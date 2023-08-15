German minister cancels Australia trip after second plane glitch

Stiri Recomandate

Europa are nevoie de bogați, așa că programele de tip vize de aur continuă chiar dacă sunt voci care se opun (Bloomberg)

Programele lansate de mai multe state europene care acordă cetăţenia în schimbul unor investiţii funcţionează în continuare, în ciuda apelurilor politicienilor… [citeste mai departe]

Știri Constanta: Vantul ii face pe turistii de pe plajele din Eforie si Costinesti sa plece (FOTO+VIDEO)

Din cauza alertei de cod galben de vant pe teritoriul judetului Constanta emise de ANM astazi, 15 august 2023, si a vantului puternic care sufla pe litoralul romanesc, turistii de pe plajele… [citeste mai departe]

Cum a reușit un escroc condamnat la 30 de ani de închisoare să continue să înșele oameni, de după gratii. Percheziții direct în celulă

Un bărbat din Neamț este acuzat că a înșelat peste 120 de persoane prin metoda "Accidentul". Cele mai multe din… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Univers paralel în Ucraina: bogații în cluburi în timp ce săracii mor pe front. Mesajul lui Zelenski pentru ucrainenii care au „uitat” că țara e în război

Tot mai multe imagini cu ucrainenii bogați care petrec… [citeste mai departe]

Trei persoane, duse la spital după ce autoturismul în care se aflau a plonjat în apele unui pârâu

Un autoturism în care se aflau patru persoane a căzut, marţi, în apele pârâului Gălăoaia din judeţul Mureş, după ce şoferul a pierdut controlul asupra direcţiei de mers. Trei dintre ocupanţi au fost… [citeste mai departe]

Cornel Cătoi de la USAMV se vrea nemuritor pe funcție. Rectorul așteaptă cu brațele deschise noua Lege a educației

Rectorul USAMV, Cornel Cătoi, se află în pragul de a deveni unul dintre cei mai longevivi lideri universitari din țară. Cu mandate suficiente acumulate până în… [citeste mai departe]

Poliţiştii au intervenit în ultimele 24 de ore la 67 de sesizări primite prin serviciul 112 şi au reţinut permisele de conducere în cazul a 9 şoferi

Poliţiştii au intervenit în ultimele 24 de ore la 67 de sesizări ale cetăţenilor primite… [citeste mai departe]

Daniel Niculae le răspunde fanilor care l-au înjurat la meciul Rapid – Petrolul. „Lucrurile nu sunt în ordine”. De ce nu își dă demisia

Daniel Niculae a fost reconfirmat în funcția de președinte al clubului Rapid, de acționarul Dan Șucu, dar… [citeste mai departe]

Cum s-a sarbatorit pe faleza Dunarii? Ziua Marinei Romane coincide cu Zilele municipiului Tulcea

Ziua Marinei Romane a fost marcata si la Tulcea pe falezei Dunarii care poarta de anul trecut, numele marelui campion, Ivan Patzaichin.Evenimentele au avut in centrul lor ceremonialul ridicarii pavilionului,… [citeste mai departe]

Accident in Mures: UPDATE. O masina a plonjat in albia paraului Galaoaia (FOTO)

UPDATE Cele trei persoane cu cod galben au fost transportate la Unitatea de Primiri Urgente din Targu Mures pentru a fi supuse investigatiilor medicale suplimentare. Decizia de a le transporta la UPU Targu Mures a fost luata in vederea asigurarii… [citeste mai departe]


German minister cancels Australia trip after second plane glitch

Publicat:
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has abandoned a week-long trip to Australia, and Fiji after her government Airbus A340 was twice forced to return to due to a technical fault, according to Bloomberg. A malfunction meant the wing flaps on the aircraft — which is more than two decades old and […] The post German minister cancels Australia trip after second plane glitch appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Wheat rises after Ukraine attacks threaten Black Sea exports

14:15, 07.08.2023 - Wheat extended gains after Ukraine used sea drones to cripple a Russian naval vessel and an oil tanker over the weekend, posing a risk for a key export route for Russian commodities through the Black Sea, according to Bloomberg. Top wheat shipper Russia moves most of its grain through the waterway.…

Oil steadies after biggest monthly advance since early 2022

10:36, 01.08.2023 - Oil edged lower after capping the biggest monthly advance since early 2022 as indications that the rapid ascent may be due for a pause countered signs of a tighter global crude market, according to Bloomberg. West Texas Intermediate fell toward $81 a barrel after surging 16% last month. The gains in…

Eurozone returns to growth while core inflation remains strong

13:15, 31.07.2023 - The euro-area economy returned to growth while underlying inflation pressures persisted, supporting early arguments for the European Central Bank to raise interest rates again, according to Bloomberg. Second-quarter gross domestic product advanced by 0.3% from the previous three months after shrinking…

German defense minister cancels Iraq trip on security concerns

10:45, 24.07.2023 - German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius canceled a trip to Iraq at the last minute, citing security risks in the country after unrest over perceived anti-Muslim demonstrations in Sweden intensified, according to Bloomberg. The highly unusual move came on Sunday with the plane carrying the minister and…

Amsterdam to ban cruise ships in bid to cut tourism, pollution

11:55, 21.07.2023 - Amsterdam voted to ban cruise ships in an effort to cut back on the inflow of tourists and reduce pollution from the giant vessels, according to Bloomberg. The Dutch capital’s council voted on Thursday to restrict the jumbo ships from docking in the city and aims to close its central cruise-ship terminal,…

Dutch Premier Rutte to leave politics after cabinet collapse

13:40, 10.07.2023 - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced that he is leaving politics after his coalition government collapsed amid infighting over migration policy, according to Bloomberg. Addressing Dutch lawmakers in The Hague on Monday, Rutte said that he is stepping down as leader of his party after 13 years in…

Russia pledges to reduce oil exports in August after Saudi extends voluntary cut

14:15, 03.07.2023 - Russia plans to cut crude export flows next month in an effort to keep the global market balanced, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Bloomberg reports. The statement came shortly after Saudi Arabia, a key ally of Russia in the OPEC+ group, said it will extend its voluntary production…

Oil holds decline as investors digest Moscow’s message on OPEC+

09:15, 26.05.2023 - Oil was steady after falling more than 3% on Thursday as Russia suggested OPEC+ wasn’t likely to change production levels at its next meeting, and investors tracked talks to avoid a catastrophic US default, according to Bloomberg. West Texas Intermediate traded below $72 a barrel after Thursday’s tumble…


