:01, 07.12.2022 - Poland is preparing to deploy the German Patriot air defense system on its territory, after Berlin refused to place this system in Ukraine, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Twitter, according to Reuters. Germany last month offered Poland the Patriot system to help secure its airspace after…

NATO states race to contain fallout after missile hits Poland

10:45, 16.11.2022 - US President Joe Biden and key European leaders are urging caution after a missile struck a Polish village just over the border from Ukraine, as doubts grow over whether Russia was to blame and, if so, whether it had been an accident, according to Bloomberg. The attack, which killed two people at a…

French growth slows as Europe frets over recession

12:15, 28.10.2022 - Hopes that the euro zone can stave off a recession got a boost as Germany defied expectations by reporting another quarter of economic growth, though momentum slowed dramatically in France and Spain, according to Bloomberg.  Surging energy prices, record inflation and rising interest rates are weighing…

Germany to legalize purchase of up to 30 grams of cannabis

15:45, 26.10.2022 - Germany will permit adults to purchase and possess up to 30 grams (a little over 1 ounce) of cannabis for recreational use, as the ruling coalition fulfills a promise to legalize weed, according to Bloomberg.  Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s cabinet approved a proposal on Wednesday that will allow controlled…


