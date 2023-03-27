Germany braces for widespread transport strikes targeting rail and air travel

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO ȘTIREA TA: ACCIDENT RUTIER la intrarea în Alba Iulia dinspre Sebeș. Un autoturism a intrat într-un stâlp

VIDEO ȘTIREA TA: ACCIDENT RUTIER la intrarea în Alba Iulia dinspre Sebeș. Un autoturism a intrat într-un stâlp

VIDEO ȘTIREA TA: ACCIDENT RUTIER la intrarea în Alba Iulia dinspre Sebeș. Un autoturism a intrat într-un stâlp Un accident rutier a fost surpins de doi cititori alba24.ro,… [citeste mai departe]

De ce Moldova încă depinde de gazele rusești, chiar dacă spune că nu e așa

De ce Moldova încă depinde de gazele rusești, chiar dacă spune că nu e așa

Premierul Dorin Recean spune că „R. Moldova nu mai consumă gaze de la Gazprom”, iar ministrul Energiei, Victor Parlicov, afirmă că malul drept al Nistrului „nu mai are nevoie de gaze rusești”. Europa Liberă explică de ce Chișinăul depinde în… [citeste mai departe]

Producătorul suedez de baterii litiu-ion Northvolt discută atragerea unei finanţări de 5 miliarde de dolari

Producătorul suedez de baterii litiu-ion Northvolt discută atragerea unei finanţări de 5 miliarde de dolari

Compania negociază cu o serie de bănci pentru a atrage această sumă şi s-ar putea ajunge la un acord în acest an, a spus FT, citând persoane care au cunoştinţă de această problemă.… [citeste mai departe]

Elevii sustin probele din cadrul simularii examenului national de Bacalaureat, anul scolar 2022-2023.

Elevii sustin probele din cadrul simularii examenului national de Bacalaureat, anul scolar 2022-2023.

Luni, 27 martie, au inceput probele din cadrul simularii examenului national de Bacalaureat, anul scolar 2022 2023.Accesul elevilor in sali este permis pana la ora 8.30, iar probele au inceput la ora… [citeste mai departe]

Asociația Pro Infrastructură: Mitul constructorilor chinezi, spulberat în România

Asociația Pro Infrastructură: Mitul constructorilor chinezi, spulberat în România

Asociația Pro Infrastructură atrage atenția asupra lucrărilor de drumuri executate de constructori din China. ”Mitul constructorilor chinezi vitezomani, spulberat (și) în România. Din păcate, Sinohydro nu a rupt gura târgului pe Centura… [citeste mai departe]

La volan, deși i-a fost anulat dreptul de a conduce

La volan, deși i-a fost anulat dreptul de a conduce

Polițiștii de frontieră maramureșeni au depistat  pe raza localității Vadu Izei, județul Maramureș, un cetățean român, care conducea un autoturism marca Opel, deși acest drept i-a fost anulat. Vineri, 24 martie a.c., în jurul orei 23.00, polițiștii de frontieră din cadrul STPF Maramureș au oprit… [citeste mai departe]

Direcția 5, concert la Târgu Mureș

Direcția 5, concert la Târgu Mureș

Formația Direcția 5 va susține luni, 8 mai, de la ora 20.00, un concert în Sala mare a Palatului Culturii din Târgu Mureș. "Concertul face parte din Turneul Național 2023 Direcția 5 "Forever Love". Așteptăm cu mare emoție reîntâlnirea cu voi și ne bucurăm că putem fi acolo. Vom cânta cântecele noastre din perioada 1991-2022… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Negru: Reunirea sincronă, „Moscovia, moscal, moscălește” (1)

Nicolae Negru: Reunirea sincronă, „Moscovia, moscal, moscălește” (1)

Semne diacriticeIstoria ne cere socoteală: dacă ne-am unit la 27 martie 1918, de ce suntem separați azi, dacă a fost posibil atunci, ce ne împiedică să repetăm, cine sau ce stă în calea reUnirii Republicii Moldova cu România și ce fac guvernele noastre… [citeste mai departe]

