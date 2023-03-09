Georgian ruling party withdraws ‘foreign agents’ bill after two nights of protest

Stiri Recomandate

PSD vrea să ofere femeilor mai multă putere în plan administrativ

O delegație formată din mai multe femei din cadrul PSD Suceava a fost prezentă miercuri, 8 martie, la Palatul Parlamentului din București. Cristina Airinei, președinte OFSD Rădăuți, Adelina Paiu, președinte OFSD Municipală Suceava, Maria Pleșca, primar Voitinel, Violeta… [citeste mai departe]

UPDATE: Trei autoturisme implicate intr-un accident rutier la iesire din Eforie Sud catre Tuzla

Un accident rutier a avut loc pe DN39 Constanta Mangalia, la iesire din Eforie Sud catre Tuzla.Potrivit ISU Dobrogea, trei autoturisme au fost implicate.Din primele informatii o persoana a fost ranita, victima… [citeste mai departe]

Reacția lui Mircea Badea după ce Selly a spus că el cheltuie între 10.000 și 20.000 de euro pe lună: „Dar cât mănâncă? Cât plătește chirie?”

Mircea Badea a făcut declarații în emisiunea lui de la Antena 3 despre Selly, care a dezvăluit… [citeste mai departe]

Cel mai mare târg de recrutare din domeniul IT are loc în acest weekend, în București

Cel mai mare târg de recrutare din domeniul IT are loc în acest weekend, în Capitală, la Palatul Parlamentului. La el participă peste 70 de companii de succes din domeniul tehnologiei și ingineriei, atât din România, cât și… [citeste mai departe]

Copiii de la Centrul Educațional de Zi ,,Sfântul Nicolae”  Alba Iulia au sărbătorit Ziua Mamei

Marți, 07.03.2023, cu prilejul zilei de 8 Martie, copiii din Centrul Educațional de Zi ,,Sf. Nicolae” au pregătit un program de cântece și poezii pentru mămici și bunici. Evenimentul din această zi… [citeste mai departe]

Dotare de ultimă generație la Spitalul de Boli Infecțioase: examinare imagistică la plămâni în doar 6 secunde

Un examen imagistic de plămân se poate face în doar 6 secunde cu noul computer tomograf care a intrat în dotarea Laboratorului de Radiologie şi Imagistică al Spitalului… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 76.000 de persoane au intrat miercuri în România, dintre care aproape 7.300 de ucraineni

Inspectoratul General al Poliţiei de Frontieră informează că miercuri au intrat în România, prin punctele de la graniţă, 76.100 de persoane, dintre care 7.282 de cetăţeni ucraineni. Fii la curent cu cele mai… [citeste mai departe]

Brazilia: O femeie a fost ucisă la fiecare şase ore în 2022. Preşedintele Lula da Silva a anunţat măsuri de combatere a acestei violenţe intolerabile

Peste 1.400 de feminicide au fost înregistrate în Brazilia anul trecut, unul la şase ore,… [citeste mai departe]

Ediția a V-a a Taberei Internaționale de la Oașa. Detalii despre înscrieri, în articol!

Arhiepiscopia Ortodoxă Română a Alba Iuliei și Mănăstirea Oașa organizează, în perioada 19-27 iulie 2023, ediția a V-a a Taberei Internaționale de la Oașa, în cadrul căreia sunt așteptați tinerii români din diaspora,… [citeste mai departe]

5 tipuri de corpuri de iluminat din care să alegi pentru designul modern

sursa foto: https://pixabay.com/photos/lights-decoration-hanging-1867437/  Amenajarea unei clădiri în stil modern nu poate trece cu vederea aspectul esenţial al corpurilor de iluminat. Lumina artificială dintr-o cameră trebuie să fie adecvată activităţii… [citeste mai departe]


Georgian ruling party withdraws ‘foreign agents’ bill after two nights of protest

Publicat:
Georgia‘s ruling party said on Thursday it was dropping a bill on “foreign agentsafter two nights of violent protests against what opponents said was a Russian-inspired authoritarian shift that imperilled hopes of the country joining the , according to Reuters. ruling party said in a statement it would “unconditionally withdraw […] The post Georgian ruling party withdrawsforeign agents’ bill after two nights of protest appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy thanks EU for help, set to press leaders for jets

14:00, 09.02.2023 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the European Union and its citizens on Thursday for the help Ukraine has been receiving to defend itself against the Russian invasion, before joining a summit of the bloc’s leaders to ask for more weapons, according to Reuters. Having won promises of Western…

Hungary to veto EU nuclear sanctions against Russia

13:30, 27.01.2023 - Hungary will veto any European Union sanctions against Russia affecting nuclear energy, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday, according to Reuters. Ukraine has called on the 27-nation EU to include Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom in sanctions but Hungary, which has a Russian-built…

EU wants to send more people back to Africa, Middle East, Asia

12:15, 26.01.2023 - European Union migration ministers meet on Thursday to discuss visa restrictions and better coordination inside the bloc to be able to send more people with no right to asylum in Europe back to their home countries including Iraq, according to Reuters. Three years after the 27-nation EU agreed to restrict…

Russia launches air attacks on Ukraine after Germany, U.S. agree to send tanks

10:50, 26.01.2023 - Ukraine declared an air raid alert over the whole country early on Thursday and senior officials said air defences units were shooting down incoming Russian missiles, while fighting also intensified in Bakhmut in the east, according to Reuters. The attacks come after the United States and Germany announced…

EU says it cannot brand Iran’s Guards as terror group before court ruling

11:35, 23.01.2023 - The European Union cannot list Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist entity until an EU court has determined that they are, the European Union’s foreign policy chief said on Monday, according to Reuters.  EU foreign ministers are however set to add 37 names to the bloc’s list of people and entities…

Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that implement price cap

21:46, 27.12.2022 - President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered Russia‘s long-awaited response to a Western price cap, signing a decree that bans the supply of crude oil and oil products from February 1 for five months to nations that abide by the cap, according to Reuters. The Group of Seven major powers, the European…

Germany nationalizes gas supplier Uniper after EU approval

11:16, 22.12.2022 - The German government stated on Thursday that it has nationalized energy company Uniper after the European Union gave its blessing for it to rescue the gas supplier, according to AP News. The government announced its plan to nationalize Uniper in September, expanding state intervention in the energy…

EU leaders head for tussle over rescue plans for industry

10:51, 15.12.2022 - European Union leaders will argue on Thursday over how to prop up their countries’ industries, which have been whacked by soaring energy prices since the outbreak of war in Ukraine and now face the threat of subsidy-fuelled U.S. competition, according to Reuters. Poorer EU countries want a coordinated…


