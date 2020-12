Coronavirus latest/ Bucharest sees most new cases - 1,178

The areas with most newly confirmed cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 against the last report are Bucharest with 1,178, followed by the counties of Cluj - 317, Ilfov - 257, Timis - 234 and Constanta - 221, according to data released on Thursday by the Strategic Communication Group, as… [citeste mai departe]