Gas explosion and fire at highway construction site in Romania kills 4 and injures 5

CET Hidrocarburi: „Încep probele de etanșeitate la rețeaua de încălzire”

Comunicat. SC CET Hidrocarburi SA anunţă utilizatorii racordaţi la sistemul centralizat de termoficare al Municipiului Arad, începerea probelor de etanşeitate pe reţelele de termoficare secundar... The post CET Hidrocarburi: „Încep probele… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul american a reluat distribuirea testelor gratuite COVID-19 pentru combaterea pandemiei de coronavirus

Departamentul american pentru Sănătate şi Servicii Umane (HHS) a anunţat miercuri că va începe să distribuie din nou teste COVID-19 în regim de gratuitate către populaţia din întreaga… [citeste mai departe]

Vlad Pascu, îndemnat de mamă să-i toarne pe copiii de bani gata de la Vama Veche cu care s-a drogat: „Fiecare trage pentru el“

În interceptările DIICOT, Miruna Pascu îl sfătuiește pe Vlad, la un moment dat, să facă denunțuri împotriva tinerilor din familiile de… [citeste mai departe]

Incident șocant în Capitală. Un bărbat și-a aruncat câinele de la balcon, după o ceartă cu soția

Un bărbat din Capitală este cercetat, sub control judiciar, după ce și-a aruncat câinele de la balconul apartamentului, situat la etajul cinci al unui bloc din Sectorul 2. Animalul a murit în… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Sanatatii refuza sa-l primeasca in audienta pe presedintele USR Constanta! Anuntul lui Stelian Ion

Presedintele USR Constanta, deputatul Stelian Ion a cerut o audienta la ministrul Sanatatii, Alexandru Rafila pentru a discuta despre serviciul de ambulanta din Constanta si despre pierderea… [citeste mai departe]

OMV Petrom investește peste 1,5 milioane de lei în susținerea învățământului dual din România în 2023

OMV Petrom a alocat 1,5 milioane lei în 2023 pentru a pregăti noi generaţii de profesionişti în domeniul energiei iar aproximativ 100 de elevi vor beneficia de burse individuale… [citeste mai departe]

„Vremuri grele”, dar nu prea! Câtă dreptate are acest preot!

Preotul Mihai Aldea a făcut o radiografie a omului modern raportat la greutățile întâmpinate de înaintașii săi, arătând că ne plângem de milă în condițiile în care avem „o grămadă de sclavi mecanici în casă”. „Vremuri grele erau în vremea invaziilor turceşti, ruseşti… [citeste mai departe]

Liga Naţională de Rugby, etapa a şasea: CSM Constanţa împinge grămada contra Galaţiului

Într-o partidă contând pentru etapa a şasea din Liga Naţională de Rugby, Grupa B, sâmbătă, 23 septembrie, de la ora 9.45, pe stadionul „Flacăra” din Năvodari, se vor întâlni echipele CSM Constanţa şi CSM Galaţi.… [citeste mai departe]

PSD Iași: ”Susținem construirea Institutului de Boli Cardiovasculare de la Miroslava”

Alexandru Rafila, ministrul Sănătății a afirmat ieri că Partidul Social Democrat susține construcția Institutului de Boli Cardiovasculare (IBCV) de la Miroslava, dimensionat însă, nevoilor pacienților din Moldova. [citeste mai departe]

Peste 80% dintre angajaţi ar accepta un salariu mai mic dacă ar fi mai fericiţi la job(studiu)

Puţin peste un sfert dintre angajaţii din sectorul IT (27%) susţin că au o relaţie sănătoasă cu munca, iar 83% afirmă că sunt dispuşi să câştige mai puţin cu condiţia să fie mai fericiţi la locul de muncă,… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
A gas explosion at a highway construction site in Romania early Thursday killed four people and injured five, emergency authorities said, according to AP News. The blast happened around 1 a.m. near the eastern town of Calimanesti, said the emergency office in a statement. It was caused by the “cracking of a gas transport main […] The post Gas explosion and fire at highway construction site in Romania kills 4 and injures 5 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

10:31, 08.09.2023 - Europe is making itself stronger against Russian attempts to weaponize energy by switching to clean sources faster, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Kerry also said countries like Romania and Bulgaria could use natural gas in their transition…

16:35, 30.08.2023 - Superluna plina albastra este fenomen foarte rar, care va fi vizibil noaptea aceasta in toata lumea. Combinatia acestor doua fenomene este extrem de rara; acestea apar doar la fiecare 10 sau 20 de ani. Luna albastra poate fi vazuta cand se inregistreaza de doua ori fenomenul de luna plina intr-o singura…

10:35, 28.08.2023 - Two people died, and 56 were injured after two powerful explosions occurred on Saturday afternoon at an LPG station in southern Romania, which was still in use despite lacking a fire safety licence and being officially closed, according to Euractiv. Among those injured were 39 firefighters, two gendarmes…

10:25, 18.08.2023 - Salvamontistii din Maramures au intervenit, joi noapte, pentru recuperarea a patru barbati, cetateni ucraineni, care s-au ratacit in Muntii Maramuresului. Primele date arata ca ei ar fi trecut ilegal frontiera cu Romania si, dupa ce au intrat in tara, ar fi sunat la 112. Cei patru barbati sunt tineri…

09:50, 15.08.2023 - A massive explosion at a gas station in Russia’s southern republic of Dagestan killed 27 people and injured more than 100, local officials said Tuesday, according to AP News. Three of those killed were children, Dagestan’s governor Sergei Melikov said. The explosion took place Monday night on the outskirts…

19:20, 07.08.2023 - Curtea Constituționala a Romaniei a explicat motivul pentru care a respins proiectul prin care pensiile speciale urmau sa fie reformate, deși autoritațile din Romania au specificat ca, in elaborarea lui, s-au consultat cu Banca Mondiala. Judecatorii atenționeaza ca factorii implicați nu au fost consultați…

16:55, 03.08.2023 - Romania said on Thursday it will clear customs for up to 30 ships waiting to enter Romania from Ukrainian ports on the Danube River over the next two days, a sign that trade has not halted despite a Russian attack on Ukraine‘s main river port, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top…

10:35, 07.07.2023 - Romania is considering opening a regional training hub for F-16 fighter jet pilots which would ultimately be available to its NATO allies and partners, including Ukraine, the country’s supreme defence council (CSAT) said on Thursday, according to Reuters.  Romania, both a European Union and NATO member,…


