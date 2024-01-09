Gabriel Attal becomes France’s youngest PM as Macron seeks reset

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- France, Germany, Britain and the United States on Thursday condemned an increase by Iran in the production rate of highly enriched uranium of up to 60% purity, close to the level used for nuclear weapons fuel, according to Reuters. In a joint statement, the allies made no mention of any consequences…

- European Union finance chiefs are close to reaching a deal this week to revamp the bloc’s fiscal rules ahead of a self-imposed year-end deadline, according to Laurence Boone, France’s minister for European affairs, according to Bloomberg. “Progress has been quite impressive,” she told Bloomberg Television…

- France will ban smoking on all beaches, in public parks, forests and some other public areas as part of a national anti-tobacco plan presented by the health minister on Tuesday, according to AP News. Tobacco products cause 75,000 avoidable deaths a year in France, Minister of Health and Prevention Aurelien…

- The top European Union court ruled on Tuesday that public authorities in member states can prohibit employees from wearing signs of religious belief, such as an Islamic head scarf, in the latest decision on an issue that has divided Europe for years, according to Reuters. The case came to the Court…

- Airfares in Europe are “rising way above inflation,” Airports Council International (ACI) Europe said on Tuesday, rebutting statements from airline lobby group IATA, according to Reuters. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) – which represents some 300 airlines including Lufthansa and…

- Russia on Tuesday formally withdrew from a landmark security treaty which limited key categories of conventional armed forces, blaming the United States for undermining post-Cold War security with the enlargement of the NATO military alliance, according to Reuters. The 1990 Treaty on Conventional Armed…

- A stand-off between France and Germany over the future competitiveness of their industries will be the central point of discussion when EU energy ministers meet in Luxembourg on Tuesday, EU diplomats said, according to Reuters. The European Commission proposed an overhaul of rules governing the bloc’s…

- NATO will discuss damage to a gas pipeline and data cable running between member states Finland and Estonia, and will mount a “determined” response if a deliberate attack is proven, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Damage to the Balticconnector pipeline…