Calvarul străzilor sparte din Oravița și Bocșa, spre final

Calvarul străzilor sparte din Oravița și Bocșa, spre final

ORAVIȚA, BOCȘA – Este vorba despre străzile sparte pentru proiectele de modernizare și extindere a rețelelor de apă și canalizare! Locuitorii orașelor Oravița și Bocșa au parte, de ani buni, de străzi sparte în numele apei și canalizării, care însă nu au mai fost duse la bun… [citeste mai departe]

Avertizare de vânt puternic în Maramureş. A fost emis Cod galben

Avertizare de vânt puternic în Maramureş. A fost emis Cod galben

Meteorologii ANM au emis mai multe avertizări Cod roșu, portocaliu și galben de vijelii și viscol. Aproape toată țara este vizată de avertizările meteo. La altitudini de peste 1800 m în Carpații Meridionali, va fi vânt puternic, cu rafale ce vor depăși 140 km/h. Avertizarea… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Germany braces for widespread transport strikes targeting rail and air travel

Publicat:
Germany braces for widespread transport strikes targeting rail and air travel

Transport staff across Germany are set to stage a major strike on Monday to push for wage hikes in the face of brisk inflation, as passengers brace for serious disruptions, according to France24. Workers at airports, ports, railways, buses and metro lines throughout much of Europe’s top economy are expected to heed a call by the Verdi […] The post Germany braces for widespread transport strikes targeting rail and air travel appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

French government fights to survive with 2 no-confidence motions

12:55, 20.03.2023 - France’s government is fighting for its survival on Monday against no-confidence motions filed by lawmakers who are furious that President Emmanuel Macron used special constitutional powers to force through an unpopular bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 without giving them a vote, according…

France’s Le Maire says EU must keep combustion-engine ban plan

12:05, 13.03.2023 - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the European Union must stick to a plan to ban new combustion-engine cars by 2035, pushing back against threats from Germany and Italy to block the change, according to Bloomberg. “We can’t say there is a climate emergency but retreat from the transition to…

Germany seeks to link all wind parks in North Sea

15:10, 27.02.2023 - The German government said Monday that it wants to set up a new power line network to connect its own offshore wind parks with those of its North Sea neighbors in order to eliminate bottlenecks in the European energy market, according to AP News. Governments in northwestern Europe are hoping that wind…

Ford to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe in shift to electric vehicle production

12:20, 14.02.2023 - Automaker Ford on Tuesday said it intends to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe over the next three years to adopt a “leaner” structure as it focuses on electric vehicle production, according to CNBC. The company plans to slash 2,300 jobs in production development and administration in Germany, 1,300 in the U.K.…

Germany, France see progress toward detente in US subsidy spat

10:46, 08.02.2023 - Germany and France’s economy chiefs said they made progress in talks in Washington to improve cooperation with the US on green subsidies and defuse tensions over accusations of unfair competition, Bloomberg reports. Germany’s Robert Habeck said after the meetings on Tuesday that the US and Europe will…

Germany’s Habeck optimistic that EU and U.S. can reduce trade tension

09:45, 06.02.2023 - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck expressed optimism before departing on a trip to the United States on Monday that a European Union trade dispute with Washington can be resolved soon, Reuters reports. Many EU leaders are worried the local content requirements of $369 billion of green subsidies…

Ford to cut up to 3,200 European jobs, union says, vowing to fight

10:55, 24.01.2023 - Ford Motor Co plans to cut up to 3,200 jobs across Europe and move some product development work to the United States, Germany’s IG Metall union said on Monday, vowing action that would disrupt the carmaker across the continent if the cuts go ahead, according to Reuters. Rising costs for electric vehicle…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 27 martie 2023
Bucuresti 5°C | 22°C
Iasi 2°C | 18°C
Cluj-Napoca 0°C | 14°C
Timisoara 1°C | 14°C
Constanta 7°C | 14°C
Brasov 0°C | 16°C
Baia Mare 1°C | 13°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 25 martie 2023
USD 4.5904
EUR 4.9255
CHF 4.9881
GBP 5.6013
CAD 3.3324
XAU 294.234
JPY 3.532
CNY 0.6674
AED 1.2499
AUD 3.0469
MDL 0.2437
BGN 2.5183

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec