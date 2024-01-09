Gabriel Attal becomes France’s youngest PM as Macron seeks reset

Stiri Recomandate

Ministrul austriac al finantelor Magnus Brunner a ramas fara permis de conducere pentru depasirea vitezei

Ministrul austriac al finantelor Magnus Brunner a ramas fara permis de conducere pentru depasirea vitezei

Ministrul austriac al finantelor Magnus Brunner a fost lasat pentru 30 de zile fara permisul de conducere auto din cauza conducerii automobilului de serviciu cu o viteza mult peste limita legala… [citeste mai departe]

Oamenii de știință australieni susțin că au inventat prăjitura care îmbunătățește sănătatea creierului

Oamenii de știință australieni susțin că au inventat prăjitura care îmbunătățește sănătatea creierului

Oamenii de știință de la Universitatea New South Wales din Sidney în colaborare cu un patiser au inventat o prăjitură care ar putea îmbunătăți sănătatea creierului. Supranumită… [citeste mai departe]

Campanie nationala de informare destinata constientizarii victimizarii in domeniul drogurilor, traficului de persoane si criminalitatii

Campanie nationala de informare destinata constientizarii victimizarii in domeniul drogurilor, traficului de persoane si criminalitatii

Ministerul Afacerilor Interne si Ministerul Familiei, Tineretului si Egalitatii de Sanse au lansat prima campanie nationala de informare… [citeste mai departe]

Unele femei o să tresară: celebrul Jason Momoa divorțează / Motivele invocate

Unele femei o să tresară: celebrul Jason Momoa divorțează / Motivele invocate

Unele femei o să tresară: celebrul Jason Momoa divorțează / Motivele invocateLisa Bonet a cerut divorțul de Jason Momoa la 18 ani după ce cei doi actori au devenit un cuplu, informează AP.Bonet, în vârstă de 56 de ani, al cărei nume legal… [citeste mai departe]

Tragedie la Timișoara! Mamă și fiu, găsiți morți în locuință

Tragedie la Timișoara! Mamă și fiu, găsiți morți în locuință

Marți după-amiaza, două persoane, o femeie în vârstă de 49 de ani și fiul acesteia în vârstă de 24 de ani, au fost descoperite decedate în apartamentul lor din Timișoara. Medicii legiști nu au identificat urme de violență pe corpurile victimelor, iar poliția a deschis… [citeste mai departe]

Deputatul Brian Cristian: USR Baia Mare cheamă Curtea de Conturi să verifice bugetul Municipiului Baia Mare

Deputatul Brian Cristian: USR Baia Mare cheamă Curtea de Conturi să verifice bugetul Municipiului Baia Mare

USR Baia Mare, prin deputatul și președintele local Brian Cristian, a sesizat Curtea de Conturi privind nereguli în cheltuirea fondurilor publice alocate pentru sport în Municipiul Baia… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Ciolacu: Sunt pregătit să lucrez împreună cu noul premier al Franței pentru a consolida parteneriatul strategic

Marcel Ciolacu: Sunt pregătit să lucrez împreună cu noul premier al Franței pentru a consolida parteneriatul strategic

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu l-a felicitat pe Gabriel Attal pentru numirea sa ca premier al Franţei şi a adăugat că este pregătit să lucreze împreună cu acesta… [citeste mai departe]

Cine este polițistul de doar 31 de ani, mort subit la ieșirea din tură. S-a prăbușit în fața Penitenciarului Aiud

Cine este polițistul de doar 31 de ani, mort subit la ieșirea din tură. S-a prăbușit în fața Penitenciarului Aiud

Un agent de la structura de intervenţie de la Penitenciarul Aiud, în vârstă de 31 de ani, a murit luni, după ce a ieşit din tură. Agent operativ la SASS, tânărului… [citeste mai departe]

Bacău: Doi copii au murit în urma unui accident la Răcăciuni; alte şase persoane, rănite

Bacău: Doi copii au murit în urma unui accident la Răcăciuni; alte şase persoane, rănite

Doi copii au murit în urma unui accident rutier produs, marţi, pe drumul european E85, pe raza comunei Răcăciuni, a declarat purtătorul de cuvânt al Inspectoratului pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă (ISU) Bacău, Ema Tereş.… [citeste mai departe]

Accident grav la Sighetu Marmației în urmă cu puțin timp. O persoană încarcerată în urma impactului

Accident grav la Sighetu Marmației în urmă cu puțin timp. O persoană încarcerată în urma impactului

Accident grav la Sighetu Marmației în urmă cu puțin timp. O persoană încarcerată în urma impactului Profită acum : Ofertă de nerefuzat Oferta de nerefuzat  la President Hotel & Resort****… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Gabriel Attal becomes France’s youngest PM as Macron seeks reset

Publicat:
Gabriel Attal becomes France’s youngest PM as Macron seeks reset

French President Emmanuel Macron appointed 34-year-old   as his new prime minister on Tuesday, seeking to breathe new life into his second mandate ahead of European parliament elections, according to Reuters. The move will not necessarily lead to any major political shift, but signals a desire for Macron to try to move beyond […] The post becomes France’s youngest PM as Macron seeks reset appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

France, Germany, UK and US condemn Iran’s increase in uranium enrichment

10:45, 29.12.2023 - France, Germany, Britain and the United States on Thursday condemned an increase by Iran in the production rate of highly enriched uranium of up to 60% purity, close to the level used for nuclear weapons fuel, according to Reuters. In a joint statement, the allies made no mention of any consequences…

France’s Boone says EU close to deal on new fiscal rules

14:15, 19.12.2023 - European Union finance chiefs are close to reaching a deal this week to revamp the bloc’s fiscal rules ahead of a self-imposed year-end deadline, according to Laurence Boone, France’s minister for European affairs, according to Bloomberg. “Progress has been quite impressive,” she told Bloomberg Television…

France to ban smoking on beaches as it seeks to avoid 75,000 tobacco-related deaths per year

14:35, 28.11.2023 - France will ban smoking on all beaches, in public parks, forests and some other public areas as part of a national anti-tobacco plan presented by the health minister on Tuesday, according to AP News. Tobacco products cause 75,000 avoidable deaths a year in France, Minister of Health and Prevention Aurelien…

EU court says public employees may be barred from wearing head scarf

14:10, 28.11.2023 - The top European Union court ruled on Tuesday that public authorities in member states can prohibit employees from wearing signs of religious belief, such as an Islamic head scarf, in the latest decision on an issue that has divided Europe for years, according to Reuters. The case came to the Court…

European airfares ‘rising way above inflation’, ACI Europe says

10:40, 15.11.2023 - Airfares in Europe are “rising way above inflation,” Airports Council International (ACI) Europe said on Tuesday, rebutting statements from airline lobby group IATA, according to Reuters. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) – which represents some 300 airlines including Lufthansa and…

Russia formally withdraws from key post-Cold War European armed forces treaty

14:35, 07.11.2023 - Russia on Tuesday formally withdrew from a landmark security treaty which limited key categories of conventional armed forces, blaming the United States for undermining post-Cold War security with the enlargement of the NATO military alliance, according to Reuters.  The 1990 Treaty on Conventional Armed…

European Union tries to unblock France, Germany spat over industrial competition

11:30, 17.10.2023 - A stand-off between France and Germany over the future competitiveness of their industries will be the central point of discussion when EU energy ministers meet in Luxembourg on Tuesday, EU diplomats said, according to Reuters.  The European Commission proposed an overhaul of rules governing the bloc’s…

NATO to respond if Baltic Sea pipeline damage deliberate says Stoltenberg

11:45, 12.10.2023 - NATO will discuss damage to a gas pipeline and data cable running between member states Finland and Estonia, and will mount a “determined” response if a deliberate attack is proven, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Damage to the Balticconnector pipeline…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 09 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.546
EUR 4.9715
CHF 5.3431
GBP 5.7852
CAD 3.4013
XAU 297.656
JPY 3.1568
CNY 0.6347
AED 1.2377
AUD 3.045
MDL 0.258
BGN 2.5419

Urmareste stirile pe: