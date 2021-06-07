Germany aims to remove national veto on EU foreign policy measures

Stiri Recomandate

Ministrul Mediului: “Trebuie să propunem măsuri de descurajare a înmatriculării ...

Fondurile europene reprezintă o șansă istorică pentru dezvoltarea infrastructurii din țară, în condițiile în care autoritățile de la Bruxelles au alocat sume uriașe pentru fiecare țară în parte.  În cazul României, fondurile… [citeste mai departe]

Prima școală din România, cu zero emisii de carbon, deschisă la Vernești, în urma parteneriatului cu Green Group

Școala Gimnazială ,,N.I.Jilinschi” din Vernești a devenit în week-end, prima școală din România care și-a neutralizat amprenta de carbon prin compensarea emisiilor… [citeste mai departe]

Radu Vâlcan își face griji pentru soția lui, înainte ca ea să nască. „Are niște complicații la coloană”

Adela Popescu, în vârstă de 34 de ani și Radu Vâlcan, învârstă de 44 de ani, vor deveni părinți pentru a treia oară. Cei doi mai au doibăieți, pe Alexandru, de 4 ani… [citeste mai departe]

Vești bune! Festivalul Untold se va ține în septembrie

Ediția de anul acesta a festivalului Untold va avea loc în septembrie, la Cluj-Napoca. Festivalul UNTOLD va avea loc în perioada 9-12 septembrie, la Cluj-Napoca. „Anunţul mult aşteptat de fani este oficial! Sute de mii de oameni, din întreaga lume, se vor bucura din nou 4 zile şi 4 nopţi… [citeste mai departe]

Slovacia a început vaccinarea cu Sputnik V. Deși are 200.000 de doze disponibile, doar 5.000 de slovaci s-au înregistrat

Slovacia a început, luni, administrarea vaccinului rusesc anti-Covid Sputnik V, al doilea stat-membru UE, după Ungaria, care administrează populației acest… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Ce semnifică moțul unei tomate: stimulare chimică sau trăsătura unui hibrid bulgăresc?

Din ce în ce mai mulți clienți din piețe evită să cumpere tomate țuguiate, convinși că moțul ar fi un indiciu al stimulării plantei cu chimicale, pentru coacere rapidă. Au dreptate doar pe jumătate, spun… [citeste mai departe]

Miliardarul Jeff Bezos, fondatorul Amazon, va zbura în spaţiu în luna iulie

Miliardarul american Jeff Bezos, fondatorul grupului Amazon, a anunţat luni că el, fratele lui - Mark - şi câştigătorul unei licitaţii se vor afla la bordul rachetei construite de compania sa Blue Origin care va realiza primul ei zbor în spaţiu… [citeste mai departe]

Cel mai rapid mod prin care poți găti ciorba de burta. E un secret bine păstrat al bucătarilor

În restaurante sau localuri în care se servește masa, timpul este foarte important, așa că orice scurtătură contează enorm pentru bucătari și pentru succesul unei afaceri. Cel mai rapid mod prin care poți… [citeste mai departe]

O șoferiță din Baia Mare a rupt un stâlp - FOTO

Un accident grav de circulație s-a produs pe Drumul Național 17, pe raza localității Mijlocenii Bârgăului.La locul accidentului, polițiștii au identificat un autoturism condus de o femeie de 20 de ani din Baia-Mare, care a părăsit partea carosabilă, intrând în coliziune cu un stâlp de electricitate.Șoferița… [citeste mai departe]

Profesorii SuperTeach: Sistemul suntem noi, iar educația poate fi transformată din interior. Diferența dintre dascăli constă în calitatea relațiilor pe care le au cu elevii, nu în materia predată

Teodora… [citeste mai departe]


Germany aims to remove national veto on EU foreign policy measures

Publicat:
Germany aims to remove national veto on EU foreign policy measures

Germany‘s said on Monday that the should abolish the right of individual member states to veto foreign policy measures as the 27-nation bloc could not allow itself to be “held hostage,” according to Reuters.  His comments, which came days after a more junior official criticised Hungary by name, reflect growing frustration […] The post Germany aims to remove national veto on EU foreign policy measures appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

