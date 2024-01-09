Gabriel Attal becomes France’s youngest PM as Macron seeks resetPublicat:
French President Emmanuel Macron appointed 34-year-old Education Minister Gabriel Attal as his new prime minister on Tuesday, seeking to breathe new life into his second mandate ahead of European parliament elections, according to Reuters. The move will not necessarily lead to any major political shift, but signals a desire for Macron to try to move beyond […] The post Gabriel Attal becomes France’s youngest PM as Macron seeks reset appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
