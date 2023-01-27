German finance ministry firmly rejects new EU common debt

Stiri Recomandate

Comunicat de presă „PNRR: Fonduri pentru România modernă și reformată!” – orașul Zlatna anunță începerea proiectului „Implementare sistem inteligent de management urban în oraș Zlatna, județ Alba”

Comunicat de presă „PNRR: Fonduri pentru România modernă și reformată!” – orașul Zlatna anunță începerea proiectului „Implementare sistem inteligent de management urban în oraș Zlatna, județ Alba”

Comunicat… [citeste mai departe]

Secretar de stat în Ministerul Finanțelor: Vor fi creșteri de taxe, dar nu știu dacă în acest an

Secretar de stat în Ministerul Finanțelor: Vor fi creșteri de taxe, dar nu știu dacă în acest an

Autoritățile ar putea să crească taxele în perioada următoare, fiind vorba despre eliminarea anumitor cote reduse de TVA sau a unor scutiri de impozite și contribuții pe diferite sectoare. Anunțul… [citeste mai departe]

Moneda din anii ’90 care se vinde cu 7.000 de lei pe internet. E din România, mulţi o vor pentru colecţie

Moneda din anii ’90 care se vinde cu 7.000 de lei pe internet. E din România, mulţi o vor pentru colecţie

O monedă din anii ’90 se vinde acum cu 7.000 de lei pe internet. Cu siguranță colecționarii profesioniști sau pasionații de monede sunt extrem de fericiți de anunțul care a ajuns în… [citeste mai departe]

Weekend de iarnă: aproape jumătate de țară, sub avertizări meteo de viscol, ninsori abundente și lapoviță, până duminică dimineața

Weekend de iarnă: aproape jumătate de țară, sub avertizări meteo de viscol, ninsori abundente și lapoviță, până duminică dimineața

Meteorologii au emis, vineri dimineață, avertizări de Cod portocaliu și Cod galben de viscol, ninsori abundente și lapoviță… [citeste mai departe]

DOC. De două ori respins de CSP, ex-procurorul general interimar, Dumitru Robu, lăsat „baltă” și de CSJ

DOC. De două ori respins de CSP, ex-procurorul general interimar, Dumitru Robu, lăsat „baltă” și de CSJ

Colegiul civil, comercial și de contencios administrativ al Curții Supreme de Justiție a respins recursul depus de Procuratura Generală (PG) împotriva Consiliului Superior al Procurorilor… [citeste mai departe]

Șeful AIEA a atins coarda sensibilă a rușilor: O provocare! Înainte de a furniza astfel de informaţii trebuie să le verificaţi

Șeful AIEA a atins coarda sensibilă a rușilor: O provocare! Înainte de a furniza astfel de informaţii trebuie să le verificaţi

Agenţia Internaţională pentru Energie Atomică (AIEA), organism de supraveghere nucleară al ONU, a informat joi despre producerea de noi… [citeste mai departe]

„Agnes, aleasa lui Dumnezeu”, în premieră la Teatrul Nottara

„Agnes, aleasa lui Dumnezeu”, în premieră la Teatrul Nottara

Teatrul Nottara anunță premiera oficială a spectacolului „Agnes, aleasa lui Dumnezeu” de John Pielmeier, care va avea loc sâmbătă, 28 ianuarie și duminică, 29 ianuarie 2023, de la orele 19:30, la Sala „George Constantin”. [citeste mai departe]

IGPR Infotrafic: Situatia traficului la 09:45

IGPR Infotrafic: Situatia traficului la 09:45

Centrul INFOTRAFIC din Inspectoratul General al Politiei Romane informeaza ca, la aceasta ora, se circula ingreunat, in conditii de iarna pe DN 7 Pitesti ndash; Ramnicu Valcea, unde la km 146, in zona localitatii Moraresti, judetul Arges, un autotren a derapat in aceasta dimineata si blocheaza deplasarea pe o… [citeste mai departe]

Ce zone din Constanta nu au apa calda si caldura

Ce zone din Constanta nu au apa calda si caldura

Din cauza unor avarii aparute pe reteaua de transport amplasata pe str. Chiliei si Moldovei nu se poate asigura deocamdata energie termica pentru prepararea apei calde de consum si a incalzirii fiind afectate zonele Capitol si parte din zona Tomis II.Echipele de interventie ale societatii Termoficare Constanta… [citeste mai departe]

Echipa lui Cristiano Ronaldo, eliminată în semifinalele Supercupei Arabiei Saudite

Echipa lui Cristiano Ronaldo, eliminată în semifinalele Supercupei Arabiei Saudite

Echipa starului portughez Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr, a fost eliminată în semifinalele Supercupei Arabiei Saudite la fotbal, fiind învinsă cu scorul de 3-1 de formaţia Al-Ittihad, într-o partidă disputată joi la Riad, informează Reuters,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

German finance ministry firmly rejects new EU common debt

Publicat:
German finance ministry firmly rejects new EU common debt

Germany‘s finance ministry firmly rejected proposals on new joint debt on Thursday, saying such a move, backed by France and European Council President Charles Michel, was not needed and would send a wrong signal to markets, according to Reuters. “In times of rising interest rates and high inflation, the must send […] The post German finance ministry firmly rejects new EU common debt appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU wants to send more people back to Africa, Middle East, Asia

12:15, 26.01.2023 - European Union migration ministers meet on Thursday to discuss visa restrictions and better coordination inside the bloc to be able to send more people with no right to asylum in Europe back to their home countries including Iraq, according to Reuters. Three years after the 27-nation EU agreed to restrict…

Russia launches air attacks on Ukraine after Germany, U.S. agree to send tanks

10:50, 26.01.2023 - Ukraine declared an air raid alert over the whole country early on Thursday and senior officials said air defences units were shooting down incoming Russian missiles, while fighting also intensified in Bakhmut in the east, according to Reuters. The attacks come after the United States and Germany announced…

France hit by nationwide strike as unions fight Macron’s pension reform

10:45, 19.01.2023 - Trains ground to a halt in France on Thursday, schools were shut and refinery shipments blocked as workers walked off their jobs in an attempt to derail the government’s plans to raise the retirement age by two years to 64, according to Reuters. The nationwide day of strikes and protests is a major…

More than half of German companies report labour shortages

12:46, 12.01.2023 - More than half of Germany‘s companies are struggling to fill vacancies due to a lack of skilled workers, the German Chambers of Commerce and Industry (DIHK) said on Thursday, in the latest sign of growth headwinds belabouring Europe‘s largest economy, according to Reuters.  The proportion of companies…

Germany nationalizes gas supplier Uniper after EU approval

11:16, 22.12.2022 - The German government stated on Thursday that it has nationalized energy company Uniper after the European Union gave its blessing for it to rescue the gas supplier, according to AP News. The government announced its plan to nationalize Uniper in September, expanding state intervention in the energy…

EU tentatively agrees $60 price cap on Russian seaborne oil

11:55, 02.12.2022 - European Union governments tentatively agreed on Thursday on a $60 a barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil – an idea of the Group of Seven (G7) nations – with an adjustment mechanism to keep the cap at 5% below the market price, according to diplomats, according to Reuters.. The agreement still needs…

Germany’s Scholz calls for closer EU trade ties with Southeast Asia

11:16, 14.11.2022 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the European Union should expand its cooperation with Southeast Asian nations (ASEAN), saying it was crucial to deepen ties in the face of the war in Ukraine, addressing a meeting of business leaders in Singapore on Monday, according to Reuters. Scholz stated that…

China says US has ‘no right’ to interfere in Hamburg port deal

11:40, 03.11.2022 - The U.S. has “no right” to interfere in Chinese cooperation with Germany, the foreign ministry said on Thursday, after Washington “strongly suggested” that Beijing would not get a controlling stake in a contested deal regarding Hamburg’s port terminal, Reuters reports.  U.S. interference is symptomatic…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 27 ianuarie 2023
Bucuresti -1°C | 2°C
Iasi -3°C | 3°C
Cluj-Napoca -1°C | 4°C
Timisoara -1°C | 4°C
Constanta 5°C | 10°C
Brasov -3°C | 4°C
Baia Mare 0°C | 7°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 26 ianuarie 2023
USD 4.4803
EUR 4.8858
CHF 4.8787
GBP 5.552
CAD 3.347
XAU 279.07
JPY 3.4552
CNY 0.6604
AED 1.2198
AUD 3.1889
MDL 0.2384
BGN 2.498

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